FNB accelerates contactless payments with Apple Pay

First National Bank (FNB) has today joined its counterparts and rolled out Apple Pay for its customers, the bank announced on Tuesday.

In March, Absa, Discovery Bank and Nedbank revealed that mobile payment and digital wallet service Apple Pay would be available to their customers.

The service allows users to make payments in person, in iOS apps, and on the Web using Safari. Customers simply hold their iPhone or Apple Watch near a payment terminal to make a contactless payment.



In a statement, FNB says retail and commercial customers can, from today, use Apple Pay to avoid handing their payment card to someone else, touching physical buttons or exchanging cash.



According to the big-four bank, over one million customers use the iOS version of the FNB app where they can add their card to Apple Pay or open the wallet app to add FNB cards.



FNB Payments executive, Raj Makanjee, says the bank is witnessing a wave of contactless payments adoption by its credit, debit and fusion card holders.



“In March and April this year, FNB customers consecutively made over 30 million contactless transactions topping R10 billion each month. We’ve invested additional time and resources to significantly transform our card issuing systems for a seamless introduction of world-class payment solutions.”

CEO of FNB Card, Chris Labuschagne, adds: “Apple Pay will further accelerate the adoption of contactless payments for customers and it is available to all FNB customers with compatible Apple devices. Once Apple Pay is set up on the device, it can be used immediately to make safe and secure payments.

“Our customers can add their virtual card via the FNB app and make a purchase using Apple Pay which provides customers with digital led flexibility and control via the FNB app, while benefiting from great rewards. To date, we have well over 300 000 FNB virtual cards on our new issuing platform with over R600 million in spend, and Apple Pay is the latest customer centric digital feature.”