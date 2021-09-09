ICT tenders: Booming business
The last month has seen steady increases in the number of tenders on offer; but, this week the public sector breaks its record for the year with almost 150 opportunities on offer for the ICT industry to consider.
All areas of the industry benefit from the interest with the services sector attracting 100 advertisements; software with 99; hardware scoring 60 and the telecommunications sector drawing 15 requests.
While the number of public sector departments and organisations represented are certainly expanding, recognition must be given to a handful of entities that are on a technology procurement drive. Eskom leads this list with eight tender offers, one call for expressions of interests and two requests for information. The State IT Agency is not far behind with nine invitations, followed by Broadband Infraco and the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa with seven offers each; and the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa with a total of six advertisements.
Unfortunately little progress appears to be being made in the conclusion of tender adjudication processes as this week no tender cancellations or awards are announced.
New tenders
Department of Sports, Arts and Culture
The department is looking for a service provider to develop an information management system for the Infrastructure Support System Chief Directorate.
Tender no: DSAC 11/21-22
Information: Seaparo Phala, Tel: (012) 441 3738, E-mail: seaparop@dsac.gov.za.
Closing date: 15 Oct 2021
Tags: Software, Software development, Information management, Knowledge management
Department of Public Enterprises
A service provider is sought for the provision of an anti-fraud and corruption hotline for three years period.
Tender no: RFQ SCM 01/2021-20211
Information: Zandarine Theron, Cell: 073 447 5457, E-mail: zandarine.theron@dpe.gov.za.
Closing date: 17 Sep 2021
Tags: Services, Contact centre, Call centre, Outsourcing
The DPE is also looking for a service provider to host and maintain its Web site and intranet for a period of two years.
Tender no: RFQ SCM 02/2021-20211
Information: Zandarine Theron, Cell: 073 447 5457, E-mail: zandarine.theron@dpe.gov.za.
Closing date: 13 Sep 2021
Tags: Services, Hosting, Internet, Intranet, Web site
State Information Technology Agency
SITA invites bids for accreditation for support, maintenance and installation for end user computing (EUC) infrastructure for a period of three years.
Non-compulsory briefing: 27 Aug – Link.
Tender no: RFA 952
Information: Cindy Kobe, Tel: (012) 482 2532, E-mail: cindy.kobe@sita.co.za.
Closing date: 13 Sep 2021
Tags: Hardware, Services, Support and maintenance, Computing, Mobility
SITA invites bids for the supply of professional services, providing complete support from project conceptualisation to delivery of the Digital Public Service Awards for GovTech 2021-2023.
Tender no: RFB 964
Information: Procurement helpdesk, Tel: (080) 748 2224, E-mail: Tenders@sita.co.za.
Closing date: 21 Sep 2021
Tags: Services, Consulting, Digital
Bids are invited for Phase III of the Gauteng Broadband Network (GBN) project to manage, operate and maintain the current GBN end-to-end install base including the expansion of the current network for a period of three years.
Compulsory briefing: 6 Sep
Tender no: RFB 921
Information: Procurement helpdesk, Tel: (080) 748 2224, E-mail: Tenders@sita.co.za.
Closing date: 21 Sep 2021
Tags: Services, Telecommunications, Broadband, Support and maintenance, Managed services
SITA is advertising for the renewal of the Adobe Enterprise License Agreement (ETLA), maintenance and support on behalf of the Department of Defence for a period of three-years.
Tender no: RFB 920 - 2021
Information: Nokwanda Wasa, Tel: (012) 482 3004, E-mail: Nokwanda.Wasa@sita.co.za.
Closing date: 22 Sep 2021
Tags: Services, Software, Support and maintenance, Software licensing
Procurement of emulation software, installation, configuration with maintenance and support for a period of three years is sought for the Mpumalanga Provincial Treasury.
Tender no: RFB 973
Information: Pitsi Mashamaite, Tel: (015) 291 8012, E-mail: Pitsi.Mashamaite@sita.co.za.
Closing date: 22 Sep 2021
Tags: Services, Software, Support and maintenance, Emulation
Proposals are invited for the replacement of the backup infrastructure in the Numerus and Beta datacentres including maintenance and support for a period of three years.
Non-compulsory briefing: 10 Sep – Virtual.
Tender no: RFB 977
Information: Muditambi Gangazhe, Tel: (012) 482 3235, E-mail: Muditambi.Gangazhe@sita.co.za.
Closing date: 27 Sep 2021
Tags: Services, Hardware, Support and maintenance, Datacentres
The North West Provincial Government requires supply of network equipment and peripherals including maintenance and support for the implementation of network connectivity.
Tender no: RFB 868
Information: Mantsie Mabiletsa, Tel: (012) 482 2655, E-mail: Mantsie.Mabiletsa@sita.co.za.
Closing date: 27 Sep 2021
Tags: Services, Hardware, Support and maintenance, Telecommunications, Networking
SITA is also calling for the rendering of professional services regarding microfilm and fiche archiving as well as technical maintenance and support for the Department of Defence microfilm equipment for a period of three years.
Tender no: RFB 929
Information: Procurement helpdesk, Tel: (080) 074 8222, E-mail: Tenders@sita.co.za.
Closing date: 27 Sep 2021
Tags: Services, Hardware, Support and maintenance, Consulting, Professional services, Imaging, Software
Supply of Cisco network equipment is sought for the SAPS Shortfall project.
Tender no: RFB 969
Information: Procurement helpdesk, Tel: (080) 074 8222, E-mail: Tenders@sita.co.za.
Closing date: 1 Oct 2021
Tags: Hardware, Networking
Council for Medical Schemes
The council is looking for a service provider to supply technical support for its broker training webinars.
Tender no: RFQ/CMS/SHR/02112025
Information: Ludwe, Tel: (012) 431 0484, E-mail: ludwemadayi44@gmail.com.
Closing date: 14 Sep 2021
Tags: Software, Services, Support and maintenance, Training and eLearning, Video conferencing
A service provider is also sought to supply five licenses for Grammarly for Business.
Tender no: RFQ/CMSITT/010821
Information: Bokamoso Legong, Cell: 083 551 7842, E-mail: b.legong@medicalschemes.com.
Closing date: 15 Sep 2021
Tags: Software, Software licensing
Mhlathuze Water
Supply, install and commission of Alkanstrand A and C-line programmable logic controllers and central control room SCADA system are sought.
Compulsory briefing: 17 Sep
Tender no: MW/1/7/2020/2021
Information: Mmatsie Sekokotla, Tel: (035) 902 1037, E-mail: msekokotla@mhlathuze.co.za.
Closing date: 1 Oct 2021
Tags: Software, Hardware
KZN Growth Fund Trust
The organisation is looking for a POPIA implementation specialist.
Tender no: KGFT RFQ 2021-012
Information: Urvashi Ojageer, Tel: (031) 372 3720, E-mail: accounts@kzngf.co.za.
Closing date: 27 Sep 2021
Tags: Software, Services, Security, Consulting, POPIA, Privacy
Road Accident Fund
The RAF invites experienced, suitably qualified service providers to provide an outsourced cyber security operation centre (CSOC) for a period of five years.
Compulsory briefing: 14 Sep – Microsoft Teams
Tender no: RAF/2021/00011
Information: Ilish Seema, Tel: (012) 429 5135, E-mail: ilishs@raf.co.za.
Closing date: 1 Oct 2021
Tags: Software, Services, Security, Cyber security, CSOS, Outsourcing, Managed services, Cyber security operation centre
The organisation is also looking for an experienced, suitably qualified service provider for the provision of enterprise resource planning for a period of five years.
Tender no: RAF/2021/00008
Information: Ilish Seema, Tel: (012) 429 5135, E-mail: ilishs@raf.co.za.
Closing date: 1 Oct 2021
Tags: Software, ERP, Enterprise resource planning
Department of Public Service and Administration
A service provider is sought to provide a disaster recovery software solution and support services for a period of three years.
Tender no: DPSA008/2021
Information: Mmapula Kotsokoane, Tel: (012) 336 1389, E-mail: mmapulak@dpsa.gov.za.
Closing date: 27 Sep 2021
Tags: Software, Services, Disaster recovery, Security, Business continuity, Support and maintenance
City of Joburg Property Company (SOC) Ltd
Proposals are invited for the appointment of a service provider for Web site hosting, redesign and maintenance for a period of three years.
Tender no: RFP 12/2021
Information: Supply chain, Tel: (010) 219 9000, E-mail: tenders@jhbproperty.co.za.
Closing date: 17 Sep 2021
Tags: Services, Software, Internet, Software development, Hosting, Web site, Support and maintenance
The company is also looking for the IT requirements to fit out Braampark Forum One with ICT infrastructure for relocation of the JPC head office.
Compulsory briefing: 7 Sep
Tender no: RFP 13/2021
Information: Supply chain, Tel: (010) 219 9000, E-mail: tenders@jhbproperty.co.za.
Closing date: 17 Sep 2021
Tags: Services, Hardware, Consulting, Professional services
Central Energy Fund
The CEF wishes to appoint a service provider to provide a managed printing solution for a period of 36 months.
Tender no: MPS/08/2021
Information: Mkhulu Wellem Skhosana, Tel: (010) 201 4793, E-mail: Wellems@cefgroup.co.za.
Closing date: 29 Sep 2021
Tags: Hardware, Printing, Services, Managed services, Managed printing
Saldanha Bay Municipality
The Western Cape municipality is looking for a service provider to conduct data management, revenue protection and token identifier roll-over for the period 01 November 2021 to 30 June 2024.
Compulsory information session: 20 Aug
Tender no: SBM 02/21/22
Information: C Du Preez, Tel: (022) 701 7123, E-mail: cassie.dupreez@sbm.gov.za.
Closing date: 17 Sep 2021
Tags: Software, Services, Data management, Token identifier
The municipality also requires supply, installation and management of a STS-compliant prepayment electricity vending, data management, revenue protection and token identifier roll-over system for the period 01 July 2022 to 30 June 2027.
Compulsory information session: 20 Aug
Tender no: SBM 03/21/22
Information: C Du Preez, Tel: (022) 701 7123, E-mail: cassie.dupreez@sbm.gov.za.
Closing date: 17 Sep 2021
Tags: Software, Data management, Token identifier
Nkandla Local Municipality
Bids are invited for the provision of support on an existing integrated financial management accounting system.
Tender no: NKA/BTO001/2021/22
Information: Dumisile Msomi, Tel: (035) 833 2015, E-mail: dmsomi@nkandla.org.za.
Closing date: 27 Sep 2021
Tags: Software, Services, Support and maintenance, IFMS, ERP
Umzimkhulu Local Municipality
The municipality requires supply and delivery of software/application licenses (36 months contract).
Non-compulsory briefing: 6 Sep – Link.
Tender no: ULM-CORP002/22
Information: G. Mngqundaniso, Tel: (039) 259 5007, E-mail: mngqundanisog@umzimkhululm.gov.za.
Closing date: 1 Oct 2021
Tags: Software, Software licensing
Air Traffic and Navigation Services Company Limited
ATNS wishes to appoint a service provider for various computer hardware spares.
Tender no: ATNS/HO/RFP012/21.22/CAATS PROJECT
Information: Nokuthula Sangweni, Cell: 082 875 4809, E-mail: NokuthulaSa@atns.co.za.
Closing date: 14 Sep 2021
Tags: Hardware, Computing
An experienced service provider is sought for the provision of outsourced IT service desk for a period of five years.
Non-compulsory briefing: 14 Sep – Bidders interested in attending the briefing session must request a link from tenders@atns.co.za.
Tender no: ATNS/RFP/005/21.22 IT SERVICE DESK
Information: Andy Ngubane, Tel: (011) 607 1317, E-mail: andyn@atns.co.za.
Closing date: 28 Sep 2021
Tags: Software, Services, Support and maintenance, Outsourcing, IT service desk
Provision of ManageEngine tools – AMS renewal is required for a period of 12 months.
Non-compulsory briefing: 14 Sep – Bidders interested in attending the briefing session must request a link from tenders@atns.co.za.
Tender no: ATNS/RFP020/21/22/ Manage Engine Tools
Information:Andy Ngubane, Tel: (011) 607 1317, E-mail: andyn@atns.co.za.
Closing date: 27 Sep 2021
Tags: Software, Software licensing, Asset management
Eastern Cape Gambling and Betting Board
The organisation is looking for an electronic document management solution with digitised workflows.
Compulsory briefing: 3 Sep – Microsoft Teams
Tender no: ECGB-21/22-BID-01
Information: Thandi Malotana, Tel: (043) 702 8307, E-mail: thandazwam@ecgb.org.za.
Closing date: 20 Sep 2021
Tags: Software, Document management, Workflow, Digital
Pixley Ka Seme District Municipality
The Northern Cape municipality wishes to procure an automated risk management and internal audit software system.
Tender no: TD 03/2021
Information: Desmond Mqhum, Tel: (053) 631 0891, E-mail: dmqhum@pksdm.gov.za.
Closing date: 22 Sep 2021
Tags: Software, Risk management, Audit
A services provider is also sought to conduct a review of the information communication and technology master plan.
Tender no: TD 08/2021
Information: Desmond Mqhum, Tel: (053) 631 0891, E-mail: dmqhum@pksdm.gov.za.
Closing date: 27 Sep 2021
Tags: Services, Consulting
South African Revenue Service
Bids are invited for the procurement and support of the PADS4 video and digital signage solution (smart displays) for 34 SARS branches.
Non-compulsory briefing: 23 Aug – Webex (Meeting ID number 2378 491 0791 and meeting password Fhjdx99HeF7).
Tender no: RFP 15/2021
Information: SARS Tender Office, Tel: (081) 037 9162, E-mail: tenderofffice@sars.gov.za.
Closing date: 15 Sep 2021
Tags: Hardware, Software, Digital, Video, Digital signage
Polokwane Municipality
The Limpopo municipality wishes to appoint a service provider to supply, install and maintain the access control systems and equipment at Polokwane municipal premises on an ad-hoc basis for a period of three years.
Tender no: PM06/2021
Information: Lesetja Ledwaba, Tel: (015) 023 5454, E-mail: lesetjaLE@polokwane.gov.za.
Closing date: 5 Oct 2021
Tags: Services, Support and maintenance, Hardware, Software, Access control, Biometrics, Security
Gamagara Local Municipality
The Northern Cape municipality is advertising for provision of infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) and software-as-a-service (SaaS) for a period of 36 months.
Tender no: GM2021/35
Information: Tshenolo Tshekedi, Tel: (053) 723 6000, E-mail: tshekedit@gamagara.co.za.
Closing date: 22 Sep 2021
Tags: Services, Hardware, Software, Infrastructure-as-a-service, IaaS, Software-as-a-service, SaaS
Inkomati Catchment Management Agency
Bids are invited for the provision of risk, audit, compliance, business planning software (including licence maintenance) for a period of 36 months.
Compulsory briefing: 15 Sep – Virtual
Tender no: IUCMA/005/RISKAUDIT/2021-Re-Advert
Information: Ntokozo Hlatshwayo, Tel: (013) 753 9000, E-mail: hlatshwayon@iucma.co.za.
Closing date: 30 Sep 2021
Tags: Services, Software, Software licensing, Business planning, Audit, Compliance, Governance, Support and maintenance, Risk management
Transnet SOC Ltd
Transnet is advertising for the design, supply, installation, commissioning, configuration and integration of all equipment, software and database for a full high definition IP CCTV surveillance system at Witbank and Komatipoort Marshalling Yards for a period of 12 months. The entire installation shall function as a
single integrated HD IP CCTV surveillance system.
Tender no: ERACKM_WGO-35482
Information: Dudu Mkhwebane, Tel: (012) 315 4121, E-mail: dudu.mkhwebane@transnet.net.
Closing date: 14 Sep 2021
Tags: Services, Hardware, Software, Security, CCTV
Bids are invited for the provision of a procurement process automation solution for a period of three years with an option to extend for two years.
Non-compulsory briefing: 30 Aug – Link.
Tender no: GSM/21/05/2119
Information: Nomasomi Mgandela, Tel: (011) 308 2360, E-mail: Nomasomi.Mgandela@transnet.net.
Closing date: 21 Sep 2021
Tags: Software, Procurement, SCM, Supply chain management
Transnet requires provision of boardroom support in Parktown, Transnet buildings (Inyanda House 1, 2 and 4), remote support and troubleshooting for a period of 12 months.
Tender no: RFQ: CRAC-JHB-36222
Information: Bridget Silubane, Tel: (011) 584 0605, E-mail: Bridget.Silubane@transnet.net.
Closing date: 14 Sep 2021
Tags: Software, Services, Hardware, Audio-visual, Video conferencing, Support and maintenance
The supply, installation, configuration, and migration of a replacement of the NMS server hardware and SevOne standard annual maintenance renewal for PAS with 7500 Objects is sought.
Tender no: SAZ 4023/2021
Information: Mandisa Liwani, Tel: (021) 940 1840, E-mail: mandisa.liwani@transnet.net.
Closing date: 14 Sep 2021
Tags: Services, Hardware, Software, Support and maintenance, Servers, Networking
Department of Defence
The department is advertising the rendering of a service provider in regards to the Oryx Simulator training for a period of three years. Procurement plan number: DOD PROC PLAN 21-22/SAAF/662.
Tender no: CPSC-B-PC-019-2020
Information: Technical: Colonel I.N. Moreetsi or Lieutenant Colonel Munsami, Tel: (012) 312 2732. General: Major N. Sobekwa, Tel: (012) 649 6682, E-mail: invitationdodcpsc@gmail.com.
Closing date: 27 Sep 2021
Tags: Hardware, Services, Software, Simulation, Virtual reality, Training and eLearning
Bids are invited for the maintenance and repair of the security systems within the SA Army Signal Formation and units for a period of three years. Procurement plan number: DOD PROC PLAN 21-22/SA ARMY/577.
Tender no: CPSC-B-PC-021-2020
Information: Technical: Major T.J. Potgieter, Tel: (012) 529 0390, Cell: 081 324 4531. General: Major N. Sobekwa, Tel: (012) 649 6682, E-mail: invitationdodcpsc@gmail.com.
Closing date: 27 Sep 2021
Tags: Hardware, Services, Software, Security, CCTV, Biometrics
Community Schemes Ombud Service
CSOS wishes to appoint a service provider for the provision of Eset license renewal and support for a period of three years.
Tender no: CSOS010-2021R
Information: Jabulile Sithole, Tel: (010) 593 0533, E-mail: tenders@csos.org.za.
Closing date: 15 Sep 2021
Tags: Software, Software licensing, Services, Security, Support and maintenance, Internet
A service provider is also sought for the supply, delivery and installation of server hardware and storage.
Tender no: CSOS013-2021
Information: Mawande Jadezweni, Tel: (010) 593 0533, E-mail: Mawande.Jadezweni@csos.org.za.
Closing date: 27 Sep 2021
Tags: Hardware, Servers, Storage
iSimangaliso Wetland Park
The authority is advertising for the development, hosting and maintenance of Web site and mobile applications for a period of 36 months.
Tender no: 08/2021
Information: Bids representative, Tel: (035) 590 1633, E-mail: bids@isimangaliso.com.
Closing date: 22 Sep 2021
Tags: Software, Services, Software development, Internet, Hosting, Mobile applications, Mobility
Small Enterprise Finance Agency
Sefa is looking for a service provider to supply, install and support its datacentre infrastructure.
Tender no: sefa:59/IT/2021
Information: Sebotse, Tel: (012) 748 9725, E-mail: sebotsem@sefa.org.za.
Closing date: 23 Sep 2021
Tags: Hardware, Datacentre, Services, Support and maintenance
Insurance Sector Education and Training Authority
Supply, delivery, installation and commissioning of a cloud-hosted internet protocol (IP) private branch exchange (PBX) solution (unified communication solution) is sought for a period of four years.
Compulsory briefing: 9 Sep – Link.
Tender no: PROJ/FAC/2021/22/03
Information: SCM Team, Tel: (011) 381 8900, E-mail: bids@inseta.org.za.
Closing date: 27 Sep 2021
Tags: Software, Hardware, Telecommunications, Cloud computing, Hosting, Telephony, VoIP
Industrial Development Corporation of South Africa Limited
The IDC is looking for backup and replication software.
Tender no: T34/08/21
Information: Mmanthudi Mosupyoe, Tel: (011) 269 3709, E-mail: mmanthudim@idc.co.za.
Closing date: 13 Sep 2021
Tags: Software, Back-up, Replication
The upgrade and preventative maintenance of the IDC’s access control system is also sought.
Tender no: T28/08/21
Information: Luyanda Dlamini, Tel: (011) 269 3767, E-mail: luyandad@idc.co.za.
Closing date: 13 Sep 2021
Tags: Software, Hardware, Services, Security, Access control, Biometrics, Support and maintenance
Proposals are requested for the preventative maintenance and upgrade of the IDC’s CCTV surveillance system.
Tender no: T30/08/21
Information: Luyanda Dlamini, Tel: (011) 269 3767, E-mail: luyandad@idc.co.za.
Closing date: 15 Sep 2021
Tags: Software, Hardware, Services, Security, CCTV, Support and maintenance
Rustenburg Local Municipality
The municipality is in need of a MSCOA-compliant financial system for a period of 36 months.
Tender no: RLM/BTO/0004/2021/22
Information: J Masinga, Tel: (014) 590 3123, E-mail: jmasinga@rustenburg.gov.za.
Closing date: 18 Oct 2021
Tags: Software, ERP
Department of Social Development
The department requires provision of Mimecast e-mail continuity and security services or a suitable alternative.
Tender no: SD11/2021
Information: Z Mantantana, Tel: (012) 312 7463, E-mail: ZolisaM@dsd.gov.za.
Closing date: 21 Sep 2021
Tags: Software, Security, E-mail, Continuity, Services
Alfred Duma Local Municipality
The KZN municipality invites bids for the installation, supply, maintenance and repairs to the bio-matrix system for a period of three years.
Tender no: PS 05/2021
Information: M Abdool, Tel: (036) 631 1777, E-mail: mabdool@alfredduma.gov.za.
Closing date: 15 Sep 2021
Tags: Software, Hardware, Security, Biometrics
Sarah Baartman District Municipality
The Eastern Cape municipality invites bids for the development, hosting, maintenance and support of Web site and intranet.
Compulsory briefing: 31 Aug – A request to join the meeting must be sent to cmabindla@sbdm.co.za and copied to dkramer@sbdm.co.za before 16h30 on Monday, 30 August 2021. Any RSVP or show of interest received after 16h30 on 30 August 2021 will not be considered. If you did not RSVP by sending a request to join the virtual clarification meeting before the due date, your bid will not be considered.
Tender no: 22/2021
Information: Chuma Mabindla, Tel: (041) 508 7054, E-mail: cmabindla@sbdm.co.za.
Closing date: 21 Sep 2021
Tags: Software, Software development, Internet, Intranet, Services, Hosting, Support and maintenance
NamaKwa District Municipality
Bids are invited for the review, analysis and update of the rural roads asset management system (RRAMS).
Tender no: 10/2021
Information:Chaldon Osborne, Tel: (027) 712 8000, E-mail: chaldono@namakwa-dm.gov.za.
Closing date: 13 Sep 2021
Tags: Software, Software development
Productivity SA
The organisation is advertising for provision of printing services for a period of five years.
Tender no: PSA/IT01/09/2021
Information: Mxolisi Dludla, Tel: (011) 848 5320, E-mail: mxolisid@productivitysa.co.za.
Closing date: 8 Oct 2021
Tags: Software, Services, Hardware, Printing
Johannesburg Development Agency
JDA is advertising for the supply of managed security services for three years.
Compulsory briefing: 8 Sep – Virtual
Tender no: JDAICT/MS/002/2021
Information: Siyambonga Gcobo, Tel: (011) 688 7811, E-mail: sgcobo@jda.org.za.
Closing date: 6 Oct 2021
Tags: Software, Services, Managed services, Security
Department of Mineral Resources and Energy
The department wishes to appoint a panel of consultants to render forensic audit, information system audit and internal audit services for a period of three years.
Compulsory briefing: 24 Aug – Polokwane, 25 Aug – Emalahleni.
Tender no: DMRE/008/2021/22
Information: Samuel Msiza, Tel: (012) 406 7910, E-mail: Samuel.msiza@dmre.gov.za.
Closing date: 15 Sep 2021
Tags: Software, Services, Security, Consulting, Forensics, Auditing
King Sabata Dalindyebo Local Municipality
The Eastern Cape municipality is looking for a service provider for the supply, installation and management of a pre-payment electricity vending system for three years.
Tender no: SCM:009/2021/22
Information: Ms Lunika, Tel: (047) 501 4427, E-mail: xoliswal@ksd.gov.za.
Closing date: 16 Sep 2021
Tags: Services, Software, Pre-payment, Electricity vending
Supply, installation, maintenance and training on a revenue management and debt collection system is also sought for three years.
Tender no: SCM:010/2021/22
Information: Ms Lunika, Tel: (047) 501 4427, E-mail: xoliswal@ksd.gov.za.
Closing date: 16 Sep 2021
Tags: Services, Software, Support and maintenance, Revenue management, Debt collection
Media, Information and Communication Technologies Sector Education and training Authority
The seta is looking for a service provider for the provision, supply and maintenance of telephone system rental to for a period of three years.
Compulsory briefing: 6 Sep – Microsoft Teams
Tender no: RFQ/MICT/TEL/006/2021
Information: Bid queries, Tel: (011) 207 2600, E-mail: bidqueries@mict.org.za.
Closing date: 15 Sep 2021
Tags: Services, Hardware, Telecommunications, Telephony, Support and maintenance
Mossel Bay Municipality
Supply and installation of a vehicle tracking and management system is sought.
Tender no: TDR222/2021/2022
Information: Dawie Zwiegelaar, Tel: (044) 606 5275, E-mail: dzwiegelaar@mosselbay.gov.za.
Closing date: 17 Sep 2021
Tags: Software, Vehicle management
The Western Cape municipality also requires supply, delivery and installation of an ArcGIS enterprise license agreement including development, support and maintenance.
Compulsory briefing: 15 Sep – Microsoft Teams
Tender no: TDR207/2021/2022
Information: André Fraser, Tel: (044) 606 5050, E-mail: afraser@mosselbay.gov.za.
Closing date: 8 Oct 2021
Tags: Software, Software licensing, Services, Software development, ArcGIS, GIS, Support and maintenance
National Research Foundation
The NRF is advertising for the supply, installation, commission and maintenance of a biometric time and attendance system for iThemba Labs, Faure, Western Cape.
Tender no: iLABS/RFQ 2021/22:107
Information: Sehlabaka Qhobosheane or Odwa Mxenge, Tel: (021) 843 1000, E-mail: scm3@tlabs.ac.za.
Closing date: 21 Sep 2021
Tags: Hardware, Software, Biometrics, Services, Support and maintenance, HR, Attendance
Government Printing Works
Bids are invited for the development of the knowledge management strategy and implementation plan, including testing of the implementation plan
Tender no: GPW-W 2021/02
Information: Noko Lekgowe, Tel: (012) 764 3961, E-mail: noko.lekgowe@gpw.gov.za.
Closing date: 29 Sep 2021
Tags: Services, Consulting, Software, Knowledge management
Department of Trade, Industry and Competition
The department wishes to appoint a panel of not more than three service providers to conduct forensic investigations on alleged fraud and corruption cases to the department and its entities for a period of 36 months.
Tender no: dtic 04/21-22
Information: Yvette Cronje, Tel: (012) 394 5762, E-mail: Ycronje@thedtic.gov.za.
Closing date: 17 Sep 2021
Tags: Services, Consulting, Forensic, Security
Department of Community Safety, Gauteng
The province is advertising for the procurement and installation of 103 tetra radios.
Tender no: GT/GDCS/088/2021
Information: Thebe Mereotlhe or Kwazi Shezi, Tel: (011) 689 3746, E-mail: Thebe.Mereotlhe@gauteng.gov.za.
Closing date: 17 Sep 2021
Tags: Hardware, Telecommunications, Tetra
Amatola Water Board
The company requires provision of hosting services and professional support services for a period of five years.
Non-compulsory briefing: 8 Sep
Tender no: AW2021/22/02
Information: S. Fatyi, Tel: (043) 707 3700, E-mail: sfatyi@amatolawater.co.za.
Closing date: 22 Sep 2021
Tags: Services, Digital, Internet, Hosting, Professional services, Support and maintenance
Department of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development
The department wishes to appoint a service provider to provide the National Spatial Planning Data Repository e-lodgement onboarding and training support services to 30 identified number of municipalities across the country over a period of three years.
Tender no: 5/2/2/1- DALRRD 0027(2021/2022)
Information: Mfanafuthi Gama, Tel: (012) 312 8777, E-mail: Mfanafuthi.gama@dalrrd.gov.za.
Closing date: 29 Sep 2021
Tags: Software, Services, Consulting, Hardware, Training and eLearning, Support and maintenance
Thembisile Hani Local Municipality
Bids are invited for the leasing and maintenance of photocopying machines and supply and delivery of related products for a period of 36 months.
Tender no: THLM/SCM07/2021-2022/CRS 04
Information: T Ntimane, Tel: (013) 986 9185, E-mail: ntimanet@thembisilehanilm.gov.za.
Closing date: 17 Sep 2021
Tags: Software, Services, Support and maintenance, Hardware, Printing
Theewaterkloof Municipality
The Western Cape municipality requires supply, installation and commissioning of a digital mobile radio (DMR) network and the supply of radio equipment as required for a period from 01 January 2022 to 30 June 2024.
Tender no: TCS 04/2021/22
Information: Louis Coetser, Tel: (028) 214 3300, E-mail: louisco@twk.org.za.
Closing date: 17 Sep 2021
Tags: Telecommunications, Hardware, DMR, Networking
Ekurhuleni Water Care Company
A service provider is sought to supply Microsoft 365 Apps for Enterprise license renewal for the period of two years.
Tender no: ERW202105/TNDR-005
Information: Phumzile Mdlalose, Tel: (011) 929 7000, E-mail: Publictenders@erwat.co.za.
Closing date: 30 Sep 2021
Tags: Software, Software licensing
ERWAT is also looking for a cloud backup solution for a period of three years.
Compulsory briefing: 17 Sep – Link.
Tender no: ERW202105/TNDR-002
Information: Phumzile Mdlalose, Tel: (011) 929 7000, E-mail: Publictenders@erwat.co.za.
Closing date: 30 Sep 2021
Tags: Software, Services, Cloud computing, Backup
South African Post Office Limited
SAPO wishes to appoint a service provider for the implementation of a call centre and operations telephony system, maintenance and support for a period of three years for Postbank Bloemfontein Office
Tender no: RFP 01/02/2021
Information: Nokulunga Moloi, Tel: (012) 407 6000, E-mail: Nokulunga.Moloi@postoffice.co.za.
Closing date: 29 Sep 2021
Tags: Software, Hardware, Services, Telecommunications, Telephony, Call centre, Support and maintenance
Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, KwaZulu-Natal
The provincial department wishes to appoint a panel of service providers (experts) to render forensic investigation services for a period of three years.
Tender no: ZNT 2017/2020 LG
Information: Sheetal Govender, Cell: 082 683 0549, E-mail: sheetal.govender@kzncogta.gov.za.
Closing date: 30 Sep 2021
Tags: Services, Consulting, Forensics, Security
Bids are invited for the supply of 8 GPS receivers and 10 total stations.
Tender no: ZNT 2001/2020 LG
Information: Mohamed Rangila, Tel: (031) 204 1856, E-mail: Mohamed.Rangila@kzncogta.gov.za.
Closing date: 21 Sep 2021
Tags: Hardware, GPS, Telecommunications
Department of Human Settlements
Terms of reference are sought to request proposals for appointment of a service provider to conduct protection of personal information impact assessment and implement Protection of Personal Information Act (POPIA) compliance measures for a period of 12 months.
Tender no: VA50/398
Information: Mbulelo Camagu, Tel: (012) 444 9240, E-mail: mbulelo.camagu@dhs.gov.za.
Closing date: 18 Oct 2021
Tags: Services, Consulting, POPIA, Privacy, Information security
Ithala SOC Limited
An authorized Microsoft solution partner is sought to maintain and support Ad Azure Microsoft Office 365, migrate on premise Microsoft Exchange and Active Directory to Exchange Online for a period of three years.
Tender no: RFQ 19213
Information: Mvelo Bekwa, Tel: (031) 366 2500, E-mail: mbekwa@ithala.co.za.
Closing date: 20 Sep 2021
Tags: Services, Software, Support and maintenance
Emalahleni Local Municipality
The municipality is advertising for supply and delivery of laptops.
Tender no: ELM/2/09/2021T
Information: N Mzwana, Cell: 082 654 7893, E-mail: mzwanan@emalahlenilm.gov.za.
Closing date: 22 Sep 2021
Tags: Hardware, Computing, Mobility
Kouga Municipality
The municipality is advertising for the supply, delivery and installation of fixed LED display screens for brand visibility, advertising and marketing.
Tender no: 157/2021
Information: N. Makupula, Tel: (042) 200 2200, E-mail: nmakupula@kouga.gov.za.
Closing date: 13 Sep 2021
Tags: Hardware
Consumer account printing and mailing is also sought
Compulsory briefing: 10 Sep – Virtual
Tender no: 175/2021
Information: S. Tabata, Tel: (042) 200 2200, E-mail: tenders@kouga.gov.za.
Closing date: 30 Sep 2021
Tags: Hardware, Software, Services, Printing, Managed services
Department of Community Safety, Security and Liaison, Mpumalanga
The province wishes to appoint a service provider to supply, implement, maintain and support a backup solution.
Compulsory briefing: 13 Aug
Tender no: SS/067/21/MP
Information: SCD Lekhuleni, Tel: (013) 766 4076, E-mail: clekhuleni@mpg.gov.za.
Closing date: 15 Sep 2021
Tags: Hardware, Software, Services, Back-up, Support and maintenance
Provincial Treasury, Mpumalanga
The province is advertising for a panel of service providers to supply asset bar-coding and scanning equipment inclusive of training and related items to various Mpumalanga provincial government departments, for a period of three years.
Tender no: MPPT007/21/01
Information: A Vermeulen, Tel: (013) 766 8706, E-mail: avermeulen@mpg.gov.za.
Closing date: 13 Sep 2021
Tags: Hardware, Barcode, Asset management,Services, Training
The treasury is also in need of the supply, implementation, maintenance and support a backup solution for the Department of Community Safety, Security and Liaison.
Tender no: SS/067/21/ MP
Information: NS Nkosi, Tel: (013) 766 4076, E-mail: ntokozon@mpg.gov.za.
Closing date: 15 Sep 2021
Tags: Hardware, Software, Services, Support and maintenance, Security, Back-up
Bloem Water
A professional service provider is sought to implement an ERP information system.
Compulsory briefing: 30 Aug – Virtual
Tender no: BW269/ERPIS/21
Information: Thato Lekhu, Tel: (051) 403 0800, E-mail: thatol@bloemwater.co.za.
Closing date: 24 Sep 2021
Tags: Software, ERP. Enterprise resource planning
Midvaal Local Municipality
Bids are invited for the appointment of a service provider for the supply, delivery, installation and maintenance of data loggers and controllers on an as and when required basis from date of appointment until 30 June 2024.
Tender no: 8/2/2/338 (2021-2024)
Information: Engineering Services Office, Tel: (016) 360 5816, E-mail: tenders@midvaal.gov.za.
Closing date: 28 Sep 2021
Tags: Hardware, Services, Support and maintenance, Data loggers, Data controllers, Software
The municipality is also advertising for the supply, delivery, and installation of a hybrid library management system (radio-frequency identification – RFID) with accessories for its libraries
Tender no: 8/2/4/180(2021)
Information: Community services official, Tel: (016) 360 7649, E-mail: tenders@midvaal.gov.za.
Closing date: 22 Sep 2021
Tags: Hardware, Software, RFID, Library management system
Elias Motsoaledi Local Municipality
The Limpopo municipality is offering a three year rent-to-own contract for red light/stop/speed cameras, handheld scanning devices and license plate recognition system with a fully functional back office to manage all traffic related infringements and offences at no capital cost to council.
Compulsory briefing: 1 Sep
Tender no: EMLM 05/2022
Information: Collin Coetzee, Tel: (013) 262 3056, E-mail: ccoetzee@emlm.gov.za.
Closing date: 17 Sep 2021
Tags: Hardware, Services, Software
The municipality is also advertising for the supply and installation of license plate recognition cameras and CCTV surveillance monitoring systems on a 36 month full maintenance lease agreement with a fully functional back office and security cleared personnel.
Compulsory briefing: 1 Sep
Tender no: EMLM 06/2022
Information: Collin Coetzee, Tel: (013) 262 3056, E-mail: ccoetzee@emlm.gov.za.
Closing date: 17 Sep 2021
Tags: Hardware, Services, Software, Support and maintenance
Bids are invited for municipal data enrichment for a period of 36 months.
Tender no: EMLM 08/2022
Information: ML Sebelemetja, Tel: (013) 262 3056, E-mail: msebelemetja@emlm.gov.za.
Closing date: 1 Oct 2021
Tags: Software, Services, Data enrichment
Govan Mbeki Local Municipality
The Mpumalanga municipality requires provision and licensing of a prepaid electricity vending system.
Compulsory briefing: Yes
Tender no: 8/3/1- 17/2021
Information: Jakes Mahlangu, Tel: (017) 620 6090, E-mail: jakes.m@govanmbeki.gov.za.
Closing date: 20 Sep 2021
Tags: Software, Software licensing, Electricity, Vending
South African Tourism
Bids are invited for the development and implementation of a South African Tourism Net promoter score and improvement plan.
Tender no: SAT Tender 185/21
Information: Evah Mkwanazi, Tel: (011) 895 3129, E-mail: evah@southafrica.net.
Closing date: 20 Sep 2021
Tags: Software, Internet, Internet of things, IoT, 4IT, Services, Consulting, Digital
SA Tourism is also looking for an online listening tool and media monitor.
Tender no: SAT Tender 192/21
Information: Lerato Segomotso, Tel: (011) 895 3021, E-mail: leratos@southafrica.net.
Closing date: 21 Sep 2021
Tags: Software, Internet, Internet of things, IoT, 4IT, Digital, Social media
Intuitive payroll system is required for a period of five years.
Tender no: RFQ/08/HC/21
Information: Lerato Segomotso, Tel: (011) 895 3021, E-mail: leratos@southafrica.net.
Closing date: 13 Sep 2021
Tags: Software, Payroll, HR
National Nuclear Regulator
A service provider is sought to conduct information and communication technology internal audits for a period three years.
Tender no: NNRSCM-05-2021
Information: Lindiwe Nkosi or Sanelisiwe Mavundla, Tel: (012) 674 7100, E-mail: lnkosi@nnr.co.za.
Closing date: 16 Sep 2021
Tags: Services, ICT audits, Consulting
The regulator is also looking for a service provider for the provision of business continuity services (disaster recovery services) for a period of three years.
Tender no: NNRSCM-06-2021
Information: Lindiwe Nkosi or Sinethemba Mpungose, Tel: (012) 674 7100, E-mail: lnkosi@nnr.co.za.
Closing date: 17 Sep 2021
Tags: Services, Business continuity, Disaster recovery
Safety and Security Sector Education and Training Authority
A suitable and experienced service provider is sought for renewal of various original equipment manufacturer (OEM) software enterprise-licenses.
Tender no: RFP/SASSETA/20211113/1
Information: Vutivi Manganyi, Tel: (011) 087 5629, E-mail: vmanganyi@sasseta.org.za.
Closing date: 20 Sep 2021
Tags: Software, Software licensing
Garden Route District Local Municipality
The municipality requires ICT hardware and software MISG funding for a period of three years.
Tender no: GRDM/05/21-22
Information: Bukelwa Ndzinde, Tel: (044) 803 1338, E-mail: bukelwa@gardenroute.gov.za.
Closing date: 14 Sep 2021
Tags: Software, Hardware, Services, Consulting
Bids are also invited for the municipality's ICT re-cabling project.
Compulsory briefing: 1 Sep
Tender no: GRDM/03/21-22
Information: Rhyn Alberts, Tel: (044) 803 1319, E-mail: rhyn@gardenroute.gov.za.
Closing date: 13 Sep 2021
Tags: Hardware, Networking
The supply, delivery and installation of conference audio-visual equipment is also sought.
Compulsory briefing: 14 Sep
Tender no: GRDM/07/21-22
Information: Bukelwa Ndzinde, Tel: (044) 803 1338, E-mail: bukelwa@gardenroute.gov.za.
Closing date: 29 Sep 2021
Tags: Hardware, Audio-visual, Conferencing
The municipality also wishes to appoint a service provider to develop a digital strategy.
Compulsory briefing: 10 Sep
Tender no: GRDM/06/21-22
Information: Nathan Juries, Tel: (044) 803 1310, E-mail: nathan@gardenroute.gov.za.
Closing date: 29 Sep 2021
Tags: Services, Consulting, Professional services, Digital, IoT, 4IR
National Student Financial Aid Scheme
NSFAS is advertising for the provision of a human resource management information system for a period of five years.
Tender no: SCMN020/2021
Information: SCM Unit, Tel: (021) 763 3200, E-mail: SCM@nsfas.org.za.
Closing date: 1 Oct 2021
Tags: Software, HR
The organisation is also looking for a cloud-based information technology service management solution for a period of five years.
Tender no: SCMN019/2021
Information: SCM Unit, Tel: (021) 763 3200, E-mail: SCM@nsfas.org.za.
Closing date: 8 Oct 2021
Tags: Software, Services, Cloud computing, ISM, Software-as-a-service