ICT tenders: Booming business

The last month has seen steady increases in the number of tenders on offer; but, this week the public sector breaks its record for the year with almost 150 opportunities on offer for the ICT industry to consider.

All areas of the industry benefit from the interest with the services sector attracting 100 advertisements; software with 99; hardware scoring 60 and the telecommunications sector drawing 15 requests.

While the number of public sector departments and organisations represented are certainly expanding, recognition must be given to a handful of entities that are on a technology procurement drive. Eskom leads this list with eight tender offers, one call for expressions of interests and two requests for information. The State IT Agency is not far behind with nine invitations, followed by Broadband Infraco and the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa with seven offers each; and the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa with a total of six advertisements.

Unfortunately little progress appears to be being made in the conclusion of tender adjudication processes as this week no tender cancellations or awards are announced.

New tenders

Department of Sports, Arts and Culture

The department is looking for a service provider to develop an information management system for the Infrastructure Support System Chief Directorate.

Tender no: DSAC 11/21-22

Information: Seaparo Phala, Tel: (012) 441 3738, E-mail: seaparop@dsac.gov.za.

Closing date: 15 Oct 2021

Tags: Software, Software development, Information management, Knowledge management

Department of Public Enterprises

A service provider is sought for the provision of an anti-fraud and corruption hotline for three years period.

Tender no: RFQ SCM 01/2021-20211

Information: Zandarine Theron, Cell: 073 447 5457, E-mail: zandarine.theron@dpe.gov.za.

Closing date: 17 Sep 2021

Tags: Services, Contact centre, Call centre, Outsourcing

The DPE is also looking for a service provider to host and maintain its Web site and intranet for a period of two years.

Tender no: RFQ SCM 02/2021-20211

Information: Zandarine Theron, Cell: 073 447 5457, E-mail: zandarine.theron@dpe.gov.za.

Closing date: 13 Sep 2021

Tags: Services, Hosting, Internet, Intranet, Web site

State Information Technology Agency

SITA invites bids for accreditation for support, maintenance and installation for end user computing (EUC) infrastructure for a period of three years.

Non-compulsory briefing: 27 Aug – Link.

Tender no: RFA 952

Information: Cindy Kobe, Tel: (012) 482 2532, E-mail: cindy.kobe@sita.co.za.

Closing date: 13 Sep 2021

Tags: Hardware, Services, Support and maintenance, Computing, Mobility

SITA invites bids for the supply of professional services, providing complete support from project conceptualisation to delivery of the Digital Public Service Awards for GovTech 2021-2023.

Tender no: RFB 964

Information: Procurement helpdesk, Tel: (080) 748 2224, E-mail: Tenders@sita.co.za.

Closing date: 21 Sep 2021

Tags: Services, Consulting, Digital

Bids are invited for Phase III of the Gauteng Broadband Network (GBN) project to manage, operate and maintain the current GBN end-to-end install base including the expansion of the current network for a period of three years.

Compulsory briefing: 6 Sep

Tender no: RFB 921

Information: Procurement helpdesk, Tel: (080) 748 2224, E-mail: Tenders@sita.co.za.

Closing date: 21 Sep 2021

Tags: Services, Telecommunications, Broadband, Support and maintenance, Managed services

SITA is advertising for the renewal of the Adobe Enterprise License Agreement (ETLA), maintenance and support on behalf of the Department of Defence for a period of three-years.

Tender no: RFB 920 - 2021

Information: Nokwanda Wasa, Tel: (012) 482 3004, E-mail: Nokwanda.Wasa@sita.co.za.

Closing date: 22 Sep 2021

Tags: Services, Software, Support and maintenance, Software licensing

Procurement of emulation software, installation, configuration with maintenance and support for a period of three years is sought for the Mpumalanga Provincial Treasury.

Tender no: RFB 973

Information: Pitsi Mashamaite, Tel: (015) 291 8012, E-mail: Pitsi.Mashamaite@sita.co.za.

Closing date: 22 Sep 2021

Tags: Services, Software, Support and maintenance, Emulation

Proposals are invited for the replacement of the backup infrastructure in the Numerus and Beta datacentres including maintenance and support for a period of three years.

Non-compulsory briefing: 10 Sep – Virtual.

Tender no: RFB 977

Information: Muditambi Gangazhe, Tel: (012) 482 3235, E-mail: Muditambi.Gangazhe@sita.co.za.

Closing date: 27 Sep 2021

Tags: Services, Hardware, Support and maintenance, Datacentres

The North West Provincial Government requires supply of network equipment and peripherals including maintenance and support for the implementation of network connectivity.

Tender no: RFB 868

Information: Mantsie Mabiletsa, Tel: (012) 482 2655, E-mail: Mantsie.Mabiletsa@sita.co.za.

Closing date: 27 Sep 2021

Tags: Services, Hardware, Support and maintenance, Telecommunications, Networking

SITA is also calling for the rendering of professional services regarding microfilm and fiche archiving as well as technical maintenance and support for the Department of Defence microfilm equipment for a period of three years.

Tender no: RFB 929

Information: Procurement helpdesk, Tel: (080) 074 8222, E-mail: Tenders@sita.co.za.

Closing date: 27 Sep 2021

Tags: Services, Hardware, Support and maintenance, Consulting, Professional services, Imaging, Software

Supply of Cisco network equipment is sought for the SAPS Shortfall project.

Tender no: RFB 969

Information: Procurement helpdesk, Tel: (080) 074 8222, E-mail: Tenders@sita.co.za.

Closing date: 1 Oct 2021

Tags: Hardware, Networking

Council for Medical Schemes

The council is looking for a service provider to supply technical support for its broker training webinars.

Tender no: RFQ/CMS/SHR/02112025

Information: Ludwe, Tel: (012) 431 0484, E-mail: ludwemadayi44@gmail.com.

Closing date: 14 Sep 2021

Tags: Software, Services, Support and maintenance, Training and eLearning, Video conferencing

A service provider is also sought to supply five licenses for Grammarly for Business.

Tender no: RFQ/CMSITT/010821

Information: Bokamoso Legong, Cell: 083 551 7842, E-mail: b.legong@medicalschemes.com.

Closing date: 15 Sep 2021

Tags: Software, Software licensing

Mhlathuze Water

Supply, install and commission of Alkanstrand A and C-line programmable logic controllers and central control room SCADA system are sought.

Compulsory briefing: 17 Sep

Tender no: MW/1/7/2020/2021

Information: Mmatsie Sekokotla, Tel: (035) 902 1037, E-mail: msekokotla@mhlathuze.co.za.

Closing date: 1 Oct 2021

Tags: Software, Hardware

KZN Growth Fund Trust

The organisation is looking for a POPIA implementation specialist.

Tender no: KGFT RFQ 2021-012

Information: Urvashi Ojageer, Tel: (031) 372 3720, E-mail: accounts@kzngf.co.za.

Closing date: 27 Sep 2021

Tags: Software, Services, Security, Consulting, POPIA, Privacy

Road Accident Fund

The RAF invites experienced, suitably qualified service providers to provide an outsourced cyber security operation centre (CSOC) for a period of five years.

Compulsory briefing: 14 Sep – Microsoft Teams

Tender no: RAF/2021/00011

Information: Ilish Seema, Tel: (012) 429 5135, E-mail: ilishs@raf.co.za.

Closing date: 1 Oct 2021

Tags: Software, Services, Security, Cyber security, CSOS, Outsourcing, Managed services, Cyber security operation centre

The organisation is also looking for an experienced, suitably qualified service provider for the provision of enterprise resource planning for a period of five years.

Tender no: RAF/2021/00008

Information: Ilish Seema, Tel: (012) 429 5135, E-mail: ilishs@raf.co.za.

Closing date: 1 Oct 2021

Tags: Software, ERP, Enterprise resource planning

Department of Public Service and Administration

A service provider is sought to provide a disaster recovery software solution and support services for a period of three years.

Tender no: DPSA008/2021

Information: Mmapula Kotsokoane, Tel: (012) 336 1389, E-mail: mmapulak@dpsa.gov.za.

Closing date: 27 Sep 2021

Tags: Software, Services, Disaster recovery, Security, Business continuity, Support and maintenance

City of Joburg Property Company (SOC) Ltd

Proposals are invited for the appointment of a service provider for Web site hosting, redesign and maintenance for a period of three years.

Tender no: RFP 12/2021

Information: Supply chain, Tel: (010) 219 9000, E-mail: tenders@jhbproperty.co.za.

Closing date: 17 Sep 2021

Tags: Services, Software, Internet, Software development, Hosting, Web site, Support and maintenance

The company is also looking for the IT requirements to fit out Braampark Forum One with ICT infrastructure for relocation of the JPC head office.

Compulsory briefing: 7 Sep

Tender no: RFP 13/2021

Information: Supply chain, Tel: (010) 219 9000, E-mail: tenders@jhbproperty.co.za.

Closing date: 17 Sep 2021

Tags: Services, Hardware, Consulting, Professional services

Central Energy Fund

The CEF wishes to appoint a service provider to provide a managed printing solution for a period of 36 months.

Tender no: MPS/08/2021

Information: Mkhulu Wellem Skhosana, Tel: (010) 201 4793, E-mail: Wellems@cefgroup.co.za.

Closing date: 29 Sep 2021

Tags: Hardware, Printing, Services, Managed services, Managed printing

Saldanha Bay Municipality

The Western Cape municipality is looking for a service provider to conduct data management, revenue protection and token identifier roll-over for the period 01 November 2021 to 30 June 2024.

Compulsory information session: 20 Aug

Tender no: SBM 02/21/22

Information: C Du Preez, Tel: (022) 701 7123, E-mail: cassie.dupreez@sbm.gov.za.

Closing date: 17 Sep 2021

Tags: Software, Services, Data management, Token identifier

The municipality also requires supply, installation and management of a STS-compliant prepayment electricity vending, data management, revenue protection and token identifier roll-over system for the period 01 July 2022 to 30 June 2027.

Compulsory information session: 20 Aug

Tender no: SBM 03/21/22

Information: C Du Preez, Tel: (022) 701 7123, E-mail: cassie.dupreez@sbm.gov.za.

Closing date: 17 Sep 2021

Tags: Software, Data management, Token identifier

Nkandla Local Municipality

Bids are invited for the provision of support on an existing integrated financial management accounting system.

Tender no: NKA/BTO001/2021/22

Information: Dumisile Msomi, Tel: (035) 833 2015, E-mail: dmsomi@nkandla.org.za.

Closing date: 27 Sep 2021

Tags: Software, Services, Support and maintenance, IFMS, ERP

Umzimkhulu Local Municipality

The municipality requires supply and delivery of software/application licenses (36 months contract).

Non-compulsory briefing: 6 Sep – Link.

Tender no: ULM-CORP002/22

Information: G. Mngqundaniso, Tel: (039) 259 5007, E-mail: mngqundanisog@umzimkhululm.gov.za.

Closing date: 1 Oct 2021

Tags: Software, Software licensing

Air Traffic and Navigation Services Company Limited

ATNS wishes to appoint a service provider for various computer hardware spares.

Tender no: ATNS/HO/RFP012/21.22/CAATS PROJECT

Information: Nokuthula Sangweni, Cell: 082 875 4809, E-mail: NokuthulaSa@atns.co.za.

Closing date: 14 Sep 2021

Tags: Hardware, Computing

An experienced service provider is sought for the provision of outsourced IT service desk for a period of five years.

Non-compulsory briefing: 14 Sep – Bidders interested in attending the briefing session must request a link from tenders@atns.co.za.

Tender no: ATNS/RFP/005/21.22 IT SERVICE DESK

Information: Andy Ngubane, Tel: (011) 607 1317, E-mail: andyn@atns.co.za.

Closing date: 28 Sep 2021

Tags: Software, Services, Support and maintenance, Outsourcing, IT service desk

Provision of ManageEngine tools – AMS renewal is required for a period of 12 months.

Non-compulsory briefing: 14 Sep – Bidders interested in attending the briefing session must request a link from tenders@atns.co.za.

Tender no: ATNS/RFP020/21/22/ Manage Engine Tools

Information:Andy Ngubane, Tel: (011) 607 1317, E-mail: andyn@atns.co.za.

Closing date: 27 Sep 2021

Tags: Software, Software licensing, Asset management

Eastern Cape Gambling and Betting Board

The organisation is looking for an electronic document management solution with digitised workflows.

Compulsory briefing: 3 Sep – Microsoft Teams

Tender no: ECGB-21/22-BID-01

Information: Thandi Malotana, Tel: (043) 702 8307, E-mail: thandazwam@ecgb.org.za.

Closing date: 20 Sep 2021

Tags: Software, Document management, Workflow, Digital

Pixley Ka Seme District Municipality

The Northern Cape municipality wishes to procure an automated risk management and internal audit software system.

Tender no: TD 03/2021

Information: Desmond Mqhum, Tel: (053) 631 0891, E-mail: dmqhum@pksdm.gov.za.

Closing date: 22 Sep 2021

Tags: Software, Risk management, Audit

A services provider is also sought to conduct a review of the information communication and technology master plan.

Tender no: TD 08/2021

Information: Desmond Mqhum, Tel: (053) 631 0891, E-mail: dmqhum@pksdm.gov.za.

Closing date: 27 Sep 2021

Tags: Services, Consulting

South African Revenue Service

Bids are invited for the procurement and support of the PADS4 video and digital signage solution (smart displays) for 34 SARS branches.

Non-compulsory briefing: 23 Aug – Webex (Meeting ID number 2378 491 0791 and meeting password Fhjdx99HeF7).

Tender no: RFP 15/2021

Information: SARS Tender Office, Tel: (081) 037 9162, E-mail: tenderofffice@sars.gov.za.

Closing date: 15 Sep 2021

Tags: Hardware, Software, Digital, Video, Digital signage

Polokwane Municipality

The Limpopo municipality wishes to appoint a service provider to supply, install and maintain the access control systems and equipment at Polokwane municipal premises on an ad-hoc basis for a period of three years.

Tender no: PM06/2021

Information: Lesetja Ledwaba, Tel: (015) 023 5454, E-mail: lesetjaLE@polokwane.gov.za.

Closing date: 5 Oct 2021

Tags: Services, Support and maintenance, Hardware, Software, Access control, Biometrics, Security

Gamagara Local Municipality

The Northern Cape municipality is advertising for provision of infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) and software-as-a-service (SaaS) for a period of 36 months.

Tender no: GM2021/35

Information: Tshenolo Tshekedi, Tel: (053) 723 6000, E-mail: tshekedit@gamagara.co.za.

Closing date: 22 Sep 2021

Tags: Services, Hardware, Software, Infrastructure-as-a-service, IaaS, Software-as-a-service, SaaS

Inkomati Catchment Management Agency

Bids are invited for the provision of risk, audit, compliance, business planning software (including licence maintenance) for a period of 36 months.

Compulsory briefing: 15 Sep – Virtual

Tender no: IUCMA/005/RISKAUDIT/2021-Re-Advert

Information: Ntokozo Hlatshwayo, Tel: (013) 753 9000, E-mail: hlatshwayon@iucma.co.za.

Closing date: 30 Sep 2021

Tags: Services, Software, Software licensing, Business planning, Audit, Compliance, Governance, Support and maintenance, Risk management

Transnet SOC Ltd

Transnet is advertising for the design, supply, installation, commissioning, configuration and integration of all equipment, software and database for a full high definition IP CCTV surveillance system at Witbank and Komatipoort Marshalling Yards for a period of 12 months. The entire installation shall function as a

single integrated HD IP CCTV surveillance system.

Tender no: ERACKM_WGO-35482

Information: Dudu Mkhwebane, Tel: (012) 315 4121, E-mail: dudu.mkhwebane@transnet.net.

Closing date: 14 Sep 2021

Tags: Services, Hardware, Software, Security, CCTV

Bids are invited for the provision of a procurement process automation solution for a period of three years with an option to extend for two years.

Non-compulsory briefing: 30 Aug – Link.

Tender no: GSM/21/05/2119

Information: Nomasomi Mgandela, Tel: (011) 308 2360, E-mail: Nomasomi.Mgandela@transnet.net.

Closing date: 21 Sep 2021

Tags: Software, Procurement, SCM, Supply chain management

Transnet requires provision of boardroom support in Parktown, Transnet buildings (Inyanda House 1, 2 and 4), remote support and troubleshooting for a period of 12 months.

Tender no: RFQ: CRAC-JHB-36222

Information: Bridget Silubane, Tel: (011) 584 0605, E-mail: Bridget.Silubane@transnet.net.

Closing date: 14 Sep 2021

Tags: Software, Services, Hardware, Audio-visual, Video conferencing, Support and maintenance

The supply, installation, configuration, and migration of a replacement of the NMS server hardware and SevOne standard annual maintenance renewal for PAS with 7500 Objects is sought.

Tender no: SAZ 4023/2021

Information: Mandisa Liwani, Tel: (021) 940 1840, E-mail: mandisa.liwani@transnet.net.

Closing date: 14 Sep 2021

Tags: Services, Hardware, Software, Support and maintenance, Servers, Networking

Department of Defence

The department is advertising the rendering of a service provider in regards to the Oryx Simulator training for a period of three years. Procurement plan number: DOD PROC PLAN 21-22/SAAF/662.

Tender no: CPSC-B-PC-019-2020

Information: Technical: Colonel I.N. Moreetsi or Lieutenant Colonel Munsami, Tel: (012) 312 2732. General: Major N. Sobekwa, Tel: (012) 649 6682, E-mail: invitationdodcpsc@gmail.com.

Closing date: 27 Sep 2021

Tags: Hardware, Services, Software, Simulation, Virtual reality, Training and eLearning

Bids are invited for the maintenance and repair of the security systems within the SA Army Signal Formation and units for a period of three years. Procurement plan number: DOD PROC PLAN 21-22/SA ARMY/577.

Tender no: CPSC-B-PC-021-2020

Information: Technical: Major T.J. Potgieter, Tel: (012) 529 0390, Cell: 081 324 4531. General: Major N. Sobekwa, Tel: (012) 649 6682, E-mail: invitationdodcpsc@gmail.com.

Closing date: 27 Sep 2021

Tags: Hardware, Services, Software, Security, CCTV, Biometrics

Community Schemes Ombud Service

CSOS wishes to appoint a service provider for the provision of Eset license renewal and support for a period of three years.

Tender no: CSOS010-2021R

Information: Jabulile Sithole, Tel: (010) 593 0533, E-mail: tenders@csos.org.za.

Closing date: 15 Sep 2021

Tags: Software, Software licensing, Services, Security, Support and maintenance, Internet

A service provider is also sought for the supply, delivery and installation of server hardware and storage.

Tender no: CSOS013-2021

Information: Mawande Jadezweni, Tel: (010) 593 0533, E-mail: Mawande.Jadezweni@csos.org.za.

Closing date: 27 Sep 2021

Tags: Hardware, Servers, Storage

iSimangaliso Wetland Park

The authority is advertising for the development, hosting and maintenance of Web site and mobile applications for a period of 36 months.

Tender no: 08/2021

Information: Bids representative, Tel: (035) 590 1633, E-mail: bids@isimangaliso.com.

Closing date: 22 Sep 2021

Tags: Software, Services, Software development, Internet, Hosting, Mobile applications, Mobility

Small Enterprise Finance Agency

Sefa is looking for a service provider to supply, install and support its datacentre infrastructure.

Tender no: sefa:59/IT/2021

Information: Sebotse, Tel: (012) 748 9725, E-mail: sebotsem@sefa.org.za.

Closing date: 23 Sep 2021

Tags: Hardware, Datacentre, Services, Support and maintenance

Insurance Sector Education and Training Authority

Supply, delivery, installation and commissioning of a cloud-hosted internet protocol (IP) private branch exchange (PBX) solution (unified communication solution) is sought for a period of four years.

Compulsory briefing: 9 Sep – Link.

Tender no: PROJ/FAC/2021/22/03

Information: SCM Team, Tel: (011) 381 8900, E-mail: bids@inseta.org.za.

Closing date: 27 Sep 2021

Tags: Software, Hardware, Telecommunications, Cloud computing, Hosting, Telephony, VoIP

Industrial Development Corporation of South Africa Limited

The IDC is looking for backup and replication software.

Tender no: T34/08/21

Information: Mmanthudi Mosupyoe, Tel: (011) 269 3709, E-mail: mmanthudim@idc.co.za.

Closing date: 13 Sep 2021

Tags: Software, Back-up, Replication

The upgrade and preventative maintenance of the IDC’s access control system is also sought.

Tender no: T28/08/21

Information: Luyanda Dlamini, Tel: (011) 269 3767, E-mail: luyandad@idc.co.za.

Closing date: 13 Sep 2021

Tags: Software, Hardware, Services, Security, Access control, Biometrics, Support and maintenance

Proposals are requested for the preventative maintenance and upgrade of the IDC’s CCTV surveillance system.

Tender no: T30/08/21

Information: Luyanda Dlamini, Tel: (011) 269 3767, E-mail: luyandad@idc.co.za.

Closing date: 15 Sep 2021

Tags: Software, Hardware, Services, Security, CCTV, Support and maintenance

Rustenburg Local Municipality

The municipality is in need of a MSCOA-compliant financial system for a period of 36 months.

Tender no: RLM/BTO/0004/2021/22

Information: J Masinga, Tel: (014) 590 3123, E-mail: jmasinga@rustenburg.gov.za.

Closing date: 18 Oct 2021

Tags: Software, ERP

Department of Social Development

The department requires provision of Mimecast e-mail continuity and security services or a suitable alternative.

Tender no: SD11/2021

Information: Z Mantantana, Tel: (012) 312 7463, E-mail: ZolisaM@dsd.gov.za.

Closing date: 21 Sep 2021

Tags: Software, Security, E-mail, Continuity, Services

Alfred Duma Local Municipality

The KZN municipality invites bids for the installation, supply, maintenance and repairs to the bio-matrix system for a period of three years.

Tender no: PS 05/2021

Information: M Abdool, Tel: (036) 631 1777, E-mail: mabdool@alfredduma.gov.za.

Closing date: 15 Sep 2021

Tags: Software, Hardware, Security, Biometrics

Sarah Baartman District Municipality

The Eastern Cape municipality invites bids for the development, hosting, maintenance and support of Web site and intranet.

Compulsory briefing: 31 Aug – A request to join the meeting must be sent to cmabindla@sbdm.co.za and copied to dkramer@sbdm.co.za before 16h30 on Monday, 30 August 2021. Any RSVP or show of interest received after 16h30 on 30 August 2021 will not be considered. If you did not RSVP by sending a request to join the virtual clarification meeting before the due date, your bid will not be considered.

Tender no: 22/2021

Information: Chuma Mabindla, Tel: (041) 508 7054, E-mail: cmabindla@sbdm.co.za.

Closing date: 21 Sep 2021

Tags: Software, Software development, Internet, Intranet, Services, Hosting, Support and maintenance

NamaKwa District Municipality

Bids are invited for the review, analysis and update of the rural roads asset management system (RRAMS).

Tender no: 10/2021

Information:Chaldon Osborne, Tel: (027) 712 8000, E-mail: chaldono@namakwa-dm.gov.za.

Closing date: 13 Sep 2021

Tags: Software, Software development

Productivity SA

The organisation is advertising for provision of printing services for a period of five years.

Tender no: PSA/IT01/09/2021

Information: Mxolisi Dludla, Tel: (011) 848 5320, E-mail: mxolisid@productivitysa.co.za.

Closing date: 8 Oct 2021

Tags: Software, Services, Hardware, Printing

Johannesburg Development Agency

JDA is advertising for the supply of managed security services for three years.

Compulsory briefing: 8 Sep – Virtual

Tender no: JDAICT/MS/002/2021

Information: Siyambonga Gcobo, Tel: (011) 688 7811, E-mail: sgcobo@jda.org.za.

Closing date: 6 Oct 2021

Tags: Software, Services, Managed services, Security

Department of Mineral Resources and Energy

The department wishes to appoint a panel of consultants to render forensic audit, information system audit and internal audit services for a period of three years.

Compulsory briefing: 24 Aug – Polokwane, 25 Aug – Emalahleni.

Tender no: DMRE/008/2021/22

Information: Samuel Msiza, Tel: (012) 406 7910, E-mail: Samuel.msiza@dmre.gov.za.

Closing date: 15 Sep 2021

Tags: Software, Services, Security, Consulting, Forensics, Auditing

King Sabata Dalindyebo Local Municipality

The Eastern Cape municipality is looking for a service provider for the supply, installation and management of a pre-payment electricity vending system for three years.

Tender no: SCM:009/2021/22

Information: Ms Lunika, Tel: (047) 501 4427, E-mail: xoliswal@ksd.gov.za.

Closing date: 16 Sep 2021

Tags: Services, Software, Pre-payment, Electricity vending

Supply, installation, maintenance and training on a revenue management and debt collection system is also sought for three years.

Tender no: SCM:010/2021/22

Information: Ms Lunika, Tel: (047) 501 4427, E-mail: xoliswal@ksd.gov.za.

Closing date: 16 Sep 2021

Tags: Services, Software, Support and maintenance, Revenue management, Debt collection

Media, Information and Communication Technologies Sector Education and training Authority

The seta is looking for a service provider for the provision, supply and maintenance of telephone system rental to for a period of three years.

Compulsory briefing: 6 Sep – Microsoft Teams

Tender no: RFQ/MICT/TEL/006/2021

Information: Bid queries, Tel: (011) 207 2600, E-mail: bidqueries@mict.org.za.

Closing date: 15 Sep 2021

Tags: Services, Hardware, Telecommunications, Telephony, Support and maintenance

Mossel Bay Municipality

Supply and installation of a vehicle tracking and management system is sought.

Tender no: TDR222/2021/2022

Information: Dawie Zwiegelaar, Tel: (044) 606 5275, E-mail: dzwiegelaar@mosselbay.gov.za.

Closing date: 17 Sep 2021

Tags: Software, Vehicle management

The Western Cape municipality also requires supply, delivery and installation of an ArcGIS enterprise license agreement including development, support and maintenance.

Compulsory briefing: 15 Sep – Microsoft Teams

Tender no: TDR207/2021/2022

Information: André Fraser, Tel: (044) 606 5050, E-mail: afraser@mosselbay.gov.za.

Closing date: 8 Oct 2021

Tags: Software, Software licensing, Services, Software development, ArcGIS, GIS, Support and maintenance

National Research Foundation

The NRF is advertising for the supply, installation, commission and maintenance of a biometric time and attendance system for iThemba Labs, Faure, Western Cape.

Tender no: iLABS/RFQ 2021/22:107

Information: Sehlabaka Qhobosheane or Odwa Mxenge, Tel: (021) 843 1000, E-mail: scm3@tlabs.ac.za.

Closing date: 21 Sep 2021

Tags: Hardware, Software, Biometrics, Services, Support and maintenance, HR, Attendance

Government Printing Works

Bids are invited for the development of the knowledge management strategy and implementation plan, including testing of the implementation plan

Tender no: GPW-W 2021/02

Information: Noko Lekgowe, Tel: (012) 764 3961, E-mail: noko.lekgowe@gpw.gov.za.

Closing date: 29 Sep 2021

Tags: Services, Consulting, Software, Knowledge management

Department of Trade, Industry and Competition

The department wishes to appoint a panel of not more than three service providers to conduct forensic investigations on alleged fraud and corruption cases to the department and its entities for a period of 36 months.

Tender no: dtic 04/21-22

Information: Yvette Cronje, Tel: (012) 394 5762, E-mail: Ycronje@thedtic.gov.za.

Closing date: 17 Sep 2021

Tags: Services, Consulting, Forensic, Security

Department of Community Safety, Gauteng

The province is advertising for the procurement and installation of 103 tetra radios.

Tender no: GT/GDCS/088/2021

Information: Thebe Mereotlhe or Kwazi Shezi, Tel: (011) 689 3746, E-mail: Thebe.Mereotlhe@gauteng.gov.za.

Closing date: 17 Sep 2021

Tags: Hardware, Telecommunications, Tetra

Amatola Water Board

The company requires provision of hosting services and professional support services for a period of five years.

Non-compulsory briefing: 8 Sep

Tender no: AW2021/22/02

Information: S. Fatyi, Tel: (043) 707 3700, E-mail: sfatyi@amatolawater.co.za.

Closing date: 22 Sep 2021

Tags: Services, Digital, Internet, Hosting, Professional services, Support and maintenance

Department of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development

The department wishes to appoint a service provider to provide the National Spatial Planning Data Repository e-lodgement onboarding and training support services to 30 identified number of municipalities across the country over a period of three years.

Tender no: 5/2/2/1- DALRRD 0027(2021/2022)

Information: Mfanafuthi Gama, Tel: (012) 312 8777, E-mail: Mfanafuthi.gama@dalrrd.gov.za.

Closing date: 29 Sep 2021

Tags: Software, Services, Consulting, Hardware, Training and eLearning, Support and maintenance

Thembisile Hani Local Municipality

Bids are invited for the leasing and maintenance of photocopying machines and supply and delivery of related products for a period of 36 months.

Tender no: THLM/SCM07/2021-2022/CRS 04

Information: T Ntimane, Tel: (013) 986 9185, E-mail: ntimanet@thembisilehanilm.gov.za.

Closing date: 17 Sep 2021

Tags: Software, Services, Support and maintenance, Hardware, Printing

Theewaterkloof Municipality

The Western Cape municipality requires supply, installation and commissioning of a digital mobile radio (DMR) network and the supply of radio equipment as required for a period from 01 January 2022 to 30 June 2024.

Tender no: TCS 04/2021/22

Information: Louis Coetser, Tel: (028) 214 3300, E-mail: louisco@twk.org.za.

Closing date: 17 Sep 2021

Tags: Telecommunications, Hardware, DMR, Networking

Ekurhuleni Water Care Company

A service provider is sought to supply Microsoft 365 Apps for Enterprise license renewal for the period of two years.

Tender no: ERW202105/TNDR-005

Information: Phumzile Mdlalose, Tel: (011) 929 7000, E-mail: Publictenders@erwat.co.za.

Closing date: 30 Sep 2021

Tags: Software, Software licensing

ERWAT is also looking for a cloud backup solution for a period of three years.

Compulsory briefing: 17 Sep – Link.

Tender no: ERW202105/TNDR-002

Information: Phumzile Mdlalose, Tel: (011) 929 7000, E-mail: Publictenders@erwat.co.za.

Closing date: 30 Sep 2021

Tags: Software, Services, Cloud computing, Backup

South African Post Office Limited

SAPO wishes to appoint a service provider for the implementation of a call centre and operations telephony system, maintenance and support for a period of three years for Postbank Bloemfontein Office

Tender no: RFP 01/02/2021

Information: Nokulunga Moloi, Tel: (012) 407 6000, E-mail: Nokulunga.Moloi@postoffice.co.za.

Closing date: 29 Sep 2021

Tags: Software, Hardware, Services, Telecommunications, Telephony, Call centre, Support and maintenance

Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, KwaZulu-Natal

The provincial department wishes to appoint a panel of service providers (experts) to render forensic investigation services for a period of three years.

Tender no: ZNT 2017/2020 LG

Information: Sheetal Govender, Cell: 082 683 0549, E-mail: sheetal.govender@kzncogta.gov.za.

Closing date: 30 Sep 2021

Tags: Services, Consulting, Forensics, Security

Bids are invited for the supply of 8 GPS receivers and 10 total stations.

Tender no: ZNT 2001/2020 LG

Information: Mohamed Rangila, Tel: (031) 204 1856, E-mail: Mohamed.Rangila@kzncogta.gov.za.

Closing date: 21 Sep 2021

Tags: Hardware, GPS, Telecommunications

Department of Human Settlements

Terms of reference are sought to request proposals for appointment of a service provider to conduct protection of personal information impact assessment and implement Protection of Personal Information Act (POPIA) compliance measures for a period of 12 months.

Tender no: VA50/398

Information: Mbulelo Camagu, Tel: (012) 444 9240, E-mail: mbulelo.camagu@dhs.gov.za.

Closing date: 18 Oct 2021

Tags: Services, Consulting, POPIA, Privacy, Information security

Ithala SOC Limited

An authorized Microsoft solution partner is sought to maintain and support Ad Azure Microsoft Office 365, migrate on premise Microsoft Exchange and Active Directory to Exchange Online for a period of three years.

Tender no: RFQ 19213

Information: Mvelo Bekwa, Tel: (031) 366 2500, E-mail: mbekwa@ithala.co.za.

Closing date: 20 Sep 2021

Tags: Services, Software, Support and maintenance

Emalahleni Local Municipality

The municipality is advertising for supply and delivery of laptops.

Tender no: ELM/2/09/2021T

Information: N Mzwana, Cell: 082 654 7893, E-mail: mzwanan@emalahlenilm.gov.za.

Closing date: 22 Sep 2021

Tags: Hardware, Computing, Mobility

Kouga Municipality

The municipality is advertising for the supply, delivery and installation of fixed LED display screens for brand visibility, advertising and marketing.

Tender no: 157/2021

Information: N. Makupula, Tel: (042) 200 2200, E-mail: nmakupula@kouga.gov.za.

Closing date: 13 Sep 2021

Tags: Hardware

Consumer account printing and mailing is also sought

Compulsory briefing: 10 Sep – Virtual

Tender no: 175/2021

Information: S. Tabata, Tel: (042) 200 2200, E-mail: tenders@kouga.gov.za.

Closing date: 30 Sep 2021

Tags: Hardware, Software, Services, Printing, Managed services

Department of Community Safety, Security and Liaison, Mpumalanga

The province wishes to appoint a service provider to supply, implement, maintain and support a backup solution.

Compulsory briefing: 13 Aug

Tender no: SS/067/21/MP

Information: SCD Lekhuleni, Tel: (013) 766 4076, E-mail: clekhuleni@mpg.gov.za.

Closing date: 15 Sep 2021

Tags: Hardware, Software, Services, Back-up, Support and maintenance

Provincial Treasury, Mpumalanga

The province is advertising for a panel of service providers to supply asset bar-coding and scanning equipment inclusive of training and related items to various Mpumalanga provincial government departments, for a period of three years.

Tender no: MPPT007/21/01

Information: A Vermeulen, Tel: (013) 766 8706, E-mail: avermeulen@mpg.gov.za.

Closing date: 13 Sep 2021

Tags: Hardware, Barcode, Asset management,Services, Training

The treasury is also in need of the supply, implementation, maintenance and support a backup solution for the Department of Community Safety, Security and Liaison.

Tender no: SS/067/21/ MP

Information: NS Nkosi, Tel: (013) 766 4076, E-mail: ntokozon@mpg.gov.za.

Closing date: 15 Sep 2021

Tags: Hardware, Software, Services, Support and maintenance, Security, Back-up

Bloem Water

A professional service provider is sought to implement an ERP information system.

Compulsory briefing: 30 Aug – Virtual

Tender no: BW269/ERPIS/21

Information: Thato Lekhu, Tel: (051) 403 0800, E-mail: thatol@bloemwater.co.za.

Closing date: 24 Sep 2021

Tags: Software, ERP. Enterprise resource planning

Midvaal Local Municipality

Bids are invited for the appointment of a service provider for the supply, delivery, installation and maintenance of data loggers and controllers on an as and when required basis from date of appointment until 30 June 2024.

Tender no: 8/2/2/338 (2021-2024)

Information: Engineering Services Office, Tel: (016) 360 5816, E-mail: tenders@midvaal.gov.za.

Closing date: 28 Sep 2021

Tags: Hardware, Services, Support and maintenance, Data loggers, Data controllers, Software

The municipality is also advertising for the supply, delivery, and installation of a hybrid library management system (radio-frequency identification – RFID) with accessories for its libraries

Tender no: 8/2/4/180(2021)

Information: Community services official, Tel: (016) 360 7649, E-mail: tenders@midvaal.gov.za.

Closing date: 22 Sep 2021

Tags: Hardware, Software, RFID, Library management system

Elias Motsoaledi Local Municipality

The Limpopo municipality is offering a three year rent-to-own contract for red light/stop/speed cameras, handheld scanning devices and license plate recognition system with a fully functional back office to manage all traffic related infringements and offences at no capital cost to council.

Compulsory briefing: 1 Sep

Tender no: EMLM 05/2022

Information: Collin Coetzee, Tel: (013) 262 3056, E-mail: ccoetzee@emlm.gov.za.

Closing date: 17 Sep 2021

Tags: Hardware, Services, Software

The municipality is also advertising for the supply and installation of license plate recognition cameras and CCTV surveillance monitoring systems on a 36 month full maintenance lease agreement with a fully functional back office and security cleared personnel.

Compulsory briefing: 1 Sep

Tender no: EMLM 06/2022

Information: Collin Coetzee, Tel: (013) 262 3056, E-mail: ccoetzee@emlm.gov.za.

Closing date: 17 Sep 2021

Tags: Hardware, Services, Software, Support and maintenance

Bids are invited for municipal data enrichment for a period of 36 months.

Tender no: EMLM 08/2022

Information: ML Sebelemetja, Tel: (013) 262 3056, E-mail: msebelemetja@emlm.gov.za.

Closing date: 1 Oct 2021

Tags: Software, Services, Data enrichment

Govan Mbeki Local Municipality

The Mpumalanga municipality requires provision and licensing of a prepaid electricity vending system.

Compulsory briefing: Yes

Tender no: 8/3/1- 17/2021

Information: Jakes Mahlangu, Tel: (017) 620 6090, E-mail: jakes.m@govanmbeki.gov.za.

Closing date: 20 Sep 2021

Tags: Software, Software licensing, Electricity, Vending

South African Tourism

Bids are invited for the development and implementation of a South African Tourism Net promoter score and improvement plan.

Tender no: SAT Tender 185/21

Information: Evah Mkwanazi, Tel: (011) 895 3129, E-mail: evah@southafrica.net.

Closing date: 20 Sep 2021

Tags: Software, Internet, Internet of things, IoT, 4IT, Services, Consulting, Digital

SA Tourism is also looking for an online listening tool and media monitor.

Tender no: SAT Tender 192/21

Information: Lerato Segomotso, Tel: (011) 895 3021, E-mail: leratos@southafrica.net.

Closing date: 21 Sep 2021

Tags: Software, Internet, Internet of things, IoT, 4IT, Digital, Social media

Intuitive payroll system is required for a period of five years.

Tender no: RFQ/08/HC/21

Information: Lerato Segomotso, Tel: (011) 895 3021, E-mail: leratos@southafrica.net.

Closing date: 13 Sep 2021

Tags: Software, Payroll, HR

National Nuclear Regulator

A service provider is sought to conduct information and communication technology internal audits for a period three years.

Tender no: NNRSCM-05-2021

Information: Lindiwe Nkosi or Sanelisiwe Mavundla, Tel: (012) 674 7100, E-mail: lnkosi@nnr.co.za.

Closing date: 16 Sep 2021

Tags: Services, ICT audits, Consulting

The regulator is also looking for a service provider for the provision of business continuity services (disaster recovery services) for a period of three years.

Tender no: NNRSCM-06-2021

Information: Lindiwe Nkosi or Sinethemba Mpungose, Tel: (012) 674 7100, E-mail: lnkosi@nnr.co.za.

Closing date: 17 Sep 2021

Tags: Services, Business continuity, Disaster recovery

Safety and Security Sector Education and Training Authority

A suitable and experienced service provider is sought for renewal of various original equipment manufacturer (OEM) software enterprise-licenses.

Tender no: RFP/SASSETA/20211113/1

Information: Vutivi Manganyi, Tel: (011) 087 5629, E-mail: vmanganyi@sasseta.org.za.

Closing date: 20 Sep 2021

Tags: Software, Software licensing

Garden Route District Local Municipality

The municipality requires ICT hardware and software MISG funding for a period of three years.

Tender no: GRDM/05/21-22

Information: Bukelwa Ndzinde, Tel: (044) 803 1338, E-mail: bukelwa@gardenroute.gov.za.

Closing date: 14 Sep 2021

Tags: Software, Hardware, Services, Consulting

Bids are also invited for the municipality's ICT re-cabling project.

Compulsory briefing: 1 Sep

Tender no: GRDM/03/21-22

Information: Rhyn Alberts, Tel: (044) 803 1319, E-mail: rhyn@gardenroute.gov.za.

Closing date: 13 Sep 2021

Tags: Hardware, Networking

The supply, delivery and installation of conference audio-visual equipment is also sought.

Compulsory briefing: 14 Sep

Tender no: GRDM/07/21-22

Information: Bukelwa Ndzinde, Tel: (044) 803 1338, E-mail: bukelwa@gardenroute.gov.za.

Closing date: 29 Sep 2021

Tags: Hardware, Audio-visual, Conferencing

The municipality also wishes to appoint a service provider to develop a digital strategy.

Compulsory briefing: 10 Sep

Tender no: GRDM/06/21-22

Information: Nathan Juries, Tel: (044) 803 1310, E-mail: nathan@gardenroute.gov.za.

Closing date: 29 Sep 2021

Tags: Services, Consulting, Professional services, Digital, IoT, 4IR

National Student Financial Aid Scheme

NSFAS is advertising for the provision of a human resource management information system for a period of five years.

Tender no: SCMN020/2021

Information: SCM Unit, Tel: (021) 763 3200, E-mail: SCM@nsfas.org.za.

Closing date: 1 Oct 2021

Tags: Software, HR

The organisation is also looking for a cloud-based information technology service management solution for a period of five years.

Tender no: SCMN019/2021

Information: SCM Unit, Tel: (021) 763 3200, E-mail: SCM@nsfas.org.za.

Closing date: 8 Oct 2021

Tags: Software, Services, Cloud computing, ISM, Software-as-a-service