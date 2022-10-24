Cornerstone Building Brands Partners with pulsESG™ for ESG Reporting and Measurement

pulsESG, a pioneering software as a service (SaaS) platform offering enterprises a centralized system of record and reference for environmental, social and governance (ESG) metrics, announced today that Cornerstone Building Brands has selected pulsESG as its ESG platform for data collection, management and analytics. The technology enables companies to more fully integrate ESG efforts into their operations and build the framework to drive and measure sustainability goals.

Cornerstone Building Brands will use the pulsESG platform to report ESG metrics from across their facilities and to streamline the collection, integration and analytics of their ESG data from ERP, HR, Supply Chain and other systems. The application will be used to simplify SASB, GRI and other sustainability standards reporting.

“At Cornerstone Building Brands, we are committed to helping build stronger communities now and for generations to come. Strengthening our ESG capabilities is a significant step toward creating more sustainable exterior building solutions, and our partnership with pulsESG will allow us to measure and analyze our ESG data with improved speed and accuracy,” said Alena Brenner, Executive Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary at Cornerstone Building Brands.

“The pulsESG team is excited to provide a comprehensive, integrated and flexible SaaS platform that will support Cornerstone Building Brands’ efforts to capture, analyze and measure progress,” said Murat Sönmez, pulsESG Co-founder and CEO.

“Our technology offers a complete ESG performance management platform, including disclosure frameworks, regulatory compliance, GHG calculators, benchmarking, and goal setting with full audit trail,” said Inderjeet Singh, co-founder and CTO of pulsESG. “We are looking forward to partnering with Cornerstone Building Brands to help them accelerate their impact through our innovative platform.”