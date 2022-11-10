Drive down costs, deliver new services: Tips for building next-generation broadband networks

Broadband network operators around the globe are challenged with increasing the agility of their operations, shortening service delivery timelines, achieving better visibility and control from the data centre to the user premises, and decreasing capital and operating costs. Carrier network disaggregation now presents a unique opportunity for network operators to benefit from the same advantages offered by the cloud – an open solution, a choice of best-of-breed software and hardware components and sourcing from a larger pool of independent software and hardware vendors that support the common operational framework.

Leading operators are moving towards disaggregated architectures for operational efficiencies, cost savings, more dynamic scalability and agility versus traditional models, enabling them to maintain high performance networks with a seamless user experience.

Increasing network agility for faster innovation cycles

The disaggregated model comes with myriad benefits that are convincing many operators to make the switch. Disaggregated architectures support the rapid introduction of technological innovations and new services. This network agility is crucial in today’s digital economy as providers must be able to quickly innovate and adapt for new services as demand shifts and grows.

A disaggregated network approach enables service providers to quickly add new services to the control plane without hardware or site limitation. This allows them to expand service offerings quickly, effectively and at low cost by leveraging container-based micro-services.

Reducing costs for efficient and effective growth

Another reason operators are starting to switch is that open, disaggregated models deliver true savings compared to the traditional models. With broadband disaggregation, capital expenses costs go down as service providers can use white box OLTs and merchant-silicon from a multi-vendor ecosystem. Broadband service providers can reduce operating expenses by leveraging automation with one-touch or zero-touch provisioning for faster upgrades and better fault detection. For both capital and operating expenses, the disaggregated approach provides a budget-friendly infrastructure in terms of the initial deployment, growth and long-term total cost of ownership.

The next generation of broadband networks

We are in a new era for telecommunications networks, and as interest in the disaggregated model continues to grow, service providers must be able to offer networks that operate faster and are built more efficiently, while running new services with agility at the greatest value.

For a consultation on how to get started in building your broadband network or transitioning your existing network, contact the team at Radisys. Radisys helps service providers build high-performance, secure, future-ready networks rapidly and significantly reduce their cost-of-service delivery. To learn more about their comprehensive portfolio of hardware and software innovations, visit www.radisys.com or stop by their stand at Africa Tech Festival, 7-11 November 2022 in Hall 3, stand F61.

