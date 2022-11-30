Hurricane Electric Brings Global Network to First Location in Nigeria With New Point of Presence at Rack Centre’s Lagos Data Center

Hurricane Electric, the world’s largest IPv6-native Internet backbone, announced today that they have deployed a new Point of Presence (PoP) in Rack Centre’s Lagos data center. The new PoP is located at Plot 18 Jagal Close, Lagos (Ikeja), Nigeria.

Rack Centre’s Lagos data center is host to the leading IXP on the African continent, the Internet Exchange Point of Nigeria (IXPN), and provides users with access to all five undersea cables (ACE, GLO1, Main One, SAT-3, WACS), and over 45 carriers and ISPs.

The data center is located in the largest metropolitan area on the continent, and a principal port of Nigeria, serving the petroleum, agriculture, mining, and tourism industries. Rack Centre offers 1,200 m of data center space, guaranteed 100% uptime, and 24x7x365 on-site support and security.

Referred to as Africa’s Silicon Valley, Lagos is the fastest growing city in Africa and home to more than 20 million people. It also houses one of Africa’s major financial centers, and is home to Jumia, the continent’s largest e-commerce company.

This PoP is Hurricane Electric’s first in Nigeria and second in West Africa and will provide enterprises in West Africa and the Atlantic coast of the continent with improved fault tolerance, load balancing and congestion management in the delivery of next-generation IP connectivity services.

"We are excited to expand our network into Nigeria to help meet the demand for increased connectivity," said Mike Leber, President of Hurricane Electric. "This new PoP is critical to meeting the connectivity needs of so many enterprises in Lagos and Nigeria, and we are excited to provide them with improved access to the global network.”

Customers of Rack Centre in and around Lagos now have a variety of new connectivity options and access to Hurricane Electric’s extensive IPv4 and IPv6 network through 100GE (100 Gigabit Ethernet), 10GE (10 Gigabit Ethernet) and GigE (1 Gigabit Ethernet) ports. Additionally, customers at the facility are able to exchange IP traffic with Hurricane Electric’s vast global network, which offers over 30,000 BGP sessions with over 10,000 different networks via more than 280 major exchange points and thousands of customer and private peering ports.