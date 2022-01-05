ICT tenders: Opening bids

The ICT sector has many government opportunities to consider as the holiday season draws to a close and employees begin to return to their desks.

2022 opens with over 100 tenders on offer, spanning across all areas of the ICT sector. As is common, the majority of notices were posted to National Treasury's eTender portal in the latter half of December. Nevertheless, unlike years gone by, most of the invitations allow service providers enough time to put together a considered response.

The State IT Agency leads the issue with 9 requests followed closely by the South African Broadcasting Corporation with 8 tenders and the Ethekwini Metropolitan Municipality with seven. Last year's big advertisers Eskom and the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa still feature but with significantly lower volumes at four tenders each, which is matched by the Department of Social Development.

The software sector opens the year with the greatest demand at 74 requests, with the services sector following closely on its heels with 72 invitations. Interest in the hardware and telecommunications sectors remain resilient with 43 and 18 tenders respectively.

New tenders

Cederberg Municipality

Bids are invited for the supply and delivery of mobile communication devices and services for a three year period.

Tender no: CED 21/2021-2022

Information: R Meyers, Tel: (027) 482 8000, E-mail: reandrom@cederbergraad.co.za.

Closing date: 11 Feb 2022

Tags: Telecommunications, Services, Hardware, Mobility, Cellular, Mobile, Data

Private Security Industry Regulatory Authority

The authority is re-advertising for a service provider to supply, install and maintain a cloud-based contact centre management system for a period of 36 months.

Compulsory briefing: 20 Jan – Microsoft Teams.

Note: Service providers to register for virtual briefing session by sending e-mails to bids@psira.co.za no later than 18 January 2022. Please note that the briefing session link will be issued to bidders on 19 January 2022.

Tender no: PSiRA/2021/RFB/14

Information: Tsakani Maluleke, Tel: (012) 003 0686, E-mail: bids@psira.co.za.

Closing date: 4 Feb 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Managed services, Contact centre, Call centre, Support and maintenance, Cloud computing

PSIRA is also re-advertising its request for the supply, development, implementation and maintenance of an online examination/assessment module.

Compulsory briefing: 19 Jan – Microsoft Teams.

Note: Service providers to register for virtual briefing session by sending e-mails to bids@psira.co.za no later than 17 January 2022. Please note that the briefing session link will be issued to bidders on 18 January 2022.

Tender no: PSiRA/2021/RFB/15

Information: Tsakani Maluleke, Tel: (012) 003 0686, E-mail: bids@psira.co.za.

Closing date: 4 Feb 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Support and maintenance, Software development, Training and eLearning, Internet, Online assessment, Online

Department of Transport

The department is looking for a service provider to develop, implement, maintain, and support a document management system for a period of 36 months.

Tender no: DOT/12/2021/ITP

Information: Nelisiwe Nyawo, Tel: (012) 309 3291, E-mail: NyawoN@dot.gov.za.

Closing date: 14 Jan 2022

­Tags: Software, Software development, Services, Support and maintenance, Document management

Water Research Commission

The commission wishes to appoint a service provider for the maintenance and support of the South African Sanitation Technology Enterprise Programme (SASTEP) website.

Compulsory briefing: 14 Jan – Microsoft Teams.

Tender no: RFQ NO: 079/12/21-22

Information: Silai Malisha, Tel: (012) 761 9300, E-mail: quotations@wrc.org.za.

Closing date: 20 Jan 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Maintenance and support, Internet

National Development Agency

The agency wishes to appoint a service provider for the provision of Sage 300 People system with support and maintenance over a period of 36 months.

Compulsory briefing: 12 Jan – Microsoft Teams.

Note: Bidders who are interested in joining the compulsory briefing session must send their e-mail addresses to: MuziM@nda.org.za by 09h00 on the 12th January 2022 so that a link can be sent to them for joining the Microsoft Teams meeting.

Tender no: NDA09/CS02/21

Information: Muzi Matsenjwa, Cell: 073 942 9695, E-mail: muzim@nda.org.za.

Closing date: 21 Jan 2022

Tags: Services, Software, Support and maintenance, HR

Bids are invited for Microsoft Dynamics Great Plains 2018 transition to Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central with support and maintenance over a period of 36 months.

Compulsory briefing: 11 Jan – Microsoft Teams.

Note: Bidders who are interested in joining the compulsory briefing session must send their e-mail addresses to: MuziM@nda.org.za by 09h00 on the 11th January 2022 so that a link can be sent to them for joining the Microsoft Teams meeting.

Tender no: NDA10/CS03/21

Information: Muzi Matsenjwa, Cell: 073 942 9695, E-mail: muzim@nda.org.za.

Closing date: 20 Jan 2022

Tags: Services, Software, Support and maintenance

Knysna Municipality

A three year contract is offered for the maintenance of the municipality's existing telemetry installation.

Tender no: T 23 of 2021/22

Information: Rhoydon Parry or Mzwanele Mato, Tel: (044) 302 6300, E-mail: mmato@knysna.gov.za.

Closing date: 19 Jan 2022

Tags: Hardware, Software, Services, Telemetry, Support and maintenance, Telecommunications

Transport Education and Training Authority

Proposals are invited for the appointment of qualified and/or accredited ICT service provider to provide integrated enterprise resource planning (ERP), support and maintenance for TETA’s complete financial management business processes for the period of five years.

Tender no: TETA21/COO/0012B/ERP SUPPORT

Information: Zukisani Mangaliso, Tel: (011) 577 7026, E-mail: tenders@teta.org.za.

Closing date: 25 Jan 2022

Tags: Software, Services, ERP, Support and maintenance

A qualified ICT service provider is sought to provide a management information system (MIS), support and maintenance for TETA’s core business processes for the period of five years.

Tender no: TETA21/COO/0013B/MIS SUPPORT

Information: Zukisani Mangaliso, Tel: (011) 577 7026, E-mail: tenders@teta.org.za.

Closing date: 25 Jan 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Management information system, Support and maintenance, MIS

Proposals are requested for the design, development implementation and maintenance of an online project monitoring and stakeholder support system (OPMSS) for TETA funded projects for a period of four years.

Tender no: TETA21/PME/0007C/ONLINE PROJECT MONITORING

Information: Zukisani Mangaliso, Tel: (011) 577 7026, E-mail: tenders@teta.org.za.

Closing date: 25 Jan 2022

Tags: Software, Services, OPMSS, Support and maintenance, Online, Internet, Stakeholder support

Nkangala District Municipality

The Mpumalanga district is advertising for a geographic information system service provider to undertake maintenance of an existing GIS system for twenty-four (24) months.

Note: Kindly take note that due to covid 19 protocols opening of tender documents will not be undertaken in public.

Tender no: 7996

Information: VS Kubheka, Tel: (013) 249 2090, E-mail: kubhekavs@nkangaladm.gov.za.

Closing date: 21 Jan 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Support and maintenance, GIS

South African Airways (Pty) Limited

SAA invites bids for IT datacentre transformation, modernisation, cloud migration and hosting application and datacentre modernisation.

Tender no: RFP GSM009-2021

Information: Rubina Data, Tel: (011) 978 2155, E-mail: RubinaData@flysaa.com.

Closing date: 21 Jan 2022

Tags: Software, Hardware, Services, Hosting, Cloud computing, Integration, Datacentres, Applications

Solplaatje Local Municipality

Bids are invited for the supply and delivery of prepayment electricity vending services with third party vending management and revenue enhancement /TID management.

Tender no: FIN/INC01/2021

Information: Josephine Modutle, Tel: (053) 830 6731, E-mail: jmodutle@solplaatje.org.za.

Closing date: 24 Jan 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Electricity, Pre-paid, TID, Token identifier, Vending

Ray Nkonyeni Local Municipality

The KZN municipality requires supply and installation of internet access on fibre, point to point connection for a period of three years.

Tender no: 8/2/RNM0342

Information: Sinenhlanhla Qwabe, Tel: (039) 688 2043, E-mail: sinenhlanhla.qwabe@rnm.gov.za.

Closing date: 11 Jan 2022

Tags: Hardware, Telecommunications, Internet, Fibre, ISP, P2P

Mhlathuze Water

Supply, delivery and configuration of laptops and peripherals are required on a lease-to-own basis.

Tender no: MW/12/10/2021/2022

Information: Mmatsie Sekoktla, Tel: (035) 902 1037, E-mail: msekokotla@mhlathuze.co.za.

Closing date: 14 Jan 2022

Tags: Hardware, Computing, Mobility, Peripherals

Johannesburg Development Agency

The agency is advertising for a business continuity management framework and programme implementation for the JDA Bus Factory for 3 months.

Tender no: JDA-IA/BCM-001/2021

Information: Siyambonga Gcobo, Tel: (011) 688 7811, E-mail: sgcobo@jda.org.za.

Closing date: 20 Jan 2022

Tags: Services, Professional services, Consulting, Business continuity, Security

Transnet SOC Ltd

The organisation requires end user computing devices services for Transnet engineering for a period of 36 months.

Compulsory briefing: 13 Jan

Tender no: TE21-KLP-9HI-04120

Information: Kgomotso Mahuma, Tel: (012) 391 1433, E-mail: kgomotso.mahuma@transnet.net.

Closing date: 1 Feb 2022

Tags: Hardware, Computing, Mobility

Department of Economic Development, Environment and Tourism, Limpopo

The province is looking for a Veeam accredited service provider to procure and renew Veeam Availability Suite Enterprise software licenses.

Tender no: EDET 275/2021

Information: KO Mmola, Tel: (015) 295 8852, E-mail: mmolako@ledet.gov.za.

Closing date: 25 Jan 2022

Tags: Software, Software licensing

Koukamma Municipality

The Eastern Cape municipality is advertising for the support of internet, firewall and SD-WAN connectivity.

Tender no: Tender 17/2021

Information: M Molefe, Tel: (042) 288 7211, E-mail: mmolefe@koukamma.gov.za.

Closing date: 14 Jan 2022

Tags: Services, Telecommunications, Support and maintenance, Internet, Firewall, SD-WAN, Security

South African Nuclear Energy Corporation Limited

Bids are invited for the provision and implementation of a new centralised customer relations management (CRM) software including ongoing maintenance and support for an initial period of five years.

Tender no: FBD-SCM-2021-TEN-0012

Information: Buyani Nsibande, Tel: (012) 305 6072, E-mail: scm@necsa.co.za.

Closing date: 11 Jan 2022

Tags: Services, Software, CRM, Customer relationship management, Support and maintenance

Musina Local Municipality

The Limpopo municipality requires design, hosting and maintenance of its website for a period of three years.

Tender no: 01-2021/22

Information: P Peta, Tel: 076 062 2211, E-mail: phalakatshelap@musina.gov.za.

Closing date: 4 Feb 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Internet, Hosting, Websites, Support and maintenance

King Sabata Dalindyebo Local Municipality

KSDLM wishes to establish a panel of three (03) service providers for co-sourcing information and communication technology audits for a period of three years.

Tender no: SCM:020/2021/22

Information: Mdingi, Tel: (047) 501 4204, E-mail: mdingil@ksd.gov.za.

Closing date: 13 Jan 2022

Tags: Services, Professional services, Consulting, Security, Auditing, Forensics

Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa

The agency is calling for the planning, design, supply, construction, installation, testing, commissioning and maintenance of a new and expanded fully integrated, functional, complete and future-proofed national global system for mobile communications-railway (GSM-R) redundancy network in PRASA’s Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal and Western Cape service regions.

Compulsory briefing: 30 Nov

Note: Briefing session will be on 30 November 2021 at PRASA House 1040 Burnett Street, Hatfield, Pretoria. First slot starts from 10:00-12:00, second slot starts from 13:00-15:00. Bidders to send an e-mail confirming their attendance of briefing and the preferred time to: skubheka@prasa.com not later than 29 of November 2021 at 15:00. Only 2 (two) representatives per company will be allowed to attend the briefing session. Briefing attendance certificates will be issued to the bidders on the day of the briefing, to complete.

Tender no: HO/SAD/112/11/2021

Information: Siphiwe Kubheka, Tel: (012) 748 7086, E-mail: skubheka@prasa.com.

Closing date: 31 Mar 2022

Tags: Hardware, Software, Telecommunications, Mobile, GSM, Networking, Redundancy, Services, Support and maintenance

PRASA also requires planning, design, supply, construction, installation, testing, commissioning and maintenance of a new fully integrated, functional, complete and future-proofed expanded PRASA optical transmission network (OTN) in PRASA’s Gauteng and Western Cape service regions.

Tender no: HO/SAD/111/10/2021

Information: Siphiwe Kubheka, Tel: (012) 748 7086, E-mail: skubheka@prasa.com.

Closing date: 28 Feb 2022

Tags: Hardware, Software, Telecommunications, Optical, OTN, Networking, Services, Support and maintenance

The agency is also advertising for the supply and delivery of telecoms tools.

Tender no: 19/2021/CTN/INFRA

Information: Emma Kalemba, Tel: (021) 449 4330, E-mail: ekalemba@prasa.com.

Closing date: 1 Feb 2022

Tags: Telecommunications, Hardware

PRASA is also advertising for the as-and-when required maintenance, repairs and servicing of fibre systems, copper backbone and associated equipment Infrastructure in the Western Cape region.

Compulsory briefing: 14 Jan

Tender no: 11/2021/CTN/INFRA

Information: Adriana Hagen, Cell: 082 378 3335, E-mail: Adriana.Hagen@prasa.com.

Closing date: 4 Feb 2022

Tags: Hardware, Services, Support and maintenance, Telecommunications, Broadband, Fibre

Community Schemes Ombud Service

CSOS wishes to appoint a panel of ICT hardware service providers for a period of three years.

Tender no: CSOS016-2021

Information: Pabalelo Kgoetego, Tel: (066) 305 8303, E-mail: Pabalelo.Kgoetego@csos.org.za.

Closing date: 21 Jan 2022

Tags: Hardware

The Presidency

The department wishes to appoint a service provider for the supply of digital signage/communication software for its digital communication channel and the maintenance and support of this channel for a period of three years.

Tender no: PO 2021/22:008

Information: Madira Selomo, Tel: (012) 300 5951, E-mail: tenders@presidency.gov.za.

Closing date: 14 Jan 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Support and maintenance

A bidder is sought to perform assets verification, provide the fixed asset register (FAR) in an application software including support and maintenance for a period of three years.

Note: The bid document may be obtained from The Presidency website and the eTender portal. All necessary conditions are detailed in the bid document.

Tender no: PO 2021/22:003

Information: Madira Selomo, Tel: (012) 300 5951, E-mail: tenders@presidency.gov.za.

Closing date: 19 Jan 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Support and maintenance

National Empowerment Fund

The NEF wishes to set up a panel for provision of back-office support services.

Tender no: NEF RFP 08/2021/22 Back Office Support

Information: Supply Chain Management, Tel: (011) 305 8000, E-mail: tenders@nefcorp.co.za. Closing date: 14 Jan 2022

Tags: Services, Support and maintenance

Development Bank of Southern Africa

A service provider is sought to assist the DBSA with the design and implementation of a digital landing platform.

Compulsory briefing: 19 Jan – Microsoft Teams.

Tender no: RFP319/2021

Information: David Nyaku, Tel: (011) 313 3767, E-mail: davidscm@dbsa.org.

Closing date: 8 Feb 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Digital, Platform

The DBSA wishes to appoint a service provider to develop and implement the Local Government Resource Centre (LGRC) portal.

Non-compulsory briefing: 21 Jan – Microsoft Teams.

Tender no: RFP320/2021

Information: David Nyaku, Tel: (011) 313 3767, E-mail: davidscm@dbsa.org.

Closing date: 8 Feb 2022

Tags: Software, Internet, IoT

Department of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development

A service provider is sought to provide adhoc support and maintenance for SAP Crystal Server 2016 software for the period of two years.

Tender no: 1(0118)21-22 Amended

Information: Phuti Lekgau, Tel: (012) 312 9816, E-mail: Phuti.lekgau@dalrrd.gov.za.

Closing date: 10 Jan 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Servers, Support and maintenance

South African Maritime Safety Authority

SAMSA invites proposals from suitable service providers for business continuity, disaster recovery and backup services for a period of five years.

Tender no: BID NO - SAMSA - 041 - 2021 - 22

Information: Tuletu Ngqolowa, Cell: 079 522 2786, E-mail: tngqolowa@samsa.org.za.

Closing date: 27 Jan 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Security, Business continuity, Disaster recovers, Backup

Department of Social Development

DSD is looking for a service provider to provide specialised IT skills in terms of the Cibecs platform.

Tender no: SD12/2021

Information: Z Mantantana, Tel: (012) 312 7463, E-mail: ZolisaM@dsd.gov.za.

Closing date: 28 Jan 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Professional services, Consulting, Skills

Proposals are also requested for the installation, configuration, migration, maintenance and support of the server and storage infrastructure at the DSD Groenkloof office.

Tender no: SD13/2021

Information: Z Mantantana, Tel: (012) 312 7463, E-mail: ZolisaM@dsd.gov.za.

Closing date: 28 Jan 202

Tags: Hardware, Servers, Storage, Services, Support and maintenance

The department wishes to appoint a service provider for renewal of license and subscription of McAfee end-point protection services and provide support and security service for the 2021-2024 period.

Tender no: SD14/2021

Information: Z Mantantana, Tel: (012) 312 7463, E-mail: ZolisaM@dsd.gov.za.

Closing date: 28 Jan 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Security, Software licensing, Support and maintenance

A service provider is sought to supply and implement the risk management system and provide maturity assessment and privacy vulnerability scans, detailed gap audits and remediation action, execution and platform integration and implementation.

Tender no: SD15/2021

Information: Z Mantantana, Tel: (012) 312 7463, E-mail: ZolisaM@dsd.gov.za.

Closing date: 28 Jan 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Professional services, Consulting, Risk management, Security, Maturity, Vulnerability, Integration, Platform

Lepelle Northern Water

The organisation wishes to lease multifunction photocopy units, support and maintenance for a period of three years.

Non-compulsory briefing: 12 Jan – virtual.

Note: Bid documents which are not received and/or deposited in the tender box before 11h00 on the closing date will be marked as late bids and not be considered.

Tender no: LNW 12/21/22

Information: Technical: Lebo Thabang, Tel: (015) 295 1800, Cell: 083 461 2653, E-mail: lebot@lepelle.co.za. General: Emily Mabetlela, Tel: (015) 295 1800, E-mail: emilym2@lepelle.co.za.

Closing date: 24 Jan 2022

Tags: Hardware, Services, Software, Printing, Imaging

Manufacturing, Engineering and Related Services SETA

MerSETA is advertising for a payroll and HR system.

Tender no: ICT/2021/017

Information: Deslynn Lucas, Tel: (010) 217 3376, E-mail: tenders@merseta.org.za.

Closing date: 28 Jan 2022

Tags: Software, HR, Payroll

Umgeni Water

The organisation requires supply and installation of CCTV and access control systems.

Tender no: 2022/029

Information: Zakhele Cele, Tel: (033) 341 1313, E-mail: Zakhele.cele@umgeni.co.za.

Closing date: 13 Jan 2022

Tags: Hardware, Software, Access control, Security, Biometrics

Limpopo Community Education and Training College

A service provider is sought for the supply and delivery of 26 desktop printers and 1 heavy-duty photocopying machine on a 36 months contract.

Compulsory briefing: 7 Dec

Tender no: LCETC 2021-004

Information: MT Mashele, Tel: (015) 753 0013, E-mail: mmashele@lp.cetc.edu.za.

Closing date: 19 Jan 2022

Tags: Hardware, Printing, Imaging

Breede Valley Municipality

The Western Cape municipality is advertising for supply and delivery of various IT equipment.

Tender no: BV923/2021

Information: Taygan Brown, Tel: (023) 348 2956, E-mail: tbrown@bvm.gov.za.

Closing date: 14 Jan 2022

Tags: Hardware

Small Enterprise Development Agency

Seda requests bids for the supply, delivery, training and support of 5000 point of sale (POS) devices to selected Seda clients at their place of business operations nationally.

Compulsory briefing: 12 Jan – Link.

Tender no: RFPT 08-2021/22

Information: F Leeuw, Tel: (012) 441 1333, E-mail: fleeuw@seda.org.za.

Closing date: 21 Jan 2022

Tags: Services, Hardware, Software, Point of sale, POS, Training and eLearning, Support and maintenance

Reputable ICT service provider/s who have extensive experience are invited to bid for the provision of comprehensive ICT professional support services for a period of twelve months.

Compulsory briefing: Yes – Link, Meeting ID: 980 866.

Tender no: RFPT 09-2021/22

Information: F Leeuw, Tel: (012) 441 1333, E-mail: fleeuw@seda.org.za.

Closing date: 24 Jan 2022

Tags: Services, Professional services

Dube TradePort Corporation

The organisation is looking for a professional services provider to consolidate its spatial geodatabase.

Compulsory briefing:10 Dec – Virtual.

Tender no: DTP/RFP/06/IFR/05/2021

Information: Vanishree Naidoo, Tel: (032) 814 0096, E-mail: tenders@dubetradeport.co.za.

Closing date: 14 Jan 2022

Tags: Services, Professional services, Consulting, Data

Department of Community Safety, Gauteng

Bids are invited for the procurement and installation of 103 Tetra radios.

Note: Due to the COVID-19 pandemic there won’t be a briefing session. Any clarity seeking questions regarding the bidding enquires should be forwarded to SCM at Thebe.Mereotlhe@gauteng.gov.za, Tel: (011) 689 3746; and Kwazi.Shezi@gauteng.gov.za, Tel: (011) 689 3840. Technical enquiries may be forwarded to Duxita.Mistry@gauteng.gov.za, (011) 689 3786.

Tender no: GT/GDCS/116/2021

Information: Thebe Mereotlhe or Kwazi Shezi, Tel: (011) 689 3746, E-mail: Thebe.Mereotlhe@gauteng.gov.za.

Closing date: 14 Jan 2022

Tags: Telecommunications, Hardware, Tetra radios

Richtersveld Municipality

Bids are invited for the appointment of a suitable service provider to supply, install and maintain a hosted internet protocol telephone system and IP phone for a period of three years.

Tender no: TMS/NC061/11/2021

Information: Alex September, Tel: (027) 851 1107, E-mail: alex@richtersveld.gov.za.

Closing date: 14 Jan 2022

Tags: Telecommunications, Software, Hardware, VoIP, Voice over IP

Department of Sports, Arts and Culture

The department wishes to appoint a service provider for the supply and installation of security equipment, upgrade of software to link to the existing access control system with add-ons and complete maintenance for a period of twenty four months.

Compulsory briefing: 8 Dec

Tender no: DSAC 17/21-22

Information: Thaele Thekiso, Tel: (012) 441 3911, E-mail: thaelet@dsac.gov.za.

Closing date: 28 Jan 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Security, Hardware, Support and maintenance

A service provider is sought to procure and install ICT equipment at the Oliver Reginald Tambo Garden of Remembrance.

Non-compulsory briefing: 13 Jan – See below.

Note: Please note that both physical and virtual briefing session will be held as follows:

Physical briefing session address: Winnie Madikizela-Mandela Local Municipality, Mbizana Town, Eastern Cape Province on 13 January 2022 from 09H00 – 14H30.

Virtual link is https://bit.ly/32pLYBC .

Tender no: DSAC 18/21-22

Information: Jimmy Chauke, Cell: 071 688 6430, E-mail: jimmyc@dsac.gov.za.

Closing date: 21 Jan 2022

Tags: Hardware

Mbombela Local Municipality

The Mpumalanga municipality requires ICT equipment support and maintenance services.

Tender no: 367/2021

Information: Dennies Sithole, Tel: (013) 759 9469, E-mail: dennies.sithole@mbombela.gov.za.

Closing date: 17 Jan 2022

Tags: Hardware, Services, Support and maintenance

Financial Sector Conduct Authority

The authority requires telephone system support.

Note: Bidders must be an active Alcatel accredited partner or reseller in South Africa. Bidders are encouraged to provide evidence of valid letter of Alcatel partner or reseller accreditation.

Tender no: FSCA2021/22-T011

Information: Nobusi Mazwai, Tel: (012) 367 7847, E-mail: tenders@fsca.co.za.

Closing date: 18 Jan 2022

Tags: Hardware, Software, Services, Telecommunications, Telephony, Support and maintenance

Armscor

Armscor is advertising for a video conferencing solution.

Tender no: EICT/2021/23

Information: Samson Mahlangu, Tel: (012) 428 3650, E-mail: aopts@armscor.co.za.

Closing date: 31 Jan 2022

Tags: Software, Video conferencing

An Internet service provider is sought for BBBEE enterprise and supplier development (ESD) for financial years 2021/22, 2022/23 and 2023/24.

Tender no: ECCO/2021/25

Information: Samson Mahlangu, Tel: (012) 428 3650, E-mail: aopts@armscor.co.za.

Closing date: 1 Feb 2022

Tags: Telecommunications, Internet, ISP, Services

Airports Company of South Africa

Proposals are invited for the provision of AMS Suite for a period of sixty months.

Tender no: COR6757/2021/RFP

Information: Potso Makgtho, Tel: (011) 723 1529, E-mail: potso.makgatho@airports.co.za.

Closing date: 25 Jan 2022

Tags: Software

The provision of financial year-end support is sought for ACSA and its subsidiaries for the 2022 financial year-end period using Caseware software for a period of eight months.

Note: The tender submission is strictly online. If the submission is to big, you may split the submission.

Tender no: COR6758/2021/RFP

Information: Sydney Mfeka, Tel: (011) 723 1483, E-mail: sydney.mfeka@airports.co.za.

Closing date: 17 Jan 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Professional services, Financial

National Energy Regulator of South Africa

A professional and competent service provider is sought to relocate the existing NERSA information communication technology server room to a new room over a period of three months.

Note: Bidders who would like to participate in the meeting, must send their request/confirmation to: briefingsessions@nersa.org.za.

Tender no: NERSA/2122/ICT/SRU/BID022

Information: SCM Team, Tel: (012) 401 4795, E-mail: SCM@nersa.org.za.

Closing date: 14 Jan 2022

Tags: Hardware, Services

South African Post Office Limited

A service provider is sought to manage services for the provision of 1000 temporary resources for replacement of SASSA cards for a period of six months.

Tender no: RFP 01/07/2021

Information: Nokulunga Moloi, E-mail: Nokulunga.Moloi@Postbank.co.za.

Closing date: 17 Jan 2022

Tags: Services, Managed services, Professional services, Staffing

State Information Technology Agency

The Western Cape Department of Health requires the supply of a web-based multi-warehouse, warehouse management and distribution centre solution to be delivered as a software as a service (SaaS) inclusive of full maintenance and support for a period of sixty months.

Tender no: RFB 1095

Information: Procurement helpdesk, Tel: (080) 074 8222, E-mail: Tenders@sita.co.za.

Closing date: 31 Jan 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Support and maintenance, Supply chain management, Warehouse management, Software as a service, SaaS

SITA wishes to procure license renewal of the existing Symantec protection and DLP suites, maintenance and support for its clients for a period of three years.

Tender no: RFB 2526-2021

Information: Mandla Nhlabathi, Tel: (080) 074 8222, E-mail: Mandla.Nhlabathi@sita.co.za.

Closing date: 24 Jan 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Support and maintenance, Software licensing, Security, DLP, Data

A service provider is sought for the design of a national digitised integrated water and sanitation monitoring system for the Department of Water and Sanitation for a period of 12 months.

Tender no: RFB 2522-2021

Information: Procurement helpdesk, Tel: (080) 074 8222, E-mail: Tenders@sita.co.za.

Closing date: 24 Jan 2022

Tags: Software, Software development, Digital

Off-site backup storage services are required including collection and delivery of backup media to SITA for a period of 36 months.

Tender no: RFB 2523-2021

Information: Procurement helpdesk, Tel: (080) 074 8222, E-mail: Tenders@sita.co.za.

Closing date: 21 Jan 2022

Tags: Hardware, Services, Managed services, Security, Back up, Storage

SITA wishes to acquire the services of a supply chain management (SCM) execution partner (professional services) for a period of six (6) months with an option to extend for a further three (3) months.

Tender no: RFB 2520-2021

Information: Andisiwe Kunaka, Tel: (012) 482 3293, E-mail: Andisiwe.Kunaka@sita.co.za.

Closing date: 28 Jan 2022

Tags: Services, Professional services, SCM, Supply chain management, Software

Supply, installation and configuration of Cisco Core switch equipment is sought with support and maintenance for a period of 36 months for a department.

Tender no: RFB 2525-2021

Information: Maphefo Mojapelo, Tel: (012) 482 2588, E-mail: Maphefo.Mojapelo@sita.co.za.

Closing date: 10 Jan 2022

Tags: Hardware, Networking, Services, Support and maintenance

The Department of Higher Education and Training requires supply and installation of information technology asset and device tracking tool as well as monitoring of the assets for a period of 36 months.

Tender no: RFB 2511-2021

Information: Procurement helpdesk, Tel: (080) 074 8222, E-mail: Tenders@sita.co.za.

Closing date: 17 Jan 2022

Tags: Hardware, Software, Services, Asset tracking, Device tracking, Security

The agency is advertising for the supply of Cisco network technology refresh including professional services to configure the supplied network components including Cisco Smartnet support for 36 (thirty-six) months.

Tender no: RFB 2527-2021

Information: Procurement helpdesk, Tel: (080) 074 8222, E-mail: Tenders@sita.co.za.

Closing date: 25 Jan 2022

Tags: Hardware, Networking, Services, Software, Professional services, Support and maintenance

South African Broadcasting Corporation Limited

Purchase, installation and commissioning of an integrated over the top (OTT) solution is sought for a period of five years.

Tender no: RFP/IT/2021/66

Information: Israel, Tel: (011) 714 4644, E-mail: Tenderqueries@sabc.co.za.

Closing date: 18 Jan 2022

Tags: Software, Broadcasting, Media, OTT, Streaming

The SABC is advertising for the provision and implementation of a digital signature solution for a period of three years.

Note: Submissions must be electronically emailed to RFQSubmissions@sabc.co.za on or before the closing date of this RFQ.

Tender no: RFQ/IT/2021/164

Information: Livhuwani, Tel: (011) 714 4644, E-mail: Tenderqueries@sabc.co.za.

Closing date: 24 Jan 2022

Tags: Software, Digital, Security, Digital signature

The broadcaster is also looking for an Avid Isis and Interplay system expert support service which includes installation, configuration and troubleshooting the whole Avid Isis and Interplay system at its post-production facilities for a period of three years.

Tender no: RFP/HEN/2021/67

Information: Phumzile, Tel: (011) 714 4644, E-mail: Tenderqueries@sabc.co.za.

Closing date: 31 Jan 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Hardware, Storage, Support and maintenance, Professional services

A service provider is sought to provide a SAP travel management specialist for a period of 12 months.

Note: Submissions must be electronically emailed to RFQSubmissions@sabc.co.za on or before the closing date of this RFQ.

Tender no: RFQ/FIN/2021/158

Information: Ayanda, Tel: (011) 714 4644, E-mail: Tenderqueries@sabc.co.za.

Closing date: 21 Jan 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Professional services, Consulting, Travel management

The broadcaster is also looking for a service provider to provide rental of 100 notebooks for the duration of five months from January 2022 to May 2022.

Note: Submissions must be electronically submitted to RFQSubmissions@sabc.co.za on or before the closing date of this RFQ.

Tender no: RFQ/IT/2021/162

Information: Avuyile, Tel: (011) 714 4644, E-mail: Tenderqueries@sabc.co.za.

Closing date: 17 Jan 2022

Tags: Services, Hardware, Computing, Mobility

A suitable service provider is sought to provide a SAP sales and distribution/accounts receivable (SD/AR) specialist for a period of 12 months.

Note: Submissions must be electronically submitted to RFQSubmissions@sabc.co.za on or before the closing date of this RFQ.

Tender no: RFQ/FIN/2021/159

Information: Blonde, Tel: (011) 714 4644, E-mail: Tenderqueries@sabc.co.za.

Closing date: 24 Jan 2022

Tags: Services, Professional services, Consulting, Software, ERP

Provision of subscription licences is required for SAP Sales Cloud (C4C) for a one (1) year period.

Tender no: RFQ/FIN/2021/168

Information: Lerato, Tel: (011) 714 4644, E-mail: Tenderqueries@sabc.co.za.

Closing date: 27 Jan 2022

Tags: Software, Software licensing

The SABC requires software maintenance for existing SAP licences for a period of six months.

Note: Submissions must be electronically submitted to RFQSubmissions@sabc.co.za on or before the closing date of this RFQ.

Tender no: RFQ/FIN/2021/167

Information: Lerato Masango, Tel: (011) 714 4644, E-mail: Tenderqueries@sabc.co.za.

Closing date: 19 Jan 2022

Tags: Software, Software licensing

Air Traffic and Navigation Services Company Limited

The company is looking for an experienced service provider for the deployment of the integrated learning management system with support and maintenance and licensing for a period of five years.

Note :Should a bidder require to submit their documents online, they must send an e-mail to tenders@atns.co.za and copy andyn@atns.co.za to express their interest to do so. On the e-mail bidders must specify on the subject line the tender number and description. A link will be shared with the bidder upon receipt of their intention to submit a bid online. A request must be sent no later than 10 January 2022 at 12:00.

Tender no: ATNS/RFP39/21/22/ LMS

Information: Andy Ngubane, Tel: (011) 607 1000, E-mail: andyn@atns.co.za.

Closing date: 14 Jan 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Learning management, Training and eLearning, Support and maintenance

Sentech Limited

A service provider is sought for a turnkey solution for the design, supply, integration and installation of antenna controller systems for 2 x C-Band and 3 x Ku-Band antennas.

Tender no: SENT/025/2021-22

Information: Norman, Amukelani or Msawenkosi, Tel: (011) 471 4443, E-mail: tendera@sentech.co.za.

Closing date: 27 Jan 2022

Tags: Hardware, Services, Telecommunications, Software, Antennas

Sentech requires data centre consulting services for a period of one year.

Compulsory briefing: 20 Jan – Microsoft Teams

Tender no: SENT-027-2021-22

Information: Norman, Amukelani or Musa, Tel: (011) 471 4442, E-mail: tendera@sentech.co.za.

Closing date: 8 Feb 2022

Tags: Services, Data centre, Consulting, Professional services

Bids are invited for the design, supply, installation and commissioning of the access control, CCTV surveillance and public address system and provide maintenance for a period of three years.

Compulsory briefing: 20 Jan

Note: Bidder to attend compulsory briefing session in-order to participate. Proposals to be physically delivered. E-mailed and faxed proposals will not be considered. Late proposals will not be accepted.

Tender no: SENT/030/2021-22

Information: Norman, Amukelani or Msawenkosi, Tel: (011) 471 4443, E-mail: tendera@sentech.co.za.

Closing date: 11 Feb 2022

Tags: Services, Hardware, Software, Access control, CCTV, Support and maintenance, Security

Inkomati Catchment Management Agency

A service provider is sought to establish an automated asset verification system for a period of four months.

Note: Special conditions are in the bid document.

Tender no: IUCMA/022/ASSETVERIFICATION/2021

Information: Ntokozo Hlatshwayo, Tel: (013) 753 9039, E-mail: hlatshwayon@iucma.co.za.

Closing date: 17 Jan 2022

Tags: Hardware, Software, Asset verification

Ethekwini Metropolitan Municipality

The KZN metro wishes to appoint a service provider for the administration and implementation of Computer Associates solutions for a period of 36 months.

Notes: There will be no clarification meeting. Bidders are requested to submit e-mail queries related to the bid by 7 January 2022. E-mail questions and answers will be consolidated and posted on eTenders/Municipal website for the benefit of all tenderers by 14 January 2022.

Tender no: 1i-3719

Information: Firoz Esoof, Tel: (031) 322 8028, E-mail: firoz.esoof@durban.gov.za.

Closing date: 21 Jan 2022

Tags: Software, Services

The municipality is also advertising for a managed security operations centre for a period of 36 months.

Notes: There will be no clarification meeting. Bidders are requested to submit email queries related to the bid. All email queries are to be submitted by 2021-12-30. Email questions and answers will be consolidated and posted on eTenders/Municipal website for the benefit of all tenderers by 2022-01-06.

Tender no: 1i-3662

Information: Technical: Zamani Ngubane or Mondli Maphumulo, Tel: (031) 322 8602/9524. General: Siphesihle Makhanya, Tel: (031) 322 7189, E-mail: siphesihle.makhanya@durban.gov.za.

Closing date: 14 Jan 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Managed services, SOC, Security, Security operations centre

The supply, installation and maintenance of a corporate firewall solution is also sought for 36 months.

Notes: There will be no clarification meeting. Bidders are requested to submit email queries related to the bid. All email queries are to be submitted by 2021-12-30. Email questions and answers will be consolidated and posted on eTenders/Municipal website for the benefit of all tenderers by 2022-01-06.

Tender no: 1i-3713

Information: Technical: Mondli Maphumulo, Tel: (031) 322 9524. General: Siphesihle Makhanya, Tel: (031) 322 7189, E-mail: siphesihle.makhanya@durban.gov.za.

Closing date: 14 Jan 2022

Tags: Software, Hardware, Security, Firewall

Bids are invited for provision of smart vending for utility and revenue enhancement solutions within the eThekwini Municipality area of supply for a period of 36 months.

Notes: There will be no clarification meeting. Bidders are requested to submit e-mail queries related to the bid. All e-mail queries are to be submitted by 2022-01-14. E-mail questions and answers will be consolidated and posted on eTenders/Municipal website for the benefit of all tenderers by 2022-01-21.

Tender no: E.9792

Information: Technical: Thulebona Memela, Tel: (031) 311 9850. General: Tumo Mpetsane, Tel: (031) 311 9420, E-mail: tumo.mpetsane@durban.gov.za.

Closing date: 28 Jan 2022

Tags: Software, Hardware, Vending, Smart vending, Electricity, Pre-paid

Provision of electronic payment processing services is also sought for a period of 36 months.

Notes: There will be no clarification meeting. Bidders are requested to submit e-mail queries related to the bid. All e-mail queries are to be submitted by 2022-01-14. E-mail questions and answers will be consolidated and posted on eTenders/Municipal website for the benefit of all tenderers by 2022-01-21.

Tender no: 1F-3863

Information: Technical: Portiah Mbutho, Tel: (031) 311 1360, E-mail: Portiah.Mbutho@durban.gov.za. General: Senzo Ngesi, Tel: (031) 322 8243, E-mail: Senzo.Ngesi@durban.gov.za.

Closing date: 28 Jan 2022

Tags: Software, Internet, Payment processing, Electronic payment, Internet

A service provider is required to implement the capital asset management module of the JDE Enterprise One system for a period of three years.

Notes: There will be no clarification meeting. Bidders are requested to submit e-mail queries related to the bid. All e-mail queries are to be submitted by 2022-01-21. E-mail questions and answers will be consolidated and posted on eTenders/Municipal website for the benefit of all tenderers by 2022-01-27. Tenderer experience: 20, experience of key personnel: 80.

Tender no: 1X-3386

Information: Technical: Clinton Naidoo, Tel: (031) 311 4937. General: Ivan Moonsamy, Tel: (031) 311 6379, E-mail: ivan.moonsamy@durban.gov.za.

Closing date: 4 Feb 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Support and management, Asset management

Supply, installation, testing and commissioning of ETSI TETRA terminals and accessories for a 36-month period

Compulsory clarification: 17 Jan – Microsoft Teams.

Notes: Bidders are required to send an e-mail address (put 1K-3864 as an e-mail subject) for an invite to Jabulani.chauke@durban.gov.za 48 hours before the clarification meeting date.

Tender no: 1K-3864

Information: Technical: Jabulani Chauke, Tel: (031) 322 9535. General: Cleo Nkwanyana, Tel: (031) 322 9527, E-mail: cleo.nkwanyana@durban.gov.za.

Closing date: 28 Jan 2022

Tags: Hardware, Telecommunications, Tetra terminals

City of Cape Town

The city is advertising for the supply, installation, maintenance and support of an identity lifecycle management solution.

Tender no: 176S/2021/22

Information: Adri Janse van Rensburg, Tel: (021) 400 1516, E-mail: Adri.JansevanRensburg@capetown.gov.za.

Closing date: 28 Jan 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Security, Support and maintenance, Identity management, Lifecycle management

Provision of scanning and decryption of drivers and vehicle license software is sought for the city's mobile devices.

Tender no: 102S158S/2021/22

Information: Paul Valentyn, Tel: (021) 444 3309, E-mail: pauljacobus.valentyn@capetown.gov.za.

Closing date: 19 Jan 2022

Tags: Services, Software, Hardware, Software licensing, Security, Decryption

The city also requires supply, delivery and/or installation and/or commissioning of expansions to CCT ETSI tetra digital radio trunking infrastructure.

Tender no: 153G/2021/22

Information: Irfaan Hamdulay, Tel: (021) 975 4702, E-mail: irfaan.hamdulay@capetown.gov.za.

Closing date: 20 Jan 2022

Tags: Hardware, Telecommunications

A digital platform is required for idea management and public participation.

Non-compulsory briefing: 19 Jan – Link.

Note: Tender fee: R200.

Tender no: 181S/2021/22

Information: Lindsay Wicomb, Tel: (021) 400 1558, E-mail: lindsay.wicomb@capetown.gov.za.

Closing date: 1 Feb 2022

Tags: Software, Digital, Internet, IoT