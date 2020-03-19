iiDENTIFii in the face of COVID-19

COVID-19 is shutting down our biometrics systems, nationally and worldwide.

iiDENTIFii’s facial recognition technology can and will ensure our security throughout this pandemic.

The first case of the coronavirus (COVID-19) was announced in South Africa on 5 March 2020 and has since increased to 116 confirmed cases to date. As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, South African-based and developed technology, iiDENTIFii, has seen a spike in demand in the verticals of medical healthcare as well as online education as their embedded patented light technology provides a no-touch facial authentication platform.

World Health Organization CEO, Dr Tedros Ghebreyesus, explains that this pervasive virus will have an effect on every sector and is thus urging every sector to be seriously involved in the solution. While COVID-19 has recently hit our South African shores, iiDENTIFii has been working around the clock to keep up with the surge in demand for remote authentication. "We believe that this pandemic, which has created a sudden need for social distancing, has fast-tracked the consideration of remote digital authentication across the globe," says Gur Geva, Co-CEO of iiDENTIFii.

Biometric systems at universities and businesses, nation and worldwide are being shut down, leaving security systems at great risk of being undermined. Having made a frictionless, non-invasive, non-touch, proven and automated facial recognition and authentication process, iiDENTIFii is able to ensure that security related to liveness verification and remote authentication is not compromised during this pandemic.

iiDENTIFii’s leading-edge facial recognition technology has been proven on massive data sets at optimal accuracy rates which far outweigh that of any other facial recognition technology, let alone standard biometric authentication systems. The algorithms and patented light technology used are specifically tailored according to respective ethnic groups and a step-down technology is able to work through surgical masks that are commonly used to avoid the spread of COVID-19. A key-feature of this technology is that it can be easily integrated into any mobile platform by means of a robust Software Development Kit, providing each customer with the ability to customise its functionality according to their specific requirements.

Not only is iiDENTIFii’s remote biometric authentication solution ideal for many companies in light of this epidemic, but so is its outlook towards corporate social responsibility in this time. iiDENTIFii has confirmed it will be donating a portion of all profits during this period to the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation’s COVID-19 initiative, to help tackle the pandemic globally.

