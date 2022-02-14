Infinite Blue Forms Partnership with Footprint Africa Business Solutions (FABS)

Infinite Blue, a leading provider of business continuity/disaster recovery planning and response management software, has partnered with Footprint Africa Business Solutions (FABS), a leading IT business solutions provider. This partnership enables FABS to resell and implement Infinite Blue’s award-winning software BC in the Cloud®, along with its Mass Communication tool SENDIGO.

“Footprint Africa Business Solutions allows us to expand our footprint into Africa,” said Matt Cox, Vice President of Strategic Alliances, who oversees EMEA for Infinite Blue. “FABS consultants listen intently to their clients’ needs to deliver meaningful solutions. We believe this partnership will enable FABS to provide the most comprehensive business continuity planning and response software on the market today.”

As a fully integrated solution, BC in the Cloud (BCIC), enables organizations to plan, prepare, test, manage, and notify teams how to respond to any potential business disruption. Through a team of industry experts and software suite with a 99.99% guarantee in uptime, Infinite Blue gives leading organizations worldwide clarity and control over disruptions that impact their day-to-day business.

“Most companies don’t consider all of the facets related to business continuity, as the pandemic highlighted all too clearly,” said Karien Bornheim, CEO and Managing Director of Footprint Africa Business Solutions. “Partnering with an industry leader like Infinite Blue, enables us to deliver an automated platform that is far more capable of managing the uncertainties that exist in today’s world. We want all of our clients to embrace comprehensive business continuity planning and we believe BC in the Cloud will help us achieve this.”

BC in the Cloud helps companies with a commitment to organizational resiliency by providing an intuitive, full featured product with shared data, automated workflows, reporting and embedded mass notification. It is further enhanced by both the Infinite Blue and FABS Advisory services teams. The product has the flexibility to meet the unique needs of customers and their level of BC/DR maturity. BC in the Cloud is built on Infinite Blue’s low-code platform allowing for greater product flexibility and quick implementation of enhancements. It is currently used worldwide by more than 500,000 users and serves more Fortune 10 companies than any other BC/DR planning solution.