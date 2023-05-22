Maxtec to showcase Fortinet and Orca Security solutions at ITWeb Security Summit

Maxtec South Africa managing director Praven Pillay.

Technology distributor Maxtec South Africa has confirmed its participation in the 2023 ITWeb Security Summit that will run from 6 – 8 June in Johannesburg and on 15 June in Cape Town.

Maxtec’s product portfolio covers vulnerability remediation, cloud scanning, agentless DLP, zero trust access, managed services and SaaS.

At the Securttz Summit the companz will showcase solutions from Fortinet and Orca Security, including Fortintet's Advanced Security Fabric, and Orca's Agentless Cloud Security.

End users cannot protect what they cannot see. As Africa’s cyber security threat landscape is evolving with emerging threats like business email compromise, cyber extortion, and espionage, it’s important to have end-to-end and 360-degree visibility of infrastructure.



According to Praven Pillay, Maxtec South Africa MD, the company’s solution offering and support services are designed to help clients identify gaps or vulnerabilities within their environments and strangthen their security posture.

Having a trusted technology partner to rely on is a competitive advantagein today's market, he adds. “We believe in hard work and we believe in understanding the gaps in the market and in using our technical skills and experience to address these.”

Maxtec has a highly-skilled service and support team, as well as a fully resourced monitoring centre. The company offers free assessment services and the opportunity for the client to test its solutions directly within their own environment.

Maxtec South Africa will use the Security Summit to communicate its core message to the market: You can have the best technology in the world, but if this is not integrated and available in a centralised platform that offers true visibility, you remain vulnerable to cyber threats.