NCape lab exposes learners to drones, coding, robotics

German-based software giant Software AG, in partnership with local non-profit organisation Sakhikamva Foundation, built a R500 000 fourth industrial revolution (4IR) lab at Voortuitsig Intermediate School in Upington, Northern Cape.

According to the organisations, it is the first classroom established in the Northern Cape to promote science, technology, robotics, engineering, aerospace and mathematics (STREAM) learning in schools and prepare learners for the modern world of work that is indivisible from the digital realm.

The internet-connected STREAM laboratory at Voortuitsig Intermediate is fully-equipped with tablets and drones, and includes artificial intelligence, robotics and app development software, enabling learners to explore and experiment with the latest technologies that are driving all aspects of the modern world.

Fatima Jakoet, founder of Sakhikamva Foundation, tells ITWeb via e-mail that setting up the lab, as well as training the teachers, cost about half-a-million rand.

The fully-equipped 4IR classroom accommodating 40 learners is the latest in Sakhikamva Foundation’s rollout of specialised tech laboratories in schools serving under-resourced communities.

It comes just ahead of the new South African coding and robotics curriculum, which recognises that computer science, computer programming and languages need to be components of a basic education.

Says Jakoet: “The coding and robotics curriculum has not been finalised as yet. The STREAM laboratory is a fully-resourced lab that ensures the development of the essential 4IR skills, such as coding, robotics, design thinking, drone flying and coding, as well as 3D printing.

The Department of Basic Education recently said its coding and robotics curriculum pilot in select grades is “progressing well”.

The department resumed the pilot project this year, after it was forced to halt it as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Says Ndazi Nokoane, transformation director at Software AG: “In line with our commitment to uplifting communities and bringing access to technology, the STREAM lab at Voortuitsig Intermediate is the third 4IR classroom we have supported with Sakhikamva Foundation.

“Overall, Software AG, together with other partners, has built and supported nine labs around South Africa since 2020. We believe it is vital that these Northern Cape learners are able to get hands-on with the latest technologies and have the chance to build critical problem-solving and innovation skills that will empower them to become future change-makers and innovators in their community.”

With the opening of its STREAM laboratory, Voortuitsig Intermediate School has been brought into the Sakhikamva Foundation family, and its educators will be supported in optimising the learning resources.

Principal, Thelma Beukes, says: “Our new lab represents a giant leap for our school community, opening up new opportunities for our children to succeed in subjects like maths and science, while also empowering them to learn about technology and engineering in ways that have not been possible for them before.

“Their learning experiences in the lab will enable them to develop vital skills, such as creative and critical thinking. They will realise the value of good teamwork and see for themselves how important innovation is, how it can change lives for the better, and how they too, can be part of the efforts to improve lives and livelihoods in their own Northern Cape communities.

“We are grateful to our Partners for Possibility representative in the Northern Cape, Cobra Röhm, for setting us on this exciting journey by connecting our school with the Sakhikamva Foundation and Software AG.”

“Bringing a STREAM lab to the Northern Cape for the first time is a significant milestone for the Sakhikamva Foundation,” Jakoet notes.

“We believe that when it comes to enabling South African youth to develop 4IR skill-sets, no one should be left behind.We are delighted that these learners and their teachers in Upington are now going to have a quality tech space to explore, discover, create and learn the skills that are essential in 21st century life.”