Ingram Micro expands partnership with Newland across EMEA

Ingram Micro and Newland EMEA announce that after a successful partnership in the UK and Ireland for the past two years, both companies have agreed to expand their relationship across the whole of Europe, Middle East and Africa.

This new expansion agreement allows both companies to strengthen their strategic partnership, opening new opportunities for both. For Ingram Micro, the new partnership means a stronger DC/POS vendor line card responding to the growing demand for technology solutions. For Newland, having a pan-EMEA distribution partner will greatly expand their partner and customer reach.

Peter Sliedrecht, CEO at Newland: “After a wildly successful partnership in the UK for both sides, we are excited to expand that partnership across the whole EMEA region. In the ecosystem we are building in EMEA, Ingram Micro fits perfectly, as we have seen in the UK, and we look forward to seeing it continue to grow and flourish across EMEA. At Newland EMEA, our strength is to simplify AIDC products, including our new wearable line, Nwear, to the level of a commodity with excellent quality at a competitive price, accessible to everybody! By expanding our partnership with Ingram Micro, we are opening capillaries of the DC/POS distribution network, which we couldn’t reach by ourselves. So, for us, partnering with the biggest and best was the only option and we know that Ingram Micro/Newland is an excellent choice!”

With this agreement, partners will have access to Newland products and solutions including its new line of wearable devices, Nwear, stationary and handheld scanners, mobile computers, micro kiosks and tablets, at the same time, taking advantage of the Ingram Micro expertise in providing DC/POS solutions through its dedicated team of specialists across EMEA.

Mark Cheetham, Director of DC/POS at Ingram Micro: ”We are very excited to add Newland to our broad DC/POS portfolio across EMEA. With Newland’s comprehensive and highly innovative range of autoID products, they are a great addition to our broad portfolio. Leveraging our specialist team of over 200 specialists across 31 countries in EMEA, we look forwards to giving our partners access to this fast-growing brand.”

Using Newland’s wide range of AIDC technology combined with the Ingram Micro services and solutions, partners can rapidly respond to the growing demand for digital transformation. Ingram Micro is offering a range of services and solutions including professional services to help rapidly deploy mobile devices and tailored financial solutions to help secure business growth and profitability.