MTN commits R25m to drive gender equality

MTN Group has partnered with United Nations (UN) Women and joined the HeForShe Alliance in its efforts to drive gender equality.

The HeForShe Alliance aims to develop the largest set of scalable and shareable solutions for gender equality’s most pressing challenges.

Convening global trailblazers from across sectors, these HeForShe Alliance members will spearhead transformative change across countries, companies, campuses and communities, inspiring others to follow suit and demonstrating the value of alliances in accelerating progress, says the mobile operator in a statement.

“At MTN, we are clear that a diverse and inclusive culture will be critical to our success and sustainability. Partnering with the HeForShe Alliance will help us accelerate our efforts to create an environment where women thrive and have a deep sense of belonging within MTN,” says MTN Group president and CEO Ralph Mupita.

“We have three priorities that we are focused on. Firstly, to achieve gender equity by no later than 2030, with a target of 50% women in the workforce, from a 2021 base of 39%. Our efforts on gender equity extend to the executive leadership groups and the boards within our governance structures.

“Secondly, higher representation of women within technology roles, with a goal of at least 30% by 2030, off an existing base of 17%. Thirdly, to close the gender pay gaps we have across our businesses,” he adds.

The partnership − a $1.6 million (R25 million) commitment over a period of five years − will see the group accelerate its efforts to advance gender equality.

MTN says its approach to gender equality is not only about the women in the business but about the girls and women in broader society.

Working with UN Women, MTN will develop and upskill women and girls to ensure they can actively participate in the digital economy.

The HeForShe Alliance stems from the global HeForShe solidarity movement, a flagship initiative of UN Women − the United Nations entity for gender equality − that invites men and boys as allies for a more equal world.

According to MTN, this international movement engages men and boys through programmes and partnerships, with the aim of accelerating women’s economic empowerment, supporting women’s role in peace and security processes, advancing women’s leadership and eliminating gender-based violence.

Since its inception in 2014, the movement has led to over 1.3 billion conversations across the globe.

Hazel Gooding, UN Women representative ad interim, reiterates that “the UN Women South Africa Multi-Country Office is constantly innovating its approach with respect to strategic partnerships that can strongly amplify gender equality and women’s empowerment.

“UN Women looks forward to closely collaborating with MTN on the identified areas of digital economy and ending violence against women and girls to make a positive and sustainable impact on the lives of women and girls.”

Edward Wageni, global head of HeForShe, says: “MTN’s commitment to fortify access, skills and leaders to achieve gender equality in the workforce and increase the representation of women in leadership is an aspirational beacon for the telecommunications industry at large.

“We are proud to be partnering with such a connected organisation in advancing the shared vision of an equal and supportive workplace for all.”