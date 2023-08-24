SITA readies to reward excellence in ICT

Tlali Tlali, head of corporate affairs at SITA.

With the countdown to GovTech 2023 under way, the State IT Agency (SITA) is preparing to acknowledge innovation and technological advancement through its awards showcase.

This is according to Tlali Tlali, head of corporate affairs at SITA.

Introduced at the 2015 edition of GovTech, the Digital Public Service Awards look to encourage more people to take part in innovating solutions that combat present day or future challenges through creativity, research and/or collaboration, explains Tlali.

The awards create space for benchmarking on innovations in the industry, while ensuring the best products are acknowledged and showcased, he adds.

Furthermore, they present an opportunity for up-and-coming IT professionals to connect with the ICT industry.

Says Tlali: “With increasing impact of technology in developed and developing countries, awarding excellence in the field of ICT will assist in promoting innovation in response to service delivery challenges, or in providing convenience to end-users or bringing more efficiency to service delivery.

“In addition, we seek to give the participants a sense of recognition and appreciation for their work within the public sector.”

GovTech is the annual ICT conference hosted by SITA, in partnership with the Department of Communications and Digital Technologies. This year’s edition will be held at the Durban International Convention Centre in KwaZulu-Natal, from 12 to 14 September.

The Digital Public Service Awards are open to all members of the South African public, while the Africa Award is open to the rest of the African continent, notes Tlali.

The award categories include digital innovator,digital governance, government technology leader,digital education, SMME recognition and digital partnerships.

So far, the agency has received “close to 30 entries” across various categories, Tlali reveals.

He notes past winners have included individual innovators, ICT professionals, start-ups, SMMEs, government institutions and large ICT companies. For example, the Limpopo Department of Cooperative Governance, Nyanda Technologies and Development, SmartXchange, Edit Microsystems, Praxis Computing, Jaen Jacques Nell, Gijima, Poppy Tshabalala and Skhumbuzo Mtetwa.

“Winning has inspired all the winners and other participants alike, as they want to do more and be better at what they do.

“In practice, winning opens doors for collaboration, adoption of technologies and partnerships. All these are the building blocks for transforming the industry from an access point of view, as well as skills development. This is one way through which digital transformation finds expression in a multi-layered fashion.”

Applications are still open. Interested participants can click here, to apply.