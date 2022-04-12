Sajo Systems Switches to Rimini Street Support for SAP S/4HANA and Enables IT Innovation (Photo: Business Wire)

Rimini Street Inc. (Nasdaq: RMNI), a global provider of enterprise software products and services, the leading third-party support provider for Oracle and SAP software products, and a Salesforce partner, today announced that Sajo Systems, a division of Korean Sajo Group, has partnered with Rimini Street to provide a higher level of award-winning support and software maintenance services for its SAP S/4HANA system. Working in collaboration with Rimini Street, Sajo Systems will refocus its IT staff and investments on transformational projects and digital initiatives, providing the company with the tools needed to drive business innovation.

Award-winning Support that Helps Clients take the Smart Path

Sajo Systems is an affiliate of Sajo Group, a major fisheries company in Korea, that supports IT, logistics and assets. Sajo Systems uses its customized SAP system to support the distribution and logistics for the group, with various other business solutions integrated with this system. Citing a need to improve the quality of support services received while realizing cost efficiencies, the company investigated and, after an extensive search, selected Rimini Street to optimize its IT operations on SAP and continue to evolve and innovate within the existing system.

“Rimini Street provides customized support services based on careful analysis of Sajo Systems’ current business environment and requirements, including the need to reduce costs due to the prolonged COVID-19 crisis and service problems related to existing vendors,” said Kim Sang-beom, director of the Information Division at Sajo Systems.

Sajo Systems expects faster resolution of its support cases with Rimini Street's award-winning support and extraordinary, proven engineers, who achieve an average client satisfaction score of 4.9 out of 5.0.

As Rimini Street expands its global portfolio of solutions on its road to achieving $1B in annual revenue by 2026, it is enabling clients like Sajo Systems to chart a smart path forward by helping them optimize, evolve and transform their technology landscape and systems as they build and execute their business of tomorrow.

“I am delighted that Sajo Systems is leveraging Rimini Street as their partner to support them in creating their business-driven IT roadmap and strengthening the central driver for future digital competitiveness,” said Hyungwook Kevin Kim, group vice president and regional general manager of Korea at Rimini Street. “Rimini Street enables companies like Sajo Systems and thousands around the world to direct their talent, resources, and innovation efforts towards digital transformation initiatives by optimizing, evolving, and transforming systems that fuel competitive advantage and growth.”