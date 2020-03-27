Free Internet and upgrades for Accelerit subscribers

Mandla Ngcobo, Founder of Accelerit.

COVID-19 has been a huge headache for the entire world. South Africa now faces a 21-day lockdown. As an ISP that understands what it will take for us to get back on course, Accelerit is committed to providing several productivity-enabling initiatives.

Early in March 2020, after realising the devastating effects of COVID-19, Accelerit announced that it would be offering free Internet access at all its hotspots for the duration of the lockdown period, enabling those in close proximity to the hotspot access points to have free access to critical and unrestricted information. At the time of writing, over 1TB of information had been consumed via the free WiFi initiative at Accelerit hotspots.

As the fight against the virus progresses, Accelerit has continued to partner with a number of fibre operators to double its fibre subscribers’ speed, at no additional cost, during the lockdown period. At the time of writing, Vuma, Openserve, Evotel, LinkAfrica and Frogfoot were the partners that offered twice the speed, at no extra cost, with Accelerit.

“We want to empower our community as much as we can during this period as we understand that they will rely even more on us than ever before,” said Mandla Ngcobo, founder of Accelerit Technologies. “Any user can apply for our fibre services via https://accelerit.co.za/fibre and we will do our best to get them connected as soon as possible.”

Accelerit will continue operating remotely during the lockdown period and adhere to its standard operating hours to ensure that its users remain connected when they need the ISP most. Should you have any queries, please contact Accelerit; see the details below:

info@accelerit.co.za for sales or support queries

management@accelerit.co.za for management or PR