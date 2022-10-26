UNISA apologises for tech glitches during exams

The University of South Africa (UNISA) has apologised to students for technical glitches this week during their online exams.

Students who sat for the online exams on Monday and Tuesday experienced “technical challenges”, leading to a barrage of negative comments on social media, as the candidates expressed their displeasure with UNISA.

“Imagine studying so hard, writing an exam for three hours and when you want to submit you are unable to because their portal is not working. You report it through the correct channels and you are told: sorry we can’t assist you, when it’s their fault. @unisa you really need to do better,” reads one complaint on Twitter.

Another wrote: “It happened to me too @unisa and I have all the proof that I communicated with the faculty but no response in time. They only responded later and told me to apply for special exam.”

Technology and education are becoming increasingly integrated as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

South African students, like many across the world, have resorted to online learning to keep up with their academic work.

Responding to the technical glitches, UNISA apologised to the students, saying: “Students sitting for the affected sessions were granted an extension or grace period to accommodate the inconvenience experienced.

“The university, through its colleges, is also communicating with affected students via its official communication platforms.”

The university reassured students that those who could not proceed with the exam sessions, even after the university has extended the duration of the sessions in question, will have their cases investigated.

“Students are also urged to carefully read the step-by-step guide to the online examinations and take note of the new permitted submission time. Students experiencing technical challenges should contact the SCSC on 080 000 1870 or via e-mail examenquiries@unisa.ac.za or refer to the get-help resource for the list of additional contact numbers.”

In addition, UNISA urged students to read the exam announcements it publishes on its platforms.

“These are aimed at assisting students to know where to go should they experience glitches whilst busy writing exams. In cases of emergency, UNISA posts announcements on the homepage of my UNISA. Lecturers also post information on the module and exam sites when issues emerge.

“Having said that, the university wishes all UNISANS who are sitting for remaining examinations success. Please give it your best shot. UNISA strives to ensure the security and credibility of its exams is always enhanced.”