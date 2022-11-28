Megaport Adds Cloud and Networking Sales Veteran Jeff Tworek to the Executive Team as Chief Revenue Officer

Megaport​ (ASX: MP1), a leading global Network as a Service (NaaS) provider, announced today the addition of Jeff Tworek to the executive team as Chief Revenue Officer. Tworek will be responsible for overall revenue generation and will manage all aspects of Megaport’s global sales organisation.

Mr Tworek brings more than 30 years of cloud and networking industry experience operating commercial business units within billion-dollar companies, including nearly 20 years at Akamai Technologies, to Megaport. Prior to joining the Company, Mr Tworek held the CRO position at Contrast Security, where he helped the company scale its teams, bring in key leadership, and prepare the company for growth. He brings a wealth of high growth and expansion-related expertise from his time spent at both start-ups and large, established organizations.

“We are delighted to welcome Jeff to the team,” said Vincent English, Chief Executive Officer, Megaport. “Jeff’s experience with leading and transforming global sales organisations and rapidly accelerating revenue growth will provide Megaport with the leadership and expertise to drive continued adoption of our platform globally.”

“Jeff’s career in the tech sector has focused on penetrating new markets with evolutionary technologies, and helping companies adopt transformational approaches to solving problems that ultimately drive higher levels of customer experience, efficiency and effectiveness,” English continued. “His skill set will strengthen our team and support our drive to transform the way our customers and partners grow their businesses.”

“I am delighted to join Megaport at a pivotal point for the company,” Tworek said. “As an established leader and innovator in the cloud connectivity and NaaS space, Megaport has a huge opportunity to put our industry-changing solution in the hands of more customers and partners around the world. I look forward to working with our global teams to capture greater market share and advance Megaport’s mission to transform the way businesses, data centres, systems integrators, and managed service providers build agile networks in the cloud.”

Based in Chicago, Illinois, Jeff Tworek reports directly to Vincent English.