Audere Announces the Appointment of Dr. Doris Macharia to Board of Directors

Dr. Doris Macharia (Photo: Business Wire)

Audere, a digital health nonprofit developing solutions to advance health equity, today announced the appointment of Dr. Doris Macharia to its Board of Directors. Dr. Macharia is the Senior Vice President of Global Programs at Orbis International and brings extensive international global health expertise to Audere.

Dr. Doris Macharia has more than twenty five years of experience in global health and development, spanning managerial, operational, and technical roles throughout the industry. She has experience managing country-specific and regional programming for HIV/AIDS, malaria, tuberculosis, COVID-19, family planning, social behavior change, and other key areas of focus for disease prevention and control. In her current role as the Senior Vice President of Global Programs at Orbis International, Dr. Macharia manages a portfolio of 70 projects in Africa, Asia, Latin America, and the Caribbeans and leads a global team to design, implement and manage eye health programs worldwide. Prior to her role with Orbis International, Dr Macharia held senior positions at FHI360, Futures Group, RTI International, UNICEF, ICAP Columbia University and US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Dr. Macharia is educated in the field, holding MBChB and MMed Internal Medicine degrees, a MSc in Epidemiology, and a postgraduate diploma in Health Economics.

“As we continue to expand the implementation footprint and application of Audere’s cutting-edge HealthPulse technology, it is critical that we include board members with expansive experience across key global health diseases and geographies. Dr. Macharia’s unique perspective will enrich our leadership, and I am proud to welcome her to our Board of Directors!” - Dr. Dino Rech, CEO, Audere

Dr. Macharia will join existing Audere board members Dr. Dino Rech, CEO of Audere; Dr. John Halamka, President of Mayo Clinic Platform; Lauren Lavoie, Director of Engineering, Health & Wellness Technology at Walmart; and Shyam Pather, CTO of Audere in guiding the strategic direction of the company.