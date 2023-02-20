BUSINESS TECHNOLOGY MEDIA COMPANY
Companies
Sectors
Devices
  • Home
  • /
  • Devices
  • /
  • NPA official faces jail for stealing laptop with top-secret info

NPA official faces jail for stealing laptop with top-secret info

Staff Writer
By Staff Writer, ITWeb
Johannesburg, 20 Feb 2023
Read time 1min

A National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) assistant director and her son have been convicted by the Pretoria Magistrates’ Court for unlawfully being in possession of a laptop with top-secret information.

Jacobeth Lepinka (52) and her son Kedifentse (28) were convicted on Friday and will be sentenced on 16 May.

See also

CompComm is victim of laptop theft

Laptops snatched from govt auditor

National Hawks spokesperson Thandi Mbambo says: “In 2014, NPA discovered that Lepinka took the laptop with classified information to her place of residence without authorisation.

“A case of theft was registered and the incident reported to the Hawks’ head office-based Serious Corruption Investigation team for further handling. The investigation commenced and led the team to the laptop that was utilised by Lepinka’s son, who claimed to own the device.”

Mbambo adds that subsequent to a lengthy investigation, the accused were summoned to court where they were tried.

“Jacobeth was found guilty on charges of fraud, unauthorised access to information and unauthorised disclosure of information, whereas Kedifentse was convicted for unauthorised access to information,” she says.

See also
ITWeb Africa Brainstorm Career Web ITWeb
Facebook icon Youtube play icon

ITWeb proudly displays the “FAIR” stamp of the Press Council of South Africa, indicating our commitment to adhere to the Code of Ethics for Print and online media which prescribes that our reportage is truthful, accurate and fair. Should you wish to lodge a complaint about our news coverage, please lodge a complaint on the Press Council’s website, www.presscouncil.org.za or email the complaint to enquiries@ombudsman.org.za. Contact the Press Council on 011 4843612.

Copyright © 1996 - 2023 ITWeb Limited. All rights reserved.