MTN in bid to drive financial inclusion in Côte d’Ivoire

MTN Group CEO Ralph Mupita, hosting the Ivorian delegation.

MTN Group CEO Ralph Mupita yesterday hosted Côte d’Ivoire minister of communication and digital economy Amadou Coulibaly, to discuss ways to advance digital and financial inclusion in the West African nation.

The minister is in Johannesburg as part of president Alassane Ouattara’s delegation, which is on a state visit to South Africa.

President Ouattara’s visit follows president Cyril Ramaphosa’s trip to the West African country in December.

Yesterday, Mupita, together with MTN senior VP for markets Ebenezer Asante and group chief sustainability and corporate affairs officer Nompilo Morafo, hosted the Ivorian minister, engaging on MTN’s work “to provide leading digital solutions for Africa’s progress”.

MTN is looking to garner a significant share of the growing financial services sector in Africa.

The Pan-African telco is targeting 100 million fintech users on the continent and Côte d’Ivoire is one of its top Mobile Money operating companies, and in December 2021, the local operating company launched a trial of 5G services in Abidjan.

“Côte d’Ivoire is an important part of the overall MTN Group portfolio, and is managed as part of MTN Group’s West and Central Africa region,” says Mupita.

“MTN Group is committed to its operations in Côte d’Ivoire, where we have operated since 2005 and where we are building state-of-the-art headquarters for the local operating company, in which we own two-thirds of the shares.”

In the first quarter of 2022, MTN Côte d’Ivoire had 15.3 million subscribers, up from 13.6 million in the first quarter of 2021.

In the first three months of the year, MTN Côte d’Ivoire contributed service revenue of R2.1 billion of the group’s total R45.8 billion in the quarter.