Rimini Street Provides Third Party Maintenance Services for Oracle Database to SK Networks

Rimini Street, Inc. (Nasdaq:RMNI), a global provider of enterprise software products and services, the leading third-party support provider for Oracle and SAP software products, and a Salesforce partner, announced that SK Networks decided to make Rimini Street its Oracle maintenance partner. Through this contract, Rimini Street will provide third party maintenance services for SK Network’s Oracle DBMS.

Rimini Street support services for Oracle Database enable clients to avoid forced upgrades to maintain full support and lead a business-led IT roadmap while also cutting significant annual maintenance cost. SK Networks is assigned a Primary Support Engineer, with an average of more than 20 years of enterprise software experience. The company also benefits from Rimini Street’s ultra-responsive service level agreement of 10-minute response times for critical Priority 1 cases.

SK networks, the parent company of SK Group, focuses on home care (home appliances) and mobility (rental car and car service) rental business. It is in the process of transforming into an investment company that directs spending into its existing business and promising new areas.

An SK networks manager said, “The company engaged Rimini Street, which is known for its expertise, to preemptively respond to risks associated with IT system performance and problems. The company intends to utilize Rimini Street not only for maintenance services but as a consulting partner for IT operation to achieve digital transformation.”

“Rimini Street supports industry leaders to get the most from their technology deployments and avoid unnecessary costs, enabling them to reinvest in business drivers that accelerate growth,” said Hyungwook Kevin Kim, regional general manager, Rimini Street Korea. “Our award-winning support and extraordinary professionals offer our clients flexibility, peace of mind, and the confidence they need to entrust us with their mission-critical enterprise software systems so their business and IT teams can focus on areas that truly drive the organization forward.”