BUSINESS TECHNOLOGY MEDIA COMMUNITY
Companies
Sectors
Enterprise
  • Home
  • /
  • Enterprise
  • /
  • Honor donates ICT resources to drive digital skills, enterprise development

Honor donates ICT resources to drive digital skills, enterprise development

Staff Writer
By Staff Writer, ITWeb
Johannesburg, 21 Dec 2023
Honor Technologies Africa representatives hand over ICT devices to the Siyafunda Community Technology Centre.
Honor Technologies Africa representatives hand over ICT devices to the Siyafunda Community Technology Centre.

To drive digital skills and enterprise development, Honor Technologies Africa donated ICT devices to Siyafunda Community Technology Centre (CTC) in Katlehong, to the value of R245 000.

The consignment, which included Honor’s 11.5-inch Pad X9, was handed over to Siyafunda CTC on Tuesday.

Commenting on the contribution, Honor’s Zhou Lefeng says: “We believe that access to technology and digital skills is not a luxury but a necessity, a fundamental right that should be available to everyone irrespective of their socioeconomic status.”

Lefeng further expressed confidence that the devices will empower Siyafunda’s students as they access online education, seek job opportunities, and improve their lives.

According to a statement, the donation aligns with the non-profit organisation’s aim to remove the cost factor associated with technology adoption, particularly in educational settings.

Honor says this mirrors the Department of Communications and Digital Technologies’ logic to invite tech companies to participate in its “Back To School 2024” programme by contributing resources into a resource pool.

See also

Honor makes play for SA’s postpaid market

Honor eyes big three spot in SA’s smartphone market

“We are committed to being a catalyst for empowerment, innovation, and inclusive growth, providing cutting-edge telecommunications solutions to enhance communication infrastructure across the country,” says Lefeng, responding to the invitation. 

See also
ITWeb Africa Brainstorm Career Web ITWeb
Facebook icon Youtube play icon

ITWeb proudly displays the “FAIR” stamp of the Press Council of South Africa, indicating our commitment to adhere to the Code of Ethics for Print and online media which prescribes that our reportage is truthful, accurate and fair. Should you wish to lodge a complaint about our news coverage, please lodge a complaint on the Press Council’s website, www.presscouncil.org.za or email the complaint to enquiries@ombudsman.org.za. Contact the Press Council on 011 4843612.

Copyright © 1996 - 2023 ITWeb Limited. All rights reserved.