Rimini Street Promotes and Appoints Successful North American Leaders to Expanded Leadership Roles

Rimini Street, Inc. (Nasdaq: RMNI), a global provider of enterprise software products and services, the leading third-party support provider for Oracle and SAP software products and a Salesforce partner, today announced the promotion of two successful North American senior executives, Emmanuel Richard and Gala Lyne, to expanded roles and responsibilities overseeing the Company’s North American Theatre operations. Both executives are seasoned leaders with significant track-records of success that will help achieve the Company’s stated goal of $1 billion in annual global revenue by 2026.



Richard was promoted from group vice president and general manager, North America – East, to senior vice president and general manager, North America Theatre. Lyne was promoted from her vice president sales, North America – East, to backfill Richard as group vice president and general manager, North America – East.

Focus on Accelerating North America Revenue Growth

Richard and Lyne will continue to staff and mature the new North American go-to-market execution for the theatre and East Region, respectively, to further monetize the demand from organizations across various industries who want more value from their enterprise software investments and can leverage Rimini Street’s enterprise software solutions to achieve their strategic, operational, financial and IT goals.

Richard’s new Theatre leadership responsibilities include staffing and managing the group vice presidents and general managers who lead each of the three North American regions and guiding, overseeing and delivering the successful vision, strategy and execution of North America marketing, lead generation, pipeline creation, new sales, cross-sales and renewal sales activities for the Company’s full solutions portfolio. Richard is also responsible for assuring that all Rimini Street North America clients have an exceptional client engagement experience and are successful and satisfied with Rimini Street’s solutions and partnership. Richard reports directly to Rimini Street’s chief operating officer, Gerard Brossard.

“North American organizations need to innovate their business and government operations and Rimini Street is helping thousands of clients achieve their goals by successfully providing its proven and award-winning solutions globally and at enterprise-scale,” said Richard. “It is a privilege to now lead our North American Theatre team into the next phase of our accelerating growth. We have thousands of clients to cross-sell with our portfolio of solutions and we have thousands of additional organizations in need of Rimini Street solutions. It is a great time to be part of Rimini Street as we execute our plan to achieve $1 billion in global revenue by 2026.”

Richard is a technology industry veteran with more than 20 years of experience building and running technology company field operations in the U.S. and internationally. Prior to joining Rimini Street and his success as group vice president and general manager, North America - East, Richard was responsible for building the East Coast operations for Kyvos Insights, a pre-venture start-up in the Cloud Analytics market. Prior to that, Richard spent nine years at MicroStrategy, the largest independent business intelligence vendor, where he served as the general manager for indirect sales worldwide. Previously, Richard was a sales executive at Microsoft, Borland Software, Quest Software and other technology organizations.

Lyne is a career sales veteran with more than 20 years of IT sales experience. She joined Rimini Street more than 10 years ago as a senior account executive and with her success, was promoted to sales director. Lyne won multiple sales awards before being appointed vice president of Sales Enablement for the global sales team, and then eventually promoted to lead sales for the North America – East Region. Prior to joining Rimini Street, Lyne led sales teams at VERITAS/Symantec and Hewlett-Packard, providing best-in-class solutions for high availability and disaster recovery for enterprise software implementations.

“Our Region serves some of the largest and best-known financial institutions in the world, as well as many clients across nearly all industries, and I am thrilled to be part of this next phase of accelerated North American growth,” said Lyne. “We look forward to showing our prospects and clients how they can successfully leverage the entire portfolio of Rimini Street solutions to solve their business challenges and achieve their goals.”

Proven Global Operating Model

“Our layered global, theatre and regional operating models that are now implemented globally have proven to be both effective and successful – driving stronger focus and accountability for new revenue generation, client success, satisfaction, retention and cross-sale,” said Brossard. “We are excited about the new theatre and regional leadership in North America. The next phase of Rimini Street’s growth acceleration in North America requires seasoned leadership who have the vision, focus, drive and strategic and operational capability to deliver results – and Emmanuel and Gala have a strong career track-record of delivering.”