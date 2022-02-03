ICT tenders: Matters of meaning

Government procurement officers are entering February with a bang, as advertising activity seeing a jump and numerous significant tenders get placed on the table.

Several national government departments are represented, however, attention is likely to be drawn to a request from National Treasury for the development of phase two of the online budget data portal. This tender includes technical development and integrated communication, as well as extensive engagement with civil society.

The Department of Transport, on the other hand, will appeal to those interested in the progress of smart technology as it looks for a service provider for the drafting of legislation for autonomous vehicles in South Africa.

Spanning national and provincial government, the State IT Agency is refreshing the transversal tender for the provision of outright purchase for personal computers, mobile devices and services, outright purchase of computer peripherals, consumables and services.

Moving to the telecoms and broadcasting sectors, the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa is looking for a service provider to develop a numbering fee structure; while the South African Broadcasting Corporation is advertising for a data analytics tool for SABC TV licences.

Sticking with software, the South African Revenue Service is requesting information on a compliance management solution; while the City of Johannesburg invites bids for the build, configuration, installation, migration of data, maintenance and support of an enterprise electronic health record management system.

All areas of the ICT industry see a leap in interest this week as software requests jump to 104, services reach 87, hardware hits 65 and telecoms sees a 50% increase to 22.

New tenders

Agricultural Sector Education and Training Authority

AgriSETA wishes to appoint a service provider to supply and implement a tamper proof digital certificate and electronic signature solution with post implementation support for a period of 12 months.

Tender no: AGRISETA/11/2021

Information: Dineo Dhlongolo, Tel: (012) 301 5616, E-mail: dineo@agriseta.co.za.

Closing date: 18 Feb 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Security, Digital Signature, Electronic signature, Digital certificate, Support and maintenance

Cederberg Municipality

Bids are invited for the supply and delivery of mobile communication devices and services for a three year period.

Tender no: CED 21/2021-2022

Information: R Meyers, Tel: (027) 482 8000, E-mail: reandrom@cederbergraad.co.za.

Closing date: 11 Feb 2022

Tags: Telecommunications, Services, Hardware, Mobility, Cellular, Mobile, Data

The Cederberg municipal area requires auditing of electricity meters and implementation of the TID rollover process in for a contract period ending 30 June 2024.

Tender no: CED 23/2021-2022

Information: R September, Tel: (027) 482 8000, E-mail: randalls@cederbergmun.gov.za.

Closing date: 7 Feb 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Hardware, TID, Token identifier, Electricity, Professional services

Private Security Industry Regulatory Authority

The authority is re-advertising for a service provider to supply, install and maintain a cloud-based contact centre management system for a period of 36 months.

Tender no: PSiRA/2021/RFB/14

Information: Tsakani Maluleke, Tel: (012) 003 0686, E-mail: bids@psira.co.za.

Closing date: 4 Feb 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Managed services, Contact centre, Call centre, Support and maintenance, Cloud computing

PSIRA is also re-advertisingits request for the supply, development, implementation and maintenance of anonline examination/assessment module.

Tender no: PSiRA/2021/RFB/15

Information: Tsakani Maluleke, Tel: (012) 003 0686, E-mail: bids@psira.co.za.

Closing date: 4 Feb 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Support and maintenance, Software development, Training and eLearning, Internet, Online assessment, Online

Independent Communications Authority of South Africa

Service providers are invited to bid to develop and deploy an intranet portal with pre-launch and post technical support for 12 months and maintenance for a period of 06 months.

Non-compulsory briefing: 4 Feb – Microsoft Teams.

Tender no: ICASA 28/2021

Information: Bid administration office, Tel: (012) 568 3604, E-mail: BidAdministration@icasa.org.za.

Closing date: 11 Feb 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Intranet, Software development, Support and maintenance

ICASA wishes to appoint a service to develop a numbering fee structure on an 80/20PPPFA 2000, Preferential Procurement Regulation: 2017.

Compulsory briefing: 9 Feb – Link.

Tender no: ICASA 60/2021

Information: Bid administration office, Tel: (012) 568 3604, E-mail: BidAdministration@icasa.org.za.

Closing date: 18 Feb 2022

Tags: Telecommunications, Services, Professional services, Consulting, Numbering

Ekurhuleni Water Care Company

A service provider is sought for the supply, delivery, install, setup and configuration of an audio-visual technology solution for ERWAT's executive boardroom and auditorium.

Compulsory briefing: 10 Feb – Link.

Tender no: ERW202109/TNDR-023

Information: Phumzile Mdlalose, Tel: (011) 929 7000, E-mail: Phumzile.Mdlalose@erwat.co.za.

Closing date: 23 Feb 2022

­Tags: Hardware, Software, Audio-visual

George Municipality

The Western Cape municipality is advertising for annual antivirus licence renewal, for a period of one year from date of appointment.

Compulsory briefing: Yes, date not disclosed.

Tender no: MM003/2022

Information: J du Preez, Tel: (044) 801 9132, E-mail: jpdupreez@george.gov.za.

Closing date: 9 Feb 2022

­Tags: Software, Software licensing, Security, Anti-virus

Newcastle Local Municipality

The KZN municipality requires supply, delivery, and installation of a Mitel or equivalent PBX telephone system for the period of 36 months.

Tender no: A043-2021-22

Information: Bongani Hlatshwayo, Tel: (034) 328 7687, E-mail: bongani.hlatshwayo@newcastle.gov.za.

Closing date: 23 Feb 2022

Tags: Software, Hardware, Telecommunications, Telephony

Provision of a municipal call centre telephone line is also sought for the period of 36 months.

Tender no: A038-2021-22

Information: Madoda Tshabalala, Tel: (034) 328 7814, E-mail: madoda.tshabalala@newcastle.gov.za.

Closing date: 18 Feb 2022

Tags: Hardware, Telecommunications, Call centres, Contact centres

Proposals are requested for support and maintenance of the municipal web portal for the period of 36 months.

Tender no: A044-2021-22

Information: Bongani Hlatshwayo, Tel: (034) 328 7687, E-mail: bongani.hlatshwayo@newcastle.gov.za.

Closing date: 18 Feb 2022

Tags: Services, Support and maintenance, Internet, Software

Department of Transport, KwaZulu-Natal

The province invites bids for the support and maintenance of GIS, geodatabase development and GIS projects.

Compulsory briefing: 4 Feb – Link.

Tender no: ZNB00179/00000/00/HOD/INF/20/T

Information: Margie Vosloo, Tel: (033) 355 8917, E-mail: Margie.Vosloo@kzntransport.gov.za.

Closing date: 4 Feb 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Support and maintenance, GIS, Software development, Geodatabase, Database

A service provider is sought to install and configure telephone management system, Man 3000 and repair and install telephone extension points at the Traffic Training College.

Tender no: ZNQ 00876/00000/00/HOD/GEN/21T

Information: Johan Meyer, Tel: (033) 394 0202, E-mail: Johan.Meyer@kzntransport.gov.za.

Closing date: 11 Feb 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Support and maintenance, Hardware, Telecommunications, Telephony

Sekhukhune District Municipality

The Limpopo district wishes to appoint a service provider for maintenance of wireless connectivity and internet infrastructure for a period of three years.

Tender no: SK8/3/1-27/2021/2022

Information: Vicky Chabedi, Tel: (013) 262 7419, E-mail: chabediv@sekhukhune.gov.za.

Closing date: 25 Feb 2022

Tags: Services, Telecommunications, ISP, Support and maintenance, Internet, Wireless, Networking, Hardware

Ndwedwe Local Municipality

The municipality is looking for provision of data enhancement and enrichment for a period of 36 months.

Tender no: NDWP 57/21/22

Information: Xolani Hlekwane, Tel: (032) 532 5000, E-mail: xolani.hlekwane@ndwedwe.gov.za.

Closing date: 7 Mar 2022

Tags: Services, Software, Data

Johannesburg Market

A service provider is sought for the maintenance and support of the Solaris environment for a period of 36 month.

Tender no: IT-OP-025-2021/2022

Information: Joburg Market, Tel: (011) 992 8000, E-mail: tenders@joburgmarket.co.za.

Closing date: 24 Feb 2022

Tags: Services, Software, Support and maintenance

Thembisile Hani Local Municipality

Supply, delivery and maintenance of third level support in all ICT matters is sought for a period of 36 months.

Tender no: THLM/SCM08/2021-2022/ICT 01

Information: T Ntimane, Tel: (013) 986 9185, E-mail: ntimanet@thembisilehanilm.gov.za.

Closing date: 14 Feb 2022

Tags: Hardware, Software, Services, Support and maintenance, Managed services

iSimangaliso Wetland Park

Proposals are invited for the appointment ofa service provider for financial system support for a period of 36 months.

Tender no: 15/2021

Information: Bids Representative, Tel: (035) 590 1633, E-mail: bids@isimangaliso.com.

Closing date: 14 Feb 2022

Tags: Software, Services, ERP, Support and maintenance

Breede Valley Municipality

The Western Cape municipality is advertising for the supply and delivery of meter reading equipment and software (inclusive of support services) for a period ending 30 June 2025.

Tender no: BV941/2021

Information: Charlton Cupido, Tel: (023) 348 2947, E-mail: charlton@bvm.gov.za.

Closing date: 25 Feb 2022

Tags: Software, Hardware, Electricity meters, Smart meters, Water meters

Provision and maintenance of internet and related services is also sought for a period ending 30 June 2025.

Tender no: BV887/2021

Information:Taygan Brown, Tel: (023) 348 2956, E-mail: tbrown@bvm.gov.za.

Closing date: 4 Mar 2022

Tags: Telecommunications, Services, Internet, ISP, Support and maintenance

Proposals are invited for the supply, delivery, installation, configuration and maintenance of new server hosts and storage equipment.

Tender no: BV945/2022

Information: Taygan Brown, Tel: (023) 348 2956, E-mail: tbrown@bvm.gov.za.

Closing date: 11 Feb 2022

Tags: Hardware, Services, Servers, Storage, Support and maintenance

Johannesburg Development Agency

Proposals are requested from suitably qualified and experience service providers to conduct SAP Finance and SCM pre-implementation and data migration review; and an applications controls review – SAP SCM and Finance systems.

Tender no: JDA-IA/SAP-002/2022

Information: Siyambonga Gcobo, Tel: (011) 688 7811, E-mail: sgcobo@jda.org.za.

Closing date: 4 Feb 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Consulting, Professional services

Industrial Development Corporation of South Africa Limited

A service provider is sought to maintain the IDC’s building management system.

Tender no: T04/01/22

Information: Luyanda Dlamini, Tel: (011) 269 3767, E-mail: luyandad@idc.co.za.

Closing date: 21 Feb 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Support and maintenance, Building management, Facilities management

Human Sciences Research Council

The council also requires a managed print service for a period of three years.

Compulsory briefing: 2 Feb – Zoom: Link, Meeting ID: 989 1119 5399, Passcode: B98kLa.

Tender no: HSRC/11/2021/22

Information: Hilton Tsibande, Tel: (012) 302 2151, E-mail: htsibande@hsrc.ac.za.

Closing date: 14 Feb 2022

Tags: Software, Hardware, Services, Managed services, Printing, Imaging

A service provider is sought to design, host and maintain a virtual museum for a period of two years.

Compulsory briefing: 2 Feb – Zoom: Link, Meeting ID: 976 4490 9711, Passcode: LE7kQq.

Tender no: HSRC/14/2021/22

Information: Hilton Tsibande, Tel: (012) 302 2151, E-mail: htsibande@hsrc.ac.za.

Closing date: 14 Feb 2022

Tags: Software, Software development, Services, Hosting, Virtual, Internet, Support and maintenance

The HSRC also requires an e-learning system.

Tender no: HSRC1818

Information: Nathaniel Molokwane, Cell: 083 753 0257, E-mail: NMolokwane@hsrc.ac.za.

Closing date: 10 Feb 2022

Tags: Software, e-Learning

Automotive Industry Development Centre

The AIDC invites bids for the supply, installation, configuration, maintenance and support of the data backup and disaster recovery solution at Supplier Park Development Company SOC Ltd for a period of 36 months.

Compulsory briefing: 2 Feb

Tender no: AIDC_07_2021/22

Information: Thabang Nhladi, Tel: (012) 564 5001, E-mail: tnhladi@aidc.co.za.

Closing date: 16 Feb 2022

Tags: Hardware, Software, Services, Security, Backup, Disaster recovery

Financial and Fiscal Commission

The commission invites bids for risk management support services.

Tender no: RFQ220105

Information: Buhle Ngidi, Tel: (010) 745 2217, E-mail: buhle.ngidi@ffc.co.za.

Closing date: 7 Feb 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Risk management, Support and maintenance, Security

South African Special Risks Insurance Association

The supply of computer equipment, accessories and leasing services is required.

Tender no: 2022/05

Information: Nqobile Sibisi, Tel: (011) 214 0800, E-mail: procurement@sasria.co.za.

Closing date: 7 Feb 2022

Tags: Hardware, Computing, Peripherals, Services

SASRIA is also advertising for unified communication services.

Tender no: 2022/7

Information: Malixole Mbadamana, Tel: (011) 214 0800, E-mail: malixolem@sasria.co.za.

Closing date: 11 Feb 2022

Tags: Software, Unified communications

The organisation also wishes to rent multi-functional printers.

Tender no: 2022/06

Information: Nqobile Sibisi, Tel: (011) 214 0800, E-mail: procurement@sasria.co.za.

Closing date: 8 Feb 2022

Tags: Hardware, Services, Software, Printing, Imaging

Quality Council for Trades and Occupations

A suitable external service provider is sought to supply a data loss prevention and data discovery tool.

Tender no: QCTO RFQ 01/2022

Information: Nkele Chauke, Tel: (012) 003 1853, E-mail: Tenders@qcto.org.za.

Closing date: 4 Feb 2022

Tags: Software, Security, Data, Data protection, Data retrieval, Data discovery, Data loss prevention, Data recovery

The council also wishes to appoint a service provider to supply and configure a security information and management (SIEM) platform.

Tender no: QCTO RFQ 02/2022

Information: Nkele Chauke, Tel: (012) 003 1853, E-mail: Tenders@qcto.org.za.

Closing date: 4 Feb 2022

Tags: Software, Security, Security information and management, SIEM

Media, Information and Communication Technologies Sector Education and training Authority

The authority wishes to appoint a service provider for the licencing, implementation, support and maintenance of a geographic information system (GIS).

Compulsory briefing: 8 Feb – Virtual.

Tender no: MICT/SETA/GIS/17/2021

Information: SCM, Tel: (011) 207 2600, E-mail: bidqueries@mict.org.za.

Closing date: 21 Feb 2022

Tags: Software, Software licensing, Geographic information system, GIS, Services, Support and maintenance

A service provider is also sought for the licencing, implementation, support and maintenance of the management information system (MIS) and decision support system (DSS) for a period of five years.

Compulsory briefing: 8 Feb – Virtual.

Tender no: MICT/SETA/MIS/18/2021

Information: SCM, Tel: (011) 207 2600, E-mail: bidqueries@mict.org.za.

Closing date: 21 Feb 2022

Tags: Software, Software licensing, Management information system, MIS, Services, Support and maintenance, Decision support system, DSS

City Council of Johannesburg

The council is looking for a service provider to curate, digitise and upload content for the interactive knowledge centre.

Tender no: A900

Information: Rafeeqah Ajam, Tel: (011) 407 6455, E-mail: RafeeqahAj@joburg.org.za.

Closing date: 7 Feb 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Imaging, Digital, 4IR

A service provider is sought to build, configure, install, migrate data, maintain and support an enterprise electronic health record management system for the period of three years.

Tender no: A901

Information: Reg Courtenay, Tel: (011) 407 7574, E-mail: RegC@joburg.org.za.

Closing date: 25 Feb 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Software development, Health record management, Support and maintenance

The council requires a service provider to provide acquisition, development, enhancement, maintenance and support of a new valuation system for a period of three years,

Compulsory briefing: 8 Feb – Microsoft Teams.

Tender no: A902

Information: Piet Eloff, Tel: (011) 407 6606, E-mail: PietE@joburg.org.za.

Closing date: 28 Feb 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Valuation, Support and maintenance

Central Energy Fund

The CEF wishes to appoint a service provider to provide IT disaster recovery as a service (DRaaS).

Tender no: ITDR/01/2022

Information: Mkhulu Skhosana, Tel: (010) 201 4793, E-mail: wellems@cefgroup.co.za.

Closing date: 9 Feb 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Security, Disaster recovery as a service, DRaaS, Disaster recovery, Managed services, Business continuity

A service provider is sought to implement a fully managed vulnerability management and security incident and event management system (SIEM).

Tender no: SIEM/01/2022

Information: Mkhulu Skhosana, Tel: (010) 201 4793, E-mail: wellems@cefgroup.co.za.

Closing date: 8 Feb 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Security, Vulnerability management, SIEM, Managed services, Security incident and event management system

South African National Biodiversity Institute

The organisation wishes to appoint three service providers for the supply and delivery of information and communications technology (ICT) hardware and peripherals for a period of three years.

Tender no: SANBI:IT413/2022

Information: Faizel Richards, Tel: (021) 799 8781, E-mail: f.richards@sanbi.org.za.

Closing date: 15 Feb 2022

Tags: Hardware, Peripherals

Trans-Caledon TunnelAuthority

The authority requires implementation of Oracle Fusion Cloud and support for a period of 60 months.

Tender no: 93/2021/EWSS/ORACLE/RFB

Information: Colbert Makhubele, Tel: (012) 683 1200, E-mail: tenders04@tcta.co.za.

Closing date: 11 Feb 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Cloud computing, Support andmaintenance

South African National Accreditation System

SANAS is looking for a service provider for the renewal of the Microsoft E3 O365 open value subscription (OVS) licences for 36 months.

Tender no: SANAS/ITMICROSOFTO365/2021-22/05

Information: Zanele Ngwenya, Tel: (012) 740 8535, E-mail: zanelen@sanas.co.za.

Closing date: 15 Feb 2022

Tags: Software, Software licensing

A service provider is sought for the provision of support and maintenance and adhoc services of IT management applications for 36 months.

Tender no: SANAS/ITTOOLS AND HELPDESK/2021-22/03

Information: Zanele Ngwenya, Tel: (012) 740 8535, E-mail: zanelen@sanas.co.za.

Closing date: 25 Feb 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Support and management, Hardware

National School of Government

The NSG is advertising for the supply, installation, support and maintenance of a training management system.

Tender no: NSG/BID/05/2021/22

Information: Anet de Beer, Tel: (012) 441 6708, E-mail: Annetha.debeer@thensg.gov.za.

Closing date: 11 Feb 2022

Tags: Services, Software, Training and eLearning, Support and maintenance

Department of Home Affairs

The national department wishes to appoint a service provider for the supply, installation and maintenance of offsite backup hardware for a period of 42 months.

Non-compulsory briefing: 4 Feb – Virtual.

Tender no: DHA03-2021

Information: Nico Masango, Tel: (012) 406 2789, E-mail: nico.masango@dha.gov.za.

Closing date: 18 Feb 2022

Tags: Hardware, Services, Backup, Support and maintenance

Bitou Municipality

The Western Cape municipality is looking for the provision of operational ICT maintenance, support, services, equipment and software renewals.

Non-compulsory briefing: 18 Feb – Virtual or on-site.

Tender no: SCM/2022/39/CORP

Information: Gavin Gresse, Tel: (044) 501 3131, E-mail: ggresse@plett.gov.za.

Closing date: 18 Feb 2022

Tags: Software, Hardware, Services, Software licensing, Support and maintenance

South African Human Rights Commission

The commission wishes to request proposals from qualifying service providers for the evaluation of the deputy information officer position.

Tender no: SAHRC TOR 6-2021

Information: Thenjiwe, Tel: (011) 877 3644, E-mail: tdlamini@sahrc.org.za.

Closing date: 11 Feb 2022

Tags: Services, Professional services, Consulting

The SAHRC also invites quotations for the establishment of an electronic database of reports recommendations.

Tender no: SAHRC TOR 8-2021

Information: Sonto, Tel: (011) 877 3644, E-mail: snxumalo@sahrc.org.za.

Closing date: 15 Feb 2022

Tags: Software, Reporting

Department of Human Settlements

Terms of reference are sought for the rental of audio-visual systems for the department`s boardrooms for a period of 36 months.

Compulsory briefing: 11 Feb – Microsoft Teams.

Tender no: BID VA49/746

Information: Mluleki Kwinana, Tel: (012) 444 9245, E-mail: mluleki.kwinana@dhs.gov.za.

Closing date: 22 Feb 2022

Tags: Services, Software, Hardware, Audio-visual

Mining Qualifications Authority

The authority wishes to appoint a service provider to implement and manage an IT disaster recovery solution using Veam Backup and Replication solution.

Tender no: MQA/06/21-22

Information: Sakhile Mlauzi, Tel: (01) 547 2616, E-mail: SakhileM@mqa.org.za.

Closing date: 7 Feb 2022

Tags: Services, Software, Support and maintenance, Hardware, Disaster recovery, Backup, Replication

Musina Local Municipality

The Limpopo municipality requires design, hosting and maintenance of its website for a period of three years.

Tender no: 01-2021/22

Information: P Peta, Tel: 076 062 2211, E-mail: phalakatshelap@musina.gov.za.

Closing date: 4 Feb 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Internet, Hosting, Websites, Support and maintenance

National Housing Finance Corporation Limited

Bids are invited for the supply of an enterprise resource planning solution.

Tender no: MM/01/2022

Information: Pumza Nsukwini, Tel: (060) 707 0111, E-mail: pumzan@nhfc.co.za.

Closing date: 7 Feb 2022

Tags: Software, ERP, Enterprise resource planning

The NHFC is also advertising for preventative maintenance services of its ICT server rooms.

Tender no: NHFC/HO/01/03

Information: Pabalelo Shirindza, Tel: (011) 644 9800, E-mail: pabalelos@nhfc.co.za.

Closing date: 7 Feb 2022

Tags: Hardware, Services, Servers, Support and maintenance

Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa

The agency is calling for the planning, design, supply, construction, installation, testing, commissioning and maintenance of a new and expanded fully integrated, functional, complete and future-proofed national global system for mobile communications-railway (GSM-R) redundancy network in PRASA’s Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal and Western Cape service regions.

Tender no: HO/SAD/112/11/2021

Information: Siphiwe Kubheka, Tel: (012) 748 7086, E-mail: skubheka@prasa.com.

Closing date: 31 Mar 2022

Tags: Hardware, Software, Telecommunications, Mobile, GSM, Networking, Redundancy, Services, Support and maintenance

PRASA also requires planning, design, supply, construction, installation, testing, commissioning and maintenance of a new fully integrated, functional, complete and future-proofed expanded PRASA optical transmission network (OTN) in PRASA’s Gauteng and Western Cape service regions.

Tender no: HO/SAD/111/10/2021

Information: Siphiwe Kubheka, Tel: (012) 748 7086, E-mail: skubheka@prasa.com.

Closing date: 28 Feb 2022

Tags: Hardware, Software, Telecommunications, Optical, OTN, Networking, Services, Support and maintenance

The agency is also advertising for the implementation of a private cloud infrastructure.

Compulsory briefing: 8 Feb – Microsoft Teams.

Tender no: HO/ICT/410/11/2021

Information: Daluxolo Qabaka, Tel: (021) 748 7299, E-mail: dqabaka@prasa.com.

Closing date: 3 Mar 2022

Tags: Software, Hardware, Services, Cloud computing

PRASA is also advertising for the as-and-when required maintenance, repairs and servicing of fibre systems, copper backbone and associated equipment Infrastructure in the Western Cape region.

Tender no: 11/2021/CTN/INFRA

Information: Adriana Hagen, Cell: 082 378 3335, E-mail: Adriana.Hagen@prasa.com.

Closing date: 4 Feb 2022

Tags: Hardware, Services, Support and maintenance, Telecommunications, Broadband, Fibre

Supply and delivery of a telecontrol monitoring system is also sought.

Tender no: 23/2021/CTN/IFNRA

Information: Emma Kalemba, Tel: (021) 449 4330, E-mail: emma.kalemba@prasa.com.

Closing date: 14 Feb 2022

Tags: Hardware, Software, Telecontrol, Networking

Department of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development

The department wishes to appoint a service provider(s) to lease telephone management and switchboard systems at the Office of the Registrar of Deeds: Johannesburg, King Williams’ Town, Mthatha and Mpumalanga respectively, for a period of 36 months.

Tender no: DALRRD (CRD-20) 2021/22

Information: Buti Matjila, Cell: 082 385 4570, E-mail: Buti.Matjila@dalrrd.gov.za.

Closing date: 4 Feb 2022

Tags: Hardware, Software, Telecommunications, Telephony

A service provider is sought to provide maintenance of Modelmaker software for three years for the Chief Directorate: National Geospatial Information.

Non-compulsory briefing: 2 Feb – Microsoft Teams.

Tender no: SSC WC Q15 (2021/2022) DALRRD

Information: Lincoln Mathebula, Tel: (021) 409 0523, E-mail: lincoln.mathebula@dalrrd.gov.za.

Closing date: 14 Feb 2022

Tags: Services, Software, Support and maintenance

Capricorn District Municipality

The municipality is advertising for the development of an interactive, accessible and responsible mobile customer care system application.

Tender no: SEMS-C32/2021/2022

Information: Violet Masemola, Tel: (015) 294 1210, E-mail: masemolav@cdm.org.za.

Closing date: 9 Feb 2022

Tags: Software, Software development, Apps, Mobile

Bids are invited for the supply and installation of a community shared network.

Tender no: COR-IT40/2021/2022

Information: Pheeha Asiti, Tel: (015) 294 1045, E-mail: asitip@cdm.org.za.

Closing date: 8 Mar 2022

Tags: Software, Hardware, Networking, Telecommunications

The municipality is also advertising for the supply and delivery of data sim cards.

Tender no: COR-IT38/2021/2022

Information: Monville Sebela, Tel: (015) 294 1225, E-mail: sebelam@cdm.org.za.

Closing date: 4 Mar 2022

Tags: Telecommunications, Mobile, Cellular, Data

Mangaung Metropolitan Municipality

The Free State municipality requests proposals for the appointment of a service provider for on-line payments transactions and revenue collections system to aid in the implementation of the city’s credit control policy for a period ending 30 June 2024.

Tender no: MMM/BID 651: 2021/2022

Information: Tiisetso Mafatle, Tel: (051) 405 8340, E-mail: Tiisetso.Mafatle@mangaung.co.za.

Closing date: 10 Feb 2022

Tags: Software, Internet, Payment gateway, Revenue collections

South African Tourism

The organisation requires Oracle maintenance and support for a period of 36 months.

Tender no: SAT 197/22 Oracle Support

Information: Lerato Segomotso, Tel: (011) 895 3000, E-mail: Tenders@southafrica.net.

Closing date: 7 Feb 2022

Tags: Hardware, Software, Services, Support and maintenance

Bids are also invited for a data warehouse solution.

Tender no: SAT 196/22 Data Warehouse Solution

Information: Lerato Segomotso, Tel: (011) 895 3000, E-mail: Tenders@southafrica.net.

Closing date: 8 Feb 2022

Tags: Hardware, Data, Data warehousing

Digital platforms maintenance and support is also sought.

Tender no: SAT 193/22

Information: Lerato Segomotso, Tel: (011) 895 3000, E-mail: Tenders@southafrica.net.

Closing date: 9 Feb 2022

Tags: Hardware, Data, Data warehousing

Land and Agricultural Development Bank of South Africa

The bank is advertising for the provision of an IFRS 17 software solution for Land Bank Insurance.

Tender no: T01/01/22

Information: Themendran Pillay, Tel: (012) 686 0811, E-mail: tpillay@landbank.co.za.

Closing date: 10 Feb 2022

Tags: Software, IFRS, ERP

Department of Small Business Development

A service provider is sought to develop an integrated results monitoring and evaluation (M&E) system for DSBD programs and all programs being supported (or receiving funding) under the DSBD.

Tender no: DSBD IKM 001 (2021/2022)

Information: Ramadumetja Langa, Cell: 064 771 8540, E-mail: PLanga@dsbd.gov.za.

Closing date: 21 Feb 2022

Tags: Software, Software development, Monitoring and evaluation

Wholesale and Retail SectorEducation and Training Authority

Bids are invited for an online stakeholder engagement system.

Tender no: WRSCM-2021/2022-0032

Information: Dawn Prince, Tel: (012) 622 9500, E-mail: dprince@wrseta.org.za.

Closing date: 8 Feb 2022

Tags: Software

Development Bank of Southern Africa

A service provider is sought to assist the DBSA with the design and implementation of a digital landing platform.

Tender no: RFP319/2021

Information: David Nyaku, Tel: (011) 313 3767, E-mail: davidscm@dbsa.org.

Closing date: 8 Feb 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Digital, Platform

The DBSA wishes to appoint a service provider to develop and implement the Local Government Resource Centre (LGRC) portal.

Tender no: RFP320/2021

Information: David Nyaku, Tel: (011) 313 3767, E-mail: davidscm@dbsa.org.

Closing date: 8 Feb 2022

Tags: Software, Internet, IoT

Performing Arts Council of the Free State

Bids are invited to provide services on internet, VPN, firewall, business mail and microwave connectivity.

Tender no: RFQ/INTERNET/2022

Information: Nomza Topo, Tel: (051) 447 7771, E-mail: nomza@pacofs.co.za.

Closing date: 7 Feb 2022

Tags: Telecommunications, Software, Services, Internet, VPN, Firewall, E-mail, ISP, Microwave connectivity

Commission for Conciliation Mediation and Arbitration

A service provider is sought for the provisioning of support and maintenance of a hosted contact centre solution at the CCMA co-location datacentre for a period of 36 months.

Compulsory briefing: 4 Feb – Virtual.

Tender no: CCMA/2021/28-ICT

Information: Thulisa Mpumlo, Tel: (011) 377 6823, E-mail: Tenderenquiries@CCMA.org.za.

Closing date: 18 Feb 2022

Tags: Software, Internet, Services, Hosting, Contact centre, Call centre

Majuba Tvet college

The KZN college requires upgrade and maintenance of its website.

Tender no: CO 22/02 O

Information: Peggy Mazibuko, Tel: (034) 326 4888, E-mail: peggy.mazibuko@majuba.edu.za.

Closing date: 10 Feb 2022

Tags: Software, Internet, Software development

Department of Transport

The department is advertising for a vulnerability assessment service.

Tender no: RFQ 261/2021

Information: Thabo Skosana, Tel: (012) 309 3035, E-mail: SkosanaT@dot.gov.za.

Closing date: 18 Feb 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Security, Vulnerability, Professional services, Consulting

Bids are also invited for the procurement of network switch, wireless access points and implementation services for the period of three months.

Tender no: DOT/13/2021/ITP

Information: Lucky Mashile or John Mashinini, Tel: (012) 309 3429, E-mail: MashileL@dot.gov.za.

Closing date: 11 Feb 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Hardware, Networking

A service provider is sought for the drafting of legislation for autonomous vehicles in South Africa.

Non-compulsory briefing: 4 Feb – Virtual.

Tender no: DOT/14/2021/ITP

Information: Lucky Mashile or John Mashinini, Tel: (012) 309 3429, E-mail: MashileL@dot.gov.za.

Closing date: 18 Feb 2022

Tags: Services, Professional services, Consulting, Smart cars

Xhariep District Municipality

The Free State district is advertising for the supply and maintenance of telephone systems.

Tender no: XDM-Tel System 21/22

Information: Jabulani Tshabalala, Cell: 081 574 5394, E-mail: tshabalalaj@xhariep.gov.za.

Closing date: 7 Feb 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Hardware, Telecommunications, Telephony, Support and maintenance

South African National Space Agency

The organisation is looking for a building management solution.

Compulsory briefing: 3 Feb

Tender no: SS/027/01/2022

Information: Nicole Strauss, Tel: (028) 285 0048, E-mail: nstrauss@sansa.org.za.

Closing date: 23 Feb 2022

Tags: Software, Building management

Agrément South Africa

A services provider is sought to assist ASA with internet connection/fibre in its Centurion offices.

Tender no: ASA 09/01/2022

Information: Daniel Mamaregane, Tel: (012) 841 2735, E-mail: dmamaregane@agrement.co.za.

Closing date: 7 Feb 2022

Tags: Telecommunications, Internet, ISP, Fibre

Matzikama Municipality

The Western Cape municipality is advertising for cellphone contracts for municipal and standby phones for a two year period.

Tender no: T13/2021-2022

Information: Ansori Dippenaar, Tel: (027) 201 3374, E-mail: ansorid@matzikama.gov.za.

Closing date: 28 Feb 2022

Tags: Telecommunications, Cellular, Mobile

Supply, delivery and installation of copy machines is also sought for a three year rental period.

Compulsory briefing: Yes – Date not disclosed.

Tender no: T14/2021-2022

Information: Ansori Dippenaar, Tel: (027) 201 3374, E-mail: ansorid@matzikama.gov.za.

Closing date: 28 Feb 2022

Tags: Hardware, Printing, Imaging

Government Communication and Information System

The GCIS is looking for a media monitoring search platform.

Tender no: RFB 011-2021/2022

Information: Mpho Ramashi, Tel: (012) 473 0194, E-mail: mpho@gcis.gov.za.

Closing date: 22 Feb 2022

Tags: Software

Garden Route District Local Municipality

The Western Cape municipality is advertising its ICT re-cabling project.

Compulsory briefing: 9 Feb

Tender no: GRDM/22/21-22

Information: Bukelwa Ndzinde, Tel: (044) 803 1338, E-mail: bukelwa@gardenroute.gov.za.

Closing date: 21 Feb 2022

Tags: Hardware, Services, Networking

Msunduzi Local Municipality

Supply, delivery, installation and repairs are required to the electricity department radio communication infrastructure.

Tender no: SUPPLY AND SERVICES CONTRACT NO: E17 of 2021

Information: Mellissa Nero, Tel: (033) 392 3018, E-mail: mellissa.nero@msunduzi.gov.za.

Closing date: 29 Mar 2022

Tags: Telecommunications, Services, Hardware, Radio communication

The municipality is also advertising for the supply and delivery of meter reading handheld devices suitable for electricity and water meter readings for a period of three years.

Tender no: CONTRACT NO.SCM 45 OF 2021/2022

Information: Mellissa Nero, Tel: (033) 392 3018, E-mail: mellissa.nero@msunduzi.gov.za.

Closing date: 17 Mar 2022

Tags: Telecommunications, Hardware, Mobility

Department of Social Development

Proposals are invited for the redesign and revamp of the DSD website.

Tender no: SD16/2021

Information: Z Mantantana, Tel: (012) 312 7463, E-mail: ZolisaM@dsd.gov.za.

Closing date: 11 Feb 2022

Tags: Software, Software development, Internet

DSD is looking for a service provider to complete the network installation, configuration, support and maintenance of network equipment for a period of three years.

Tender no: SD17/2021

Information: Z Mantantana, Tel: (012) 312 7463, E-mail: ZolisaM@dsd.gov.za.

Closing date: 11 Feb 2022

Tags: Software, Hardware, Services, Networking, Support and maintenance

Ephraim Mogale Local Municipality

The Limpopo municipality is advertising for supply and delivery of laptops and desktops as and when required for a period of 36 months.

Tender no: EPMLM/8/3/414

Information: Patrick Mampuru, Tel: (013) 261 8428, E-mail: pmampuru@emogalelm.gov.za.

Closing date: 18 Feb 2022

Tags: Hardware, Computing, Mobility

Moqhaka Local Municipality

The Free State municipality is re-advertising its request for supply, delivery, maintenance and software for laser speed detection and digital imaging system for a period of three years.

Tender no: 4/2/1/2021-22

Information: D Van Der Westhuizen, Tel: (056) 216 9205, E-mail: darelle@moqhaka.gov.za.

Closing date: 3 Mar 2022

Tags: Software, Hardware, Imaging

National Lotteries Commission

The commission wishes to appoint a service provider for the lease of multi-function printers for a period of five years.

Tender no: NLC/2022 -01

Information: Tshepiso Victor Mahlake, Tel: (012) 432 1315, E-mail: TshepisoM@nlcsa.org.za.

Closing date: 14 Feb 2022

Tags: Hardware, Printing, Imaging

Departmentof Defence

Supply, delivery, installation, commissioning and training for a vertical centre machine (computer numeric control machine) is required for Air Force Base Overberg.

Tender no: SPSC-B-017-2021

Information: Technical: Warrant Officer t. Tsogang, Tel: (021) 787-5207. General: Lieutenant Colonel U.R. Strydom, Tel: (021) 787 5075, E-mail: spscbidinvitation@gmail.com.

Closing date: 22 Feb 2022

Tags: Services, Software, Hardware, Training and eLearning

Dr Ruth Mompati District Municipality

The North West region is re-advertising for the supply, delivery, installation and configuration of server.

Tender no: RDM2021-008A-1

Information: Modisa Mashati, Tel: (053) 928 6400, E-mail: mashatim@bophirima.co.za.

Closing date: 7 Feb 2022

Tags: Hardware, Servers

Services Sector Education and Training Authority

A service provider is sought to provide a fleet management system for Services SETA (nationally).

Compulsory briefing: Yes – Link, Meeting ID: 980 866.

Tender no: PROC T622

Information: Conny Mathebula, Tel: (011) 276 9621, E-mail: tenders@serviceseta.org.za.

Closing date: 17 Feb 2022

Tags: Software, Fleet management

Midvaal Local Municipality

Bids are invited for the provision of an online verification system: deed search for Midvaal Local Municipality from date of award to 30 June 2024.

Tender no: 8/2/3/88 (2021-2024)

Information: Financial services official, Tel: (016) 360 7643, E-mail: tenders@midvaal.gov.za.

Closing date: 10 Feb 2022

Tags: Software, Internet, Search, Services

National Treasury

The department wishes to appoint a service provider to develop phase 2 of the online budget data portal (inclusive of ICT technical development and integrated communication) through extensive engagement with civil society using an agile methodology for a period of 18 months.

Tender no: NT002-2022

Information: Thivhileli, Tel: (012) 315 5285, E-mail: Thivhileli.Matshinyatsimbi@treasury.gov.za.

Closing date: 18 Feb 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Software development, Internet, Portals

Ba-Phalaborwa Local Municipality

The Limpopo municipality wishes to lease 42 laptops (tools of trade) for councillors for a period of 36 months.

Tender no: 13/21/22

Information: R Chuene, Tel: (015) 780 6300, E-mail: Chuener@ba-phalaborwa.gov.za.

Closing date: 15 Feb 2022

Tags: Hardware, Computing, Mobility

Rental of multifunctional printers is also sought for a period of three years.

Tender no: 16/21/22

Information: R Chuene, Tel: (015) 780 6300, E-mail: Chuener@ba-phalaborwa.gov.za.

Closing date: 16 Feb 2022

Tags: Hardware, Printing, Imaging

Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality

Bis are invited for repairs to all out of warranty ICT equipment.

Tender no: SCM/21-28/S

Information: Herman Schroeder, Tel: (041) 506 1640, E-mail: hschroeder@mandelametro.gov.za.

Closing date: 10 Feb 2022

Tags: Hardware, Services

National Research Foundation

Installation, integration, implementation and testing of existing Cisco switches is required at iThemba LABS, Faure, Western Cape.

Tender no: iLABS/RFQ 2021/22:189

Information: Abduraghmaan Phillips or Odwa Mxenge, Tel: (021) 843 1000, E-mail: scm3@tlabs.ac.za.

Closing date: 8 Feb 2022

Tags: Hardware, Software, Services, Networking, Switches

Companies and Intellectual Property Commission

Proposals are invited for the supply, installation and configuration of an enterprise robotics tape library solution with the capability to process LTO tape media (versions 3, 6 or later), and to support and maintain the tape library.

Tender no: CIPC BID NUMBER: 17/2021/2022

Information: Ntombi Maqhula, Tel: (012) 394 5344, E-mail: Nmaqhula@cipc.co.za.

Closing date: 22 Feb 2022

Tags: Software, Hardware, Services, Tape, Robotics

The CIPC is also advertising for the supply, install, configure, deploy, support and maintenance of a cloud backup solution for laptop and desktop devices (endpoints) of 600 users.

Tender no: CIPC BID NUMBER: 18/2021/2022

Information: Ntombi Maqhula, Tel: (012) 394 5344, E-mail: Nmaqhula@cipc.co.za.

Closing date: 25 Feb 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Cloud computing, Security, Backup, Hardware

Service providers are invited to bid to provide onsite/remote maintenance and support for CIPC databases.

Tender no: CIPC BID NUMBER: 19/2021/2022

Information: Ntombi Maqhula, Tel: (012) 394 5344, E-mail: Nmaqhula@cipc.co.za.

Closing date: 25 Feb 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Databases, Support and maintenance

Taletso TVET College

