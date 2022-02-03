ICT tenders: Matters of meaning
Government procurement officers are entering February with a bang, as advertising activity seeing a jump and numerous significant tenders get placed on the table.
Several national government departments are represented, however, attention is likely to be drawn to a request from National Treasury for the development of phase two of the online budget data portal. This tender includes technical development and integrated communication, as well as extensive engagement with civil society.
The Department of Transport, on the other hand, will appeal to those interested in the progress of smart technology as it looks for a service provider for the drafting of legislation for autonomous vehicles in South Africa.
Spanning national and provincial government, the State IT Agency is refreshing the transversal tender for the provision of outright purchase for personal computers, mobile devices and services, outright purchase of computer peripherals, consumables and services.
Moving to the telecoms and broadcasting sectors, the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa is looking for a service provider to develop a numbering fee structure; while the South African Broadcasting Corporation is advertising for a data analytics tool for SABC TV licences.
Sticking with software, the South African Revenue Service is requesting information on a compliance management solution; while the City of Johannesburg invites bids for the build, configuration, installation, migration of data, maintenance and support of an enterprise electronic health record management system.
All areas of the ICT industry see a leap in interest this week as software requests jump to 104, services reach 87, hardware hits 65 and telecoms sees a 50% increase to 22.
New tenders
Agricultural Sector Education and Training Authority
AgriSETA wishes to appoint a service provider to supply and implement a tamper proof digital certificate and electronic signature solution with post implementation support for a period of 12 months.
Tender no: AGRISETA/11/2021
Information: Dineo Dhlongolo, Tel: (012) 301 5616, E-mail: dineo@agriseta.co.za.
Closing date: 18 Feb 2022
Tags: Software, Services, Security, Digital Signature, Electronic signature, Digital certificate, Support and maintenance
Cederberg Municipality
Bids are invited for the supply and delivery of mobile communication devices and services for a three year period.
Tender no: CED 21/2021-2022
Information: R Meyers, Tel: (027) 482 8000, E-mail: reandrom@cederbergraad.co.za.
Closing date: 11 Feb 2022
Tags: Telecommunications, Services, Hardware, Mobility, Cellular, Mobile, Data
The Cederberg municipal area requires auditing of electricity meters and implementation of the TID rollover process in for a contract period ending 30 June 2024.
Tender no: CED 23/2021-2022
Information: R September, Tel: (027) 482 8000, E-mail: randalls@cederbergmun.gov.za.
Closing date: 7 Feb 2022
Tags: Software, Services, Hardware, TID, Token identifier, Electricity, Professional services
Private Security Industry Regulatory Authority
The authority is re-advertising for a service provider to supply, install and maintain a cloud-based contact centre management system for a period of 36 months.
Tender no: PSiRA/2021/RFB/14
Information: Tsakani Maluleke, Tel: (012) 003 0686, E-mail: bids@psira.co.za.
Closing date: 4 Feb 2022
Tags: Software, Services, Managed services, Contact centre, Call centre, Support and maintenance, Cloud computing
PSIRA is also re-advertisingits request for the supply, development, implementation and maintenance of anonline examination/assessment module.
Tender no: PSiRA/2021/RFB/15
Information: Tsakani Maluleke, Tel: (012) 003 0686, E-mail: bids@psira.co.za.
Closing date: 4 Feb 2022
Tags: Software, Services, Support and maintenance, Software development, Training and eLearning, Internet, Online assessment, Online
Independent Communications Authority of South Africa
Service providers are invited to bid to develop and deploy an intranet portal with pre-launch and post technical support for 12 months and maintenance for a period of 06 months.
Non-compulsory briefing: 4 Feb – Microsoft Teams.
Tender no: ICASA 28/2021
Information: Bid administration office, Tel: (012) 568 3604, E-mail: BidAdministration@icasa.org.za.
Closing date: 11 Feb 2022
Tags: Software, Services, Intranet, Software development, Support and maintenance
ICASA wishes to appoint a service to develop a numbering fee structure on an 80/20PPPFA 2000, Preferential Procurement Regulation: 2017.
Compulsory briefing: 9 Feb – Link.
Tender no: ICASA 60/2021
Information: Bid administration office, Tel: (012) 568 3604, E-mail: BidAdministration@icasa.org.za.
Closing date: 18 Feb 2022
Tags: Telecommunications, Services, Professional services, Consulting, Numbering
Ekurhuleni Water Care Company
A service provider is sought for the supply, delivery, install, setup and configuration of an audio-visual technology solution for ERWAT's executive boardroom and auditorium.
Compulsory briefing: 10 Feb – Link.
Tender no: ERW202109/TNDR-023
Information: Phumzile Mdlalose, Tel: (011) 929 7000, E-mail: Phumzile.Mdlalose@erwat.co.za.
Closing date: 23 Feb 2022
Tags: Hardware, Software, Audio-visual
George Municipality
The Western Cape municipality is advertising for annual antivirus licence renewal, for a period of one year from date of appointment.
Compulsory briefing: Yes, date not disclosed.
Tender no: MM003/2022
Information: J du Preez, Tel: (044) 801 9132, E-mail: jpdupreez@george.gov.za.
Closing date: 9 Feb 2022
Tags: Software, Software licensing, Security, Anti-virus
Newcastle Local Municipality
The KZN municipality requires supply, delivery, and installation of a Mitel or equivalent PBX telephone system for the period of 36 months.
Tender no: A043-2021-22
Information: Bongani Hlatshwayo, Tel: (034) 328 7687, E-mail: bongani.hlatshwayo@newcastle.gov.za.
Closing date: 23 Feb 2022
Tags: Software, Hardware, Telecommunications, Telephony
Provision of a municipal call centre telephone line is also sought for the period of 36 months.
Tender no: A038-2021-22
Information: Madoda Tshabalala, Tel: (034) 328 7814, E-mail: madoda.tshabalala@newcastle.gov.za.
Closing date: 18 Feb 2022
Tags: Hardware, Telecommunications, Call centres, Contact centres
Proposals are requested for support and maintenance of the municipal web portal for the period of 36 months.
Tender no: A044-2021-22
Information: Bongani Hlatshwayo, Tel: (034) 328 7687, E-mail: bongani.hlatshwayo@newcastle.gov.za.
Closing date: 18 Feb 2022
Tags: Services, Support and maintenance, Internet, Software
Department of Transport, KwaZulu-Natal
The province invites bids for the support and maintenance of GIS, geodatabase development and GIS projects.
Compulsory briefing: 4 Feb – Link.
Tender no: ZNB00179/00000/00/HOD/INF/20/T
Information: Margie Vosloo, Tel: (033) 355 8917, E-mail: Margie.Vosloo@kzntransport.gov.za.
Closing date: 4 Feb 2022
Tags: Software, Services, Support and maintenance, GIS, Software development, Geodatabase, Database
A service provider is sought to install and configure telephone management system, Man 3000 and repair and install telephone extension points at the Traffic Training College.
Tender no: ZNQ 00876/00000/00/HOD/GEN/21T
Information: Johan Meyer, Tel: (033) 394 0202, E-mail: Johan.Meyer@kzntransport.gov.za.
Closing date: 11 Feb 2022
Tags: Software, Services, Support and maintenance, Hardware, Telecommunications, Telephony
Sekhukhune District Municipality
The Limpopo district wishes to appoint a service provider for maintenance of wireless connectivity and internet infrastructure for a period of three years.
Tender no: SK8/3/1-27/2021/2022
Information: Vicky Chabedi, Tel: (013) 262 7419, E-mail: chabediv@sekhukhune.gov.za.
Closing date: 25 Feb 2022
Tags: Services, Telecommunications, ISP, Support and maintenance, Internet, Wireless, Networking, Hardware
Ndwedwe Local Municipality
The municipality is looking for provision of data enhancement and enrichment for a period of 36 months.
Tender no: NDWP 57/21/22
Information: Xolani Hlekwane, Tel: (032) 532 5000, E-mail: xolani.hlekwane@ndwedwe.gov.za.
Closing date: 7 Mar 2022
Tags: Services, Software, Data
Johannesburg Market
A service provider is sought for the maintenance and support of the Solaris environment for a period of 36 month.
Tender no: IT-OP-025-2021/2022
Information: Joburg Market, Tel: (011) 992 8000, E-mail: tenders@joburgmarket.co.za.
Closing date: 24 Feb 2022
Tags: Services, Software, Support and maintenance
Thembisile Hani Local Municipality
Supply, delivery and maintenance of third level support in all ICT matters is sought for a period of 36 months.
Tender no: THLM/SCM08/2021-2022/ICT 01
Information: T Ntimane, Tel: (013) 986 9185, E-mail: ntimanet@thembisilehanilm.gov.za.
Closing date: 14 Feb 2022
Tags: Hardware, Software, Services, Support and maintenance, Managed services
iSimangaliso Wetland Park
Proposals are invited for the appointment ofa service provider for financial system support for a period of 36 months.
Tender no: 15/2021
Information: Bids Representative, Tel: (035) 590 1633, E-mail: bids@isimangaliso.com.
Closing date: 14 Feb 2022
Tags: Software, Services, ERP, Support and maintenance
Breede Valley Municipality
The Western Cape municipality is advertising for the supply and delivery of meter reading equipment and software (inclusive of support services) for a period ending 30 June 2025.
Tender no: BV941/2021
Information: Charlton Cupido, Tel: (023) 348 2947, E-mail: charlton@bvm.gov.za.
Closing date: 25 Feb 2022
Tags: Software, Hardware, Electricity meters, Smart meters, Water meters
Provision and maintenance of internet and related services is also sought for a period ending 30 June 2025.
Tender no: BV887/2021
Information:Taygan Brown, Tel: (023) 348 2956, E-mail: tbrown@bvm.gov.za.
Closing date: 4 Mar 2022
Tags: Telecommunications, Services, Internet, ISP, Support and maintenance
Proposals are invited for the supply, delivery, installation, configuration and maintenance of new server hosts and storage equipment.
Tender no: BV945/2022
Information: Taygan Brown, Tel: (023) 348 2956, E-mail: tbrown@bvm.gov.za.
Closing date: 11 Feb 2022
Tags: Hardware, Services, Servers, Storage, Support and maintenance
Johannesburg Development Agency
Proposals are requested from suitably qualified and experience service providers to conduct SAP Finance and SCM pre-implementation and data migration review; and an applications controls review – SAP SCM and Finance systems.
Tender no: JDA-IA/SAP-002/2022
Information: Siyambonga Gcobo, Tel: (011) 688 7811, E-mail: sgcobo@jda.org.za.
Closing date: 4 Feb 2022
Tags: Software, Services, Consulting, Professional services
Industrial Development Corporation of South Africa Limited
A service provider is sought to maintain the IDC’s building management system.
Tender no: T04/01/22
Information: Luyanda Dlamini, Tel: (011) 269 3767, E-mail: luyandad@idc.co.za.
Closing date: 21 Feb 2022
Tags: Software, Services, Support and maintenance, Building management, Facilities management
Human Sciences Research Council
The council also requires a managed print service for a period of three years.
Compulsory briefing: 2 Feb – Zoom: Link, Meeting ID: 989 1119 5399, Passcode: B98kLa.
Tender no: HSRC/11/2021/22
Information: Hilton Tsibande, Tel: (012) 302 2151, E-mail: htsibande@hsrc.ac.za.
Closing date: 14 Feb 2022
Tags: Software, Hardware, Services, Managed services, Printing, Imaging
A service provider is sought to design, host and maintain a virtual museum for a period of two years.
Compulsory briefing: 2 Feb – Zoom: Link, Meeting ID: 976 4490 9711, Passcode: LE7kQq.
Tender no: HSRC/14/2021/22
Information: Hilton Tsibande, Tel: (012) 302 2151, E-mail: htsibande@hsrc.ac.za.
Closing date: 14 Feb 2022
Tags: Software, Software development, Services, Hosting, Virtual, Internet, Support and maintenance
The HSRC also requires an e-learning system.
Tender no: HSRC1818
Information: Nathaniel Molokwane, Cell: 083 753 0257, E-mail: NMolokwane@hsrc.ac.za.
Closing date: 10 Feb 2022
Tags: Software, e-Learning
Automotive Industry Development Centre
The AIDC invites bids for the supply, installation, configuration, maintenance and support of the data backup and disaster recovery solution at Supplier Park Development Company SOC Ltd for a period of 36 months.
Compulsory briefing: 2 Feb
Tender no: AIDC_07_2021/22
Information: Thabang Nhladi, Tel: (012) 564 5001, E-mail: tnhladi@aidc.co.za.
Closing date: 16 Feb 2022
Tags: Hardware, Software, Services, Security, Backup, Disaster recovery
Financial and Fiscal Commission
The commission invites bids for risk management support services.
Tender no: RFQ220105
Information: Buhle Ngidi, Tel: (010) 745 2217, E-mail: buhle.ngidi@ffc.co.za.
Closing date: 7 Feb 2022
Tags: Software, Services, Risk management, Support and maintenance, Security
South African Special Risks Insurance Association
The supply of computer equipment, accessories and leasing services is required.
Tender no: 2022/05
Information: Nqobile Sibisi, Tel: (011) 214 0800, E-mail: procurement@sasria.co.za.
Closing date: 7 Feb 2022
Tags: Hardware, Computing, Peripherals, Services
SASRIA is also advertising for unified communication services.
Tender no: 2022/7
Information: Malixole Mbadamana, Tel: (011) 214 0800, E-mail: malixolem@sasria.co.za.
Closing date: 11 Feb 2022
Tags: Software, Unified communications
The organisation also wishes to rent multi-functional printers.
Tender no: 2022/06
Information: Nqobile Sibisi, Tel: (011) 214 0800, E-mail: procurement@sasria.co.za.
Closing date: 8 Feb 2022
Tags: Hardware, Services, Software, Printing, Imaging
Quality Council for Trades and Occupations
A suitable external service provider is sought to supply a data loss prevention and data discovery tool.
Tender no: QCTO RFQ 01/2022
Information: Nkele Chauke, Tel: (012) 003 1853, E-mail: Tenders@qcto.org.za.
Closing date: 4 Feb 2022
Tags: Software, Security, Data, Data protection, Data retrieval, Data discovery, Data loss prevention, Data recovery
The council also wishes to appoint a service provider to supply and configure a security information and management (SIEM) platform.
Tender no: QCTO RFQ 02/2022
Information: Nkele Chauke, Tel: (012) 003 1853, E-mail: Tenders@qcto.org.za.
Closing date: 4 Feb 2022
Tags: Software, Security, Security information and management, SIEM
Media, Information and Communication Technologies Sector Education and training Authority
The authority wishes to appoint a service provider for the licencing, implementation, support and maintenance of a geographic information system (GIS).
Compulsory briefing: 8 Feb – Virtual.
Tender no: MICT/SETA/GIS/17/2021
Information: SCM, Tel: (011) 207 2600, E-mail: bidqueries@mict.org.za.
Closing date: 21 Feb 2022
Tags: Software, Software licensing, Geographic information system, GIS, Services, Support and maintenance
A service provider is also sought for the licencing, implementation, support and maintenance of the management information system (MIS) and decision support system (DSS) for a period of five years.
Compulsory briefing: 8 Feb – Virtual.
Tender no: MICT/SETA/MIS/18/2021
Information: SCM, Tel: (011) 207 2600, E-mail: bidqueries@mict.org.za.
Closing date: 21 Feb 2022
Tags: Software, Software licensing, Management information system, MIS, Services, Support and maintenance, Decision support system, DSS
City Council of Johannesburg
The council is looking for a service provider to curate, digitise and upload content for the interactive knowledge centre.
Tender no: A900
Information: Rafeeqah Ajam, Tel: (011) 407 6455, E-mail: RafeeqahAj@joburg.org.za.
Closing date: 7 Feb 2022
Tags: Software, Services, Imaging, Digital, 4IR
A service provider is sought to build, configure, install, migrate data, maintain and support an enterprise electronic health record management system for the period of three years.
Tender no: A901
Information: Reg Courtenay, Tel: (011) 407 7574, E-mail: RegC@joburg.org.za.
Closing date: 25 Feb 2022
Tags: Software, Services, Software development, Health record management, Support and maintenance
The council requires a service provider to provide acquisition, development, enhancement, maintenance and support of a new valuation system for a period of three years,
Compulsory briefing: 8 Feb – Microsoft Teams.
Tender no: A902
Information: Piet Eloff, Tel: (011) 407 6606, E-mail: PietE@joburg.org.za.
Closing date: 28 Feb 2022
Tags: Software, Services, Valuation, Support and maintenance
Central Energy Fund
The CEF wishes to appoint a service provider to provide IT disaster recovery as a service (DRaaS).
Tender no: ITDR/01/2022
Information: Mkhulu Skhosana, Tel: (010) 201 4793, E-mail: wellems@cefgroup.co.za.
Closing date: 9 Feb 2022
Tags: Software, Services, Security, Disaster recovery as a service, DRaaS, Disaster recovery, Managed services, Business continuity
A service provider is sought to implement a fully managed vulnerability management and security incident and event management system (SIEM).
Tender no: SIEM/01/2022
Information: Mkhulu Skhosana, Tel: (010) 201 4793, E-mail: wellems@cefgroup.co.za.
Closing date: 8 Feb 2022
Tags: Software, Services, Security, Vulnerability management, SIEM, Managed services, Security incident and event management system
South African National Biodiversity Institute
The organisation wishes to appoint three service providers for the supply and delivery of information and communications technology (ICT) hardware and peripherals for a period of three years.
Tender no: SANBI:IT413/2022
Information: Faizel Richards, Tel: (021) 799 8781, E-mail: f.richards@sanbi.org.za.
Closing date: 15 Feb 2022
Tags: Hardware, Peripherals
Trans-Caledon TunnelAuthority
The authority requires implementation of Oracle Fusion Cloud and support for a period of 60 months.
Tender no: 93/2021/EWSS/ORACLE/RFB
Information: Colbert Makhubele, Tel: (012) 683 1200, E-mail: tenders04@tcta.co.za.
Closing date: 11 Feb 2022
Tags: Software, Services, Cloud computing, Support andmaintenance
South African National Accreditation System
SANAS is looking for a service provider for the renewal of the Microsoft E3 O365 open value subscription (OVS) licences for 36 months.
Tender no: SANAS/ITMICROSOFTO365/2021-22/05
Information: Zanele Ngwenya, Tel: (012) 740 8535, E-mail: zanelen@sanas.co.za.
Closing date: 15 Feb 2022
Tags: Software, Software licensing
A service provider is sought for the provision of support and maintenance and adhoc services of IT management applications for 36 months.
Tender no: SANAS/ITTOOLS AND HELPDESK/2021-22/03
Information: Zanele Ngwenya, Tel: (012) 740 8535, E-mail: zanelen@sanas.co.za.
Closing date: 25 Feb 2022
Tags: Software, Services, Support and management, Hardware
National School of Government
The NSG is advertising for the supply, installation, support and maintenance of a training management system.
Tender no: NSG/BID/05/2021/22
Information: Anet de Beer, Tel: (012) 441 6708, E-mail: Annetha.debeer@thensg.gov.za.
Closing date: 11 Feb 2022
Tags: Services, Software, Training and eLearning, Support and maintenance
Department of Home Affairs
The national department wishes to appoint a service provider for the supply, installation and maintenance of offsite backup hardware for a period of 42 months.
Non-compulsory briefing: 4 Feb – Virtual.
Tender no: DHA03-2021
Information: Nico Masango, Tel: (012) 406 2789, E-mail: nico.masango@dha.gov.za.
Closing date: 18 Feb 2022
Tags: Hardware, Services, Backup, Support and maintenance
Bitou Municipality
The Western Cape municipality is looking for the provision of operational ICT maintenance, support, services, equipment and software renewals.
Non-compulsory briefing: 18 Feb – Virtual or on-site.
Tender no: SCM/2022/39/CORP
Information: Gavin Gresse, Tel: (044) 501 3131, E-mail: ggresse@plett.gov.za.
Closing date: 18 Feb 2022
Tags: Software, Hardware, Services, Software licensing, Support and maintenance
South African Human Rights Commission
The commission wishes to request proposals from qualifying service providers for the evaluation of the deputy information officer position.
Tender no: SAHRC TOR 6-2021
Information: Thenjiwe, Tel: (011) 877 3644, E-mail: tdlamini@sahrc.org.za.
Closing date: 11 Feb 2022
Tags: Services, Professional services, Consulting
The SAHRC also invites quotations for the establishment of an electronic database of reports recommendations.
Tender no: SAHRC TOR 8-2021
Information: Sonto, Tel: (011) 877 3644, E-mail: snxumalo@sahrc.org.za.
Closing date: 15 Feb 2022
Tags: Software, Reporting
Department of Human Settlements
Terms of reference are sought for the rental of audio-visual systems for the department`s boardrooms for a period of 36 months.
Compulsory briefing: 11 Feb – Microsoft Teams.
Tender no: BID VA49/746
Information: Mluleki Kwinana, Tel: (012) 444 9245, E-mail: mluleki.kwinana@dhs.gov.za.
Closing date: 22 Feb 2022
Tags: Services, Software, Hardware, Audio-visual
Mining Qualifications Authority
The authority wishes to appoint a service provider to implement and manage an IT disaster recovery solution using Veam Backup and Replication solution.
Tender no: MQA/06/21-22
Information: Sakhile Mlauzi, Tel: (01) 547 2616, E-mail: SakhileM@mqa.org.za.
Closing date: 7 Feb 2022
Tags: Services, Software, Support and maintenance, Hardware, Disaster recovery, Backup, Replication
Musina Local Municipality
The Limpopo municipality requires design, hosting and maintenance of its website for a period of three years.
Tender no: 01-2021/22
Information: P Peta, Tel: 076 062 2211, E-mail: phalakatshelap@musina.gov.za.
Closing date: 4 Feb 2022
Tags: Software, Services, Internet, Hosting, Websites, Support and maintenance
National Housing Finance Corporation Limited
Bids are invited for the supply of an enterprise resource planning solution.
Tender no: MM/01/2022
Information: Pumza Nsukwini, Tel: (060) 707 0111, E-mail: pumzan@nhfc.co.za.
Closing date: 7 Feb 2022
Tags: Software, ERP, Enterprise resource planning
The NHFC is also advertising for preventative maintenance services of its ICT server rooms.
Tender no: NHFC/HO/01/03
Information: Pabalelo Shirindza, Tel: (011) 644 9800, E-mail: pabalelos@nhfc.co.za.
Closing date: 7 Feb 2022
Tags: Hardware, Services, Servers, Support and maintenance
Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa
The agency is calling for the planning, design, supply, construction, installation, testing, commissioning and maintenance of a new and expanded fully integrated, functional, complete and future-proofed national global system for mobile communications-railway (GSM-R) redundancy network in PRASA’s Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal and Western Cape service regions.
Tender no: HO/SAD/112/11/2021
Information: Siphiwe Kubheka, Tel: (012) 748 7086, E-mail: skubheka@prasa.com.
Closing date: 31 Mar 2022
Tags: Hardware, Software, Telecommunications, Mobile, GSM, Networking, Redundancy, Services, Support and maintenance
PRASA also requires planning, design, supply, construction, installation, testing, commissioning and maintenance of a new fully integrated, functional, complete and future-proofed expanded PRASA optical transmission network (OTN) in PRASA’s Gauteng and Western Cape service regions.
Tender no: HO/SAD/111/10/2021
Information: Siphiwe Kubheka, Tel: (012) 748 7086, E-mail: skubheka@prasa.com.
Closing date: 28 Feb 2022
Tags: Hardware, Software, Telecommunications, Optical, OTN, Networking, Services, Support and maintenance
The agency is also advertising for the implementation of a private cloud infrastructure.
Compulsory briefing: 8 Feb – Microsoft Teams.
Tender no: HO/ICT/410/11/2021
Information: Daluxolo Qabaka, Tel: (021) 748 7299, E-mail: dqabaka@prasa.com.
Closing date: 3 Mar 2022
Tags: Software, Hardware, Services, Cloud computing
PRASA is also advertising for the as-and-when required maintenance, repairs and servicing of fibre systems, copper backbone and associated equipment Infrastructure in the Western Cape region.
Tender no: 11/2021/CTN/INFRA
Information: Adriana Hagen, Cell: 082 378 3335, E-mail: Adriana.Hagen@prasa.com.
Closing date: 4 Feb 2022
Tags: Hardware, Services, Support and maintenance, Telecommunications, Broadband, Fibre
Supply and delivery of a telecontrol monitoring system is also sought.
Tender no: 23/2021/CTN/IFNRA
Information: Emma Kalemba, Tel: (021) 449 4330, E-mail: emma.kalemba@prasa.com.
Closing date: 14 Feb 2022
Tags: Hardware, Software, Telecontrol, Networking
Department of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development
The department wishes to appoint a service provider(s) to lease telephone management and switchboard systems at the Office of the Registrar of Deeds: Johannesburg, King Williams’ Town, Mthatha and Mpumalanga respectively, for a period of 36 months.
Tender no: DALRRD (CRD-20) 2021/22
Information: Buti Matjila, Cell: 082 385 4570, E-mail: Buti.Matjila@dalrrd.gov.za.
Closing date: 4 Feb 2022
Tags: Hardware, Software, Telecommunications, Telephony
A service provider is sought to provide maintenance of Modelmaker software for three years for the Chief Directorate: National Geospatial Information.
Non-compulsory briefing: 2 Feb – Microsoft Teams.
Tender no: SSC WC Q15 (2021/2022) DALRRD
Information: Lincoln Mathebula, Tel: (021) 409 0523, E-mail: lincoln.mathebula@dalrrd.gov.za.
Closing date: 14 Feb 2022
Tags: Services, Software, Support and maintenance
Capricorn District Municipality
The municipality is advertising for the development of an interactive, accessible and responsible mobile customer care system application.
Tender no: SEMS-C32/2021/2022
Information: Violet Masemola, Tel: (015) 294 1210, E-mail: masemolav@cdm.org.za.
Closing date: 9 Feb 2022
Tags: Software, Software development, Apps, Mobile
Bids are invited for the supply and installation of a community shared network.
Tender no: COR-IT40/2021/2022
Information: Pheeha Asiti, Tel: (015) 294 1045, E-mail: asitip@cdm.org.za.
Closing date: 8 Mar 2022
Tags: Software, Hardware, Networking, Telecommunications
The municipality is also advertising for the supply and delivery of data sim cards.
Tender no: COR-IT38/2021/2022
Information: Monville Sebela, Tel: (015) 294 1225, E-mail: sebelam@cdm.org.za.
Closing date: 4 Mar 2022
Tags: Telecommunications, Mobile, Cellular, Data
Mangaung Metropolitan Municipality
The Free State municipality requests proposals for the appointment of a service provider for on-line payments transactions and revenue collections system to aid in the implementation of the city’s credit control policy for a period ending 30 June 2024.
Tender no: MMM/BID 651: 2021/2022
Information: Tiisetso Mafatle, Tel: (051) 405 8340, E-mail: Tiisetso.Mafatle@mangaung.co.za.
Closing date: 10 Feb 2022
Tags: Software, Internet, Payment gateway, Revenue collections
South African Tourism
The organisation requires Oracle maintenance and support for a period of 36 months.
Tender no: SAT 197/22 Oracle Support
Information: Lerato Segomotso, Tel: (011) 895 3000, E-mail: Tenders@southafrica.net.
Closing date: 7 Feb 2022
Tags: Hardware, Software, Services, Support and maintenance
Bids are also invited for a data warehouse solution.
Tender no: SAT 196/22 Data Warehouse Solution
Information: Lerato Segomotso, Tel: (011) 895 3000, E-mail: Tenders@southafrica.net.
Closing date: 8 Feb 2022
Tags: Hardware, Data, Data warehousing
Digital platforms maintenance and support is also sought.
Tender no: SAT 193/22
Information: Lerato Segomotso, Tel: (011) 895 3000, E-mail: Tenders@southafrica.net.
Closing date: 9 Feb 2022
Tags: Hardware, Data, Data warehousing
Land and Agricultural Development Bank of South Africa
The bank is advertising for the provision of an IFRS 17 software solution for Land Bank Insurance.
Tender no: T01/01/22
Information: Themendran Pillay, Tel: (012) 686 0811, E-mail: tpillay@landbank.co.za.
Closing date: 10 Feb 2022
Tags: Software, IFRS, ERP
Department of Small Business Development
A service provider is sought to develop an integrated results monitoring and evaluation (M&E) system for DSBD programs and all programs being supported (or receiving funding) under the DSBD.
Tender no: DSBD IKM 001 (2021/2022)
Information: Ramadumetja Langa, Cell: 064 771 8540, E-mail: PLanga@dsbd.gov.za.
Closing date: 21 Feb 2022
Tags: Software, Software development, Monitoring and evaluation
Wholesale and Retail SectorEducation and Training Authority
Bids are invited for an online stakeholder engagement system.
Tender no: WRSCM-2021/2022-0032
Information: Dawn Prince, Tel: (012) 622 9500, E-mail: dprince@wrseta.org.za.
Closing date: 8 Feb 2022
Tags: Software
Development Bank of Southern Africa
A service provider is sought to assist the DBSA with the design and implementation of a digital landing platform.
Tender no: RFP319/2021
Information: David Nyaku, Tel: (011) 313 3767, E-mail: davidscm@dbsa.org.
Closing date: 8 Feb 2022
Tags: Software, Services, Digital, Platform
The DBSA wishes to appoint a service provider to develop and implement the Local Government Resource Centre (LGRC) portal.
Tender no: RFP320/2021
Information: David Nyaku, Tel: (011) 313 3767, E-mail: davidscm@dbsa.org.
Closing date: 8 Feb 2022
Tags: Software, Internet, IoT
Performing Arts Council of the Free State
Bids are invited to provide services on internet, VPN, firewall, business mail and microwave connectivity.
Tender no: RFQ/INTERNET/2022
Information: Nomza Topo, Tel: (051) 447 7771, E-mail: nomza@pacofs.co.za.
Closing date: 7 Feb 2022
Tags: Telecommunications, Software, Services, Internet, VPN, Firewall, E-mail, ISP, Microwave connectivity
Commission for Conciliation Mediation and Arbitration
A service provider is sought for the provisioning of support and maintenance of a hosted contact centre solution at the CCMA co-location datacentre for a period of 36 months.
Compulsory briefing: 4 Feb – Virtual.
Tender no: CCMA/2021/28-ICT
Information: Thulisa Mpumlo, Tel: (011) 377 6823, E-mail: Tenderenquiries@CCMA.org.za.
Closing date: 18 Feb 2022
Tags: Software, Internet, Services, Hosting, Contact centre, Call centre
Majuba Tvet college
The KZN college requires upgrade and maintenance of its website.
Tender no: CO 22/02 O
Information: Peggy Mazibuko, Tel: (034) 326 4888, E-mail: peggy.mazibuko@majuba.edu.za.
Closing date: 10 Feb 2022
Tags: Software, Internet, Software development
Department of Transport
The department is advertising for a vulnerability assessment service.
Tender no: RFQ 261/2021
Information: Thabo Skosana, Tel: (012) 309 3035, E-mail: SkosanaT@dot.gov.za.
Closing date: 18 Feb 2022
Tags: Software, Services, Security, Vulnerability, Professional services, Consulting
Bids are also invited for the procurement of network switch, wireless access points and implementation services for the period of three months.
Tender no: DOT/13/2021/ITP
Information: Lucky Mashile or John Mashinini, Tel: (012) 309 3429, E-mail: MashileL@dot.gov.za.
Closing date: 11 Feb 2022
Tags: Software, Services, Hardware, Networking
A service provider is sought for the drafting of legislation for autonomous vehicles in South Africa.
Non-compulsory briefing: 4 Feb – Virtual.
Tender no: DOT/14/2021/ITP
Information: Lucky Mashile or John Mashinini, Tel: (012) 309 3429, E-mail: MashileL@dot.gov.za.
Closing date: 18 Feb 2022
Tags: Services, Professional services, Consulting, Smart cars
Xhariep District Municipality
The Free State district is advertising for the supply and maintenance of telephone systems.
Tender no: XDM-Tel System 21/22
Information: Jabulani Tshabalala, Cell: 081 574 5394, E-mail: tshabalalaj@xhariep.gov.za.
Closing date: 7 Feb 2022
Tags: Software, Services, Hardware, Telecommunications, Telephony, Support and maintenance
South African National Space Agency
The organisation is looking for a building management solution.
Compulsory briefing: 3 Feb
Tender no: SS/027/01/2022
Information: Nicole Strauss, Tel: (028) 285 0048, E-mail: nstrauss@sansa.org.za.
Closing date: 23 Feb 2022
Tags: Software, Building management
Agrément South Africa
A services provider is sought to assist ASA with internet connection/fibre in its Centurion offices.
Tender no: ASA 09/01/2022
Information: Daniel Mamaregane, Tel: (012) 841 2735, E-mail: dmamaregane@agrement.co.za.
Closing date: 7 Feb 2022
Tags: Telecommunications, Internet, ISP, Fibre
Matzikama Municipality
The Western Cape municipality is advertising for cellphone contracts for municipal and standby phones for a two year period.
Tender no: T13/2021-2022
Information: Ansori Dippenaar, Tel: (027) 201 3374, E-mail: ansorid@matzikama.gov.za.
Closing date: 28 Feb 2022
Tags: Telecommunications, Cellular, Mobile
Supply, delivery and installation of copy machines is also sought for a three year rental period.
Compulsory briefing: Yes – Date not disclosed.
Tender no: T14/2021-2022
Information: Ansori Dippenaar, Tel: (027) 201 3374, E-mail: ansorid@matzikama.gov.za.
Closing date: 28 Feb 2022
Tags: Hardware, Printing, Imaging
Government Communication and Information System
The GCIS is looking for a media monitoring search platform.
Tender no: RFB 011-2021/2022
Information: Mpho Ramashi, Tel: (012) 473 0194, E-mail: mpho@gcis.gov.za.
Closing date: 22 Feb 2022
Tags: Software
Garden Route District Local Municipality
The Western Cape municipality is advertising its ICT re-cabling project.
Compulsory briefing: 9 Feb
Tender no: GRDM/22/21-22
Information: Bukelwa Ndzinde, Tel: (044) 803 1338, E-mail: bukelwa@gardenroute.gov.za.
Closing date: 21 Feb 2022
Tags: Hardware, Services, Networking
Msunduzi Local Municipality
Supply, delivery, installation and repairs are required to the electricity department radio communication infrastructure.
Tender no: SUPPLY AND SERVICES CONTRACT NO: E17 of 2021
Information: Mellissa Nero, Tel: (033) 392 3018, E-mail: mellissa.nero@msunduzi.gov.za.
Closing date: 29 Mar 2022
Tags: Telecommunications, Services, Hardware, Radio communication
The municipality is also advertising for the supply and delivery of meter reading handheld devices suitable for electricity and water meter readings for a period of three years.
Tender no: CONTRACT NO.SCM 45 OF 2021/2022
Information: Mellissa Nero, Tel: (033) 392 3018, E-mail: mellissa.nero@msunduzi.gov.za.
Closing date: 17 Mar 2022
Tags: Telecommunications, Hardware, Mobility
Department of Social Development
Proposals are invited for the redesign and revamp of the DSD website.
Tender no: SD16/2021
Information: Z Mantantana, Tel: (012) 312 7463, E-mail: ZolisaM@dsd.gov.za.
Closing date: 11 Feb 2022
Tags: Software, Software development, Internet
DSD is looking for a service provider to complete the network installation, configuration, support and maintenance of network equipment for a period of three years.
Tender no: SD17/2021
Information: Z Mantantana, Tel: (012) 312 7463, E-mail: ZolisaM@dsd.gov.za.
Closing date: 11 Feb 2022
Tags: Software, Hardware, Services, Networking, Support and maintenance
Ephraim Mogale Local Municipality
The Limpopo municipality is advertising for supply and delivery of laptops and desktops as and when required for a period of 36 months.
Tender no: EPMLM/8/3/414
Information: Patrick Mampuru, Tel: (013) 261 8428, E-mail: pmampuru@emogalelm.gov.za.
Closing date: 18 Feb 2022
Tags: Hardware, Computing, Mobility
Moqhaka Local Municipality
The Free State municipality is re-advertising its request for supply, delivery, maintenance and software for laser speed detection and digital imaging system for a period of three years.
Tender no: 4/2/1/2021-22
Information: D Van Der Westhuizen, Tel: (056) 216 9205, E-mail: darelle@moqhaka.gov.za.
Closing date: 3 Mar 2022
Tags: Software, Hardware, Imaging
National Lotteries Commission
The commission wishes to appoint a service provider for the lease of multi-function printers for a period of five years.
Tender no: NLC/2022 -01
Information: Tshepiso Victor Mahlake, Tel: (012) 432 1315, E-mail: TshepisoM@nlcsa.org.za.
Closing date: 14 Feb 2022
Tags: Hardware, Printing, Imaging
Departmentof Defence
Supply, delivery, installation, commissioning and training for a vertical centre machine (computer numeric control machine) is required for Air Force Base Overberg.
Tender no: SPSC-B-017-2021
Information: Technical: Warrant Officer t. Tsogang, Tel: (021) 787-5207. General: Lieutenant Colonel U.R. Strydom, Tel: (021) 787 5075, E-mail: spscbidinvitation@gmail.com.
Closing date: 22 Feb 2022
Tags: Services, Software, Hardware, Training and eLearning
Dr Ruth Mompati District Municipality
The North West region is re-advertising for the supply, delivery, installation and configuration of server.
Tender no: RDM2021-008A-1
Information: Modisa Mashati, Tel: (053) 928 6400, E-mail: mashatim@bophirima.co.za.
Closing date: 7 Feb 2022
Tags: Hardware, Servers
Services Sector Education and Training Authority
A service provider is sought to provide a fleet management system for Services SETA (nationally).
Compulsory briefing: Yes – Link, Meeting ID: 980 866.
Tender no: PROC T622
Information: Conny Mathebula, Tel: (011) 276 9621, E-mail: tenders@serviceseta.org.za.
Closing date: 17 Feb 2022
Tags: Software, Fleet management
Midvaal Local Municipality
Bids are invited for the provision of an online verification system: deed search for Midvaal Local Municipality from date of award to 30 June 2024.
Tender no: 8/2/3/88 (2021-2024)
Information: Financial services official, Tel: (016) 360 7643, E-mail: tenders@midvaal.gov.za.
Closing date: 10 Feb 2022
Tags: Software, Internet, Search, Services
National Treasury
The department wishes to appoint a service provider to develop phase 2 of the online budget data portal (inclusive of ICT technical development and integrated communication) through extensive engagement with civil society using an agile methodology for a period of 18 months.
Tender no: NT002-2022
Information: Thivhileli, Tel: (012) 315 5285, E-mail: Thivhileli.Matshinyatsimbi@treasury.gov.za.
Closing date: 18 Feb 2022
Tags: Software, Services, Software development, Internet, Portals
Ba-Phalaborwa Local Municipality
The Limpopo municipality wishes to lease 42 laptops (tools of trade) for councillors for a period of 36 months.
Tender no: 13/21/22
Information: R Chuene, Tel: (015) 780 6300, E-mail: Chuener@ba-phalaborwa.gov.za.
Closing date: 15 Feb 2022
Tags: Hardware, Computing, Mobility
Rental of multifunctional printers is also sought for a period of three years.
Tender no: 16/21/22
Information: R Chuene, Tel: (015) 780 6300, E-mail: Chuener@ba-phalaborwa.gov.za.
Closing date: 16 Feb 2022
Tags: Hardware, Printing, Imaging
Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality
Bis are invited for repairs to all out of warranty ICT equipment.
Tender no: SCM/21-28/S
Information: Herman Schroeder, Tel: (041) 506 1640, E-mail: hschroeder@mandelametro.gov.za.
Closing date: 10 Feb 2022
Tags: Hardware, Services
National Research Foundation
Installation, integration, implementation and testing of existing Cisco switches is required at iThemba LABS, Faure, Western Cape.
Tender no: iLABS/RFQ 2021/22:189
Information: Abduraghmaan Phillips or Odwa Mxenge, Tel: (021) 843 1000, E-mail: scm3@tlabs.ac.za.
Closing date: 8 Feb 2022
Tags: Hardware, Software, Services, Networking, Switches
Companies and Intellectual Property Commission
Proposals are invited for the supply, installation and configuration of an enterprise robotics tape library solution with the capability to process LTO tape media (versions 3, 6 or later), and to support and maintain the tape library.
Tender no: CIPC BID NUMBER: 17/2021/2022
Information: Ntombi Maqhula, Tel: (012) 394 5344, E-mail: Nmaqhula@cipc.co.za.
Closing date: 22 Feb 2022
Tags: Software, Hardware, Services, Tape, Robotics
The CIPC is also advertising for the supply, install, configure, deploy, support and maintenance of a cloud backup solution for laptop and desktop devices (endpoints) of 600 users.
Tender no: CIPC BID NUMBER: 18/2021/2022
Information: Ntombi Maqhula, Tel: (012) 394 5344, E-mail: Nmaqhula@cipc.co.za.
Closing date: 25 Feb 2022
Tags: Software, Services, Cloud computing, Security, Backup, Hardware
Service providers are invited to bid to provide onsite/remote maintenance and support for CIPC databases.
Tender no: CIPC BID NUMBER: 19/2021/2022
Information: Ntombi Maqhula, Tel: (012) 394 5344, E-mail: Nmaqhula@cipc.co.za.
Closing date: 25 Feb 2022
Tags: Software, Services, Databases, Support and maintenance
Taletso TVET College
