NTT: Global CEOs Say Social Purpose Is Important for Sustainable Profits and a Better Future

WSJ Intelligence undertook a new international CEO survey for global technology and business solution provider NTT. WSJ Intelligence conducted the online quantitative survey of 350 worldwide CEOs of large corporations to understand their views on how business should—or shouldn’t—contribute to society’s goals.

The CEOs surveyed were asked about their organization’s role in society, their social impact strategies, the stakeholders involved and how these strategies have been developed in the post-pandemic era. The study follows two similar surveys for NTT reported as white papers: Building Back with Purposein 2020 and Innovation for a Sustainable Futurein 2021. Comparing the results of the previous two reports enables assessment of progress and emerging trends.

The research revealed a deep understanding that innovation and investment in technology are vital to improving prosperity for all people and cultures. In a volatile world where change is the only constant, doubling down on tech solutions and adopting a collaborative—rather than divisive—mindset is vital.

Key Findings:

Almost two-thirds (65%) of CEOs confirmed that achieving carbon neutrality is part of their sustainability mission and a similar proportion responded that people and nature should be in harmony to preserve the planet.

. The most common use of emerging technologies is to improve customer experience (64%), but almost as many—59%—see them as tools to help create smarter communities and economies .

Ultimately, the survey found that large corporations have continued their progress toward defining social-purpose statements and developing and implementing associated strategies. A large majority of CEOs say the events of the past three years have increased the importance of social purpose, giving prominence to companies that perceive and act with purpose as the best route to sustainable profits that support people and the planet for a better future.