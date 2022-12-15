NTT: Global CEOs Say Social Purpose Is Important for Sustainable Profits and a Better Future
WSJ Intelligence undertook a new international CEO survey for global technology and business solution provider NTT. WSJ Intelligence conducted the online quantitative survey of 350 worldwide CEOs of large corporations to understand their views on how business should—or shouldn’t—contribute to society’s goals.
The CEOs surveyed were asked about their organization’s role in society, their social impact strategies, the stakeholders involved and how these strategies have been developed in the post-pandemic era. The study follows two similar surveys for NTT reported as white papers: Building Back with Purposein 2020 and Innovation for a Sustainable Futurein 2021. Comparing the results of the previous two reports enables assessment of progress and emerging trends.
The research revealed a deep understanding that innovation and investment in technology are vital to improving prosperity for all people and cultures. In a volatile world where change is the only constant, doubling down on tech solutions and adopting a collaborative—rather than divisive—mindset is vital.
Key Findings:
- Almost two-thirds (65%) of CEOs confirmed that achieving carbon neutrality is part of their sustainability mission and a similar proportion responded that people and nature should be in harmony to preserve the planet.
- 83% of leaders said their sustainability goals are entirely aligned and part of their organization’s social purpose.
- All but 19% of CEOs interviewed feel prepared for emerging technologies.
- The most common use of emerging technologies is to improve customer experience (64%), but almost as many—59%—see them as tools to help create smarter communities and economies.
- Overall, 59% of respondents have formal diversity, equality and inclusion goals and programs and of these 72% of leaders have adopted these policies.
Ultimately, the survey found that large corporations have continued their progress toward defining social-purpose statements and developing and implementing associated strategies. A large majority of CEOs say the events of the past three years have increased the importance of social purpose, giving prominence to companies that perceive and act with purpose as the best route to sustainable profits that support people and the planet for a better future.
About This Research
In August and September 2022, with sponsorship from NTT, WSJ Intelligence conducted an online quantitative survey of 350 CEOs of large corporations in 16 countries around the world. The companies they represent are positioned in seven major industries. To read the latest research, please download the white paper here.
About WSJ Intelligence
WSJ Intelligence conducts (WSJI) bespoke and secondary research for brands and client brands of The Wall Street Journal | Barron’s Group. Through rigorous analysis, WSJ Intelligence provides insights that are relevant, timely and reliable. The Wall Street Journal news organization was not involved in the creation of this content.
About NTT
NTT believes in contributing to society through our innovations and business operations. We help people, clients and communities move confidently into the digital future and shape a better world. Our services include digital business consulting, technology and managed services for cybersecurity, applications, workplace, cloud, data centers and networks. As a top-five global technology and business solutions provider, our diverse team of over 330,000 people deliver services to over 80% of the Global Fortune 100 and thousands of other companies in 190 countries and regions.
