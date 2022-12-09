Limpopo seeks to ‘unlock’ e-government plan

Limpopo provincial government is in the process of implementing its e-government strategy.

However, some challenges remain, including slow implementation of ICT projects and infrastructure rollout, as well as obtaining the necessary buy-in.

This is according to Thembisa Mabunda, provincial government IT officer for the Limpopo office of the premier, speaking at the Polokwane edition of the Public Sector ICT (PSICT) Forum event.

Held in conjunction with ITWeb Brainstorm and systems integrator BCX, this year the PSICT Forum has zeroed inon creating a culture of innovation and collaboration in the public sector.

Mabunda told the audience the provincial government’s e-strategy has three key pillars: service provision, digital economy and economic development.

She explained the implementation of some of the ICT projects began in 2020. These include electronic signatures, e-recruitment, performance management system, legal and tracking system, customer and employee identification management system, and a Limpopo central portal and website.

“In terms of the years of implementation, we started in 2020 and we are still busy with implementation in 2022. This shows we are experiencing challenges with the implementation of our strategy.”

Turning to telecoms and broadband infrastructure rollout, Mabunda pointed out this is a big challenge. “To be able to be responsive to the current era, we need the foundation that is broadband.”

She suggested that funding of ICT infrastructure be fast-tracked. “We know that we have this challenge and for us to address it, we need funding. We are encouraging our principals to invest in ICT infrastructure.”

Mabunda indicated that obtaining buy-in from provincial officials is sometimes also difficult, as some of the departments are resistant to implementing projects and providing the necessary support.

“To address these challenges, we are making sure we engage with departments, so that everybody is clear as to what we want to achieve out of these projects.

“Ongoing consultations are necessary to make sure everybody is on the same level of understanding.”

The duplication of ICT services has been an issue for quite some time, she added.

“Departments will sometimes complain about the time it takes to implement some of these projects, and because of pressure from our individual head of departments, we end up thinking that doing things on our own will speed up the process. However, it ends up being a duplication of efforts.

“We are trying to address these by exploring centralisation of common services.”

Mabunda encouraged the sharing of ideas between provincial government departments and stakeholders, saying: “With engagements such as [PSICT Forum], I’m hoping we can share ideas and collaborate.

“For example, if you have implemented some of these projects in your municipality, then you can share with us your lessons, to unlock the challenges that we experiencing.

“We can share those lessons so that we can improve and be able to finally implement and rollout these projects successfully.”

She concluded by saying continual service improvement is key to address the provincial government’s service strategy, which looks at service transition, design and operations.

“Let us continue improving our services for the citizens to see that government is responsive.”