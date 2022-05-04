Rimini Street Announces Fiscal First Quarter 2022 Financial Results (Photo: Business Wire)

Rimini Street, Inc. (Nasdaq: RMNI), a global provider of enterprise software products and services, the leading third-party support provider for Oracle and SAP software products and a Salesforce partner, today announced results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022.

“For the first quarter, we achieved record revenue, record first quarter invoicing and delivered a Revenue Retention Rate of 94% on subscription revenue, up from 91% last year,” stated Seth A. Ravin, Rimini Street co-founder, CEO and chairman of the board. “We continued to fill key regional operations and sales roles, closed some of the largest sales transactions in our history during the quarter, and remain focused on growing and maturing our global marketing and sales operations for increased new client acquisition and the cross-sale of new services to existing clients.”

“For the first quarter, we delivered solid income statement and balance sheet results, including a higher year over year gross margin, operating income and Non-GAAP Operating Income. We ended the quarter with more than $158 million in cash, driven by strong first quarter operating cash flow of $45.8 million,” stated Michael L. Perica, Rimini Street chief financial officer. “Additionally, during the quarter, we initiated a common stock repurchase plan of up to $15 million and completed $3.2 million of repurchases during the quarter. The Company is also evaluating other financial options at this time that include an early prepayment of $10 million on its term loan with a principal value of approximately $86 million. There is no prepayment penalty on the term loan.”

First Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights

Revenue was $97.9 million for the 2022 first quarter, an increase of 11.4% compared to $87.9 million for the same period last year.

U.S. revenue was $52.3 million, an increase of 9.9% compared to $47.6 million for the same period last year.

International revenue was $45.6 million, an increase of 13.1% compared to $40.3 million for the same period last year.

Annualized Recurring Revenue was $384.9 million for the 2022 first quarter, an increase of 10.2% compared to $349.3 million for the same period last year.

Active Clients as of March 31, 2022 were 2,884, an increase of 13.1% compared to 2,550 Active Clients as of March 31, 2021.

Revenue Retention Rate was 94% for the trailing twelve months ended March 31, 2022 and 91% for the comparable period ended March 31, 2021.

Subscription revenue of $96.2 million, which accounted for 98.3% of total revenue for the three months ended March 31, 2022 compared to subscription revenue of $87.3 million, which accounted for 99.4% of total revenue for the same period last year.

Gross margin was 62.0% for the 2022 first quarter compared to 61.5% for the same period last year.

Operating income was $5.9 million for the 2022 first quarter compared to $1.9 million for the same period last year.

Non-GAAP Operating Income was $12.1 million for the 2022 first quarter compared to $9.3 million for the same period last year.

Net income was $3.1 million for the 2022 first quarter compared to a net loss of $3.6 million for the same period last year.

Non-GAAP Net Income was $9.2 million for the 2022 first quarter compared to $8.5 million for the same period last year.

Adjusted EBITDA for the 2022 first quarter was $12.9 million compared to $10.7 million for the same period last year.

Basic and diluted net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders was a net income per share of $0.04 and $0.03, respectively, for the 2022 first quarter compared to a net loss per share of $0.13 for the same period last year.

Employee count as of March 31, 2022 was 1,681, a year-over-year increase of 12.0%.

Reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures provided in this press release to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are provided in the financial tables included at the end of this press release. An explanation of these measures, why we believe they are meaningful and how they are calculated is also included under the heading “About Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Certain Key Metrics.”

First Quarter 2022 Company Highlights

Announced representative new clients who switched to, or existing clients who expanded their agreements with, Rimini Street, including: Yarra Valley Water, the largest water utility in Melbourne, Australia Staffmark Group, a leading staffing and recruitment firm in the United States Breastscreen Victoria, an Australian government funded breast cancer organization ICTSI, a global port operator headquartered in the Philippines

Closed more than 10,000 support cases and delivered nearly 18,000 tax, legal and regulatory updates to clients across 33 countries, while achieving an average client satisfaction rating on the Company’s support delivery of 4.9 out of 5.0 (where 5.0 is rated excellent).

Appointed Oracle, IBM and VMWare technology marketing veteran Jeff Spicer as executive vice president and chief marketing officer.

Announced the Company has combined its North America and Latin America Theatres into a single Americas Theatre and new Theatre leadership team with Emmanuel Richard promoted to senior vice president and general manager.

Former Oracle, IBM, HP and Lenovo senior executive, Kevin Hooper, joined Rimini Street as group vice president and GM of Americas central region.

Rimini Street Korea recognized as a Top 100 in Korea Workplace including a Best CEO award for Seth Ravin and Best Workplaces for Women.

Presented at numerous CIO and IT and procurement leader events worldwide.

The Rimini Street Foundation supported charities across the globe through its giving program, donated employee time to community projects and launched the RMNI LOVE $50,000 Grant Program to benefit charities in Rimini Street's hometown of Las Vegas, USA.

2022 Business Outlook

The Company is guiding to a revenue range of $98.5 million to $99.5 million for the 2022 second quarter and we are raising full year 2022 revenue guidance to be in the range of $402 million to $411 million.

Webcast and Conference Call Information

Company’s Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

