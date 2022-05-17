Telkom suffers massive fibre outage

Telkom has today suffered a massive fibre outage affecting its customers in some parts of the country.

In a statement, the telecommunications company says: “Damage to a fibre cable was detected on the Telkom network around 8:00am on Tuesday, 17 May 2022.”

According to the telco, the damage will impact mobile, LTE and fibre customers on the Telkom network in Northern Gauteng, Limpopo, Rustenburg and portions of Mpumalanga.”

It notes that customers on Telkom’s internet service will experience congestion on the Telkom network.

“We request your patience as our technicians make every effort to bring services back in the affected areas,” says Telkom.