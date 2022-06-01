Man Group selects Percona for MongoDB support

Percona, a leader in open source database software and services, today announced that Man Group, a global, technology-empowered active investment management firm with $151.4 billion in assets under management[1], has selected Percona for 24/7/365 support for its critical applications that depend on MongoDB. Percona will provide Premium Support to Man Group’s Alpha Technology division, guaranteeing uptime for its core research and trading data applications.

Man Alpha Technology, responsible for the infrastructure and systems facilitating investment decision-making at Man Group, will have access to Percona’s MongoDB subject matter experts to ask questions through consultative support. Man Group is also using Percona Monitoring and Management (PMM), an open source database observability, monitoring and management tool.

Tim Mace, Head of Data Engineering, Man Alpha Technology, said: “We look forward to working with Percona and accessing its technical team’s expertise and high-quality service. We saw a need for support for our business processes that depend on MongoDB, but simultaneously wanted to retain our approach to how we architect and scale our infrastructure to meet the needs of our business. Percona demonstrated a long track record of expertise in the space, with in-depth domain knowledge and open source tooling that meets the demanding requirements we have today.”

Martin James, Vice President Sales EMEA & APAC, Percona added, “Companies want to use the best technologies to run their operations, and they need the best support and expertise to get the most value from those technologies. Percona’s independent approach and expertise in open source database software means that companies can rely on us to achieve their goals over time. With Percona, companies can get the insight and support expertise that they need with the peace of mind that any recommendations really are the best for them and their requirements.”

MongoDB is one of the world’s most popular databases according to DB-Engines, used by millions of developers to help them build and run applications. Percona offers a range of products based on MongoDB Community Edition, including:

Percona Distribution for MongoDB - this is a complete solution that is a fully featured drop-in replacement for MongoDB Community Edition. It brings together the best and most critical enterprise components from the open source community, designed and tested to work together, as well as market-leading support by Percona.

Percona Server for MongoDB - a free, source available drop-in replacement for MongoDB Community Edition that includes enterprise-grade functionality such as Memory Engine in-memory storage engine, HashiCorp Vault integration, data-at-rest encryption, audit logging, external LDAP authentication with SASL, and hot backups

Percona Backup for MongoDB - A fully supported, open source, community backup tool for performing consistent hot backups in MongoDB

This functionality is all included as part of Percona Platform, the company’s recently announced product for multiple open source database distributions, support and automated recommendation engines. Percona Platform provides the software and services to unify the database experience on any infrastructure, helping companies gain access to the best open source solutions, support, services, and insights to run their database environments at peak performance in the cloud or on-premises without license restrictions or escalating costs.

