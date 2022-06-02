The Meta Daisies Ignite Rock in the Metaverse

The Meta Daisies (Photo: Business Wire)

In a world first, metaverse rock band The Meta Daisies has released its debut single and meta-cinematic ‘Radiance’, propelling the music industry into a new virtual era. Imagine rock stars from the past being reborn, bringing their music and energy to a new generation - this is The Meta Daisies.

The Meta Daisies is the digital offspring of The Dead Daisies - a global phenomenon comprised of legends from Deep Purple, Whitesnake and Dio. With their label and management Spitfire Music and a team of metaverse experts, the band built a strategy to bring their music to generations to come. Through The Meta Daisies, the band is building on its legacy while reimagining The Dead Daisies for Gen Z.

The ‘Radiance’ meta-cinematic was made by trailblazing games industry experts Altergaze, creators of HoverGrease and early pioneers in VR & XR. The meta-cinematic gives a glimpse into The Meta Daisies home in the metaverse - Daisyland. Here we meet Daisy, the time travelling, half-human half-supernatural, guardian of The Meta Daisies, who is on a mission to keep rock alive. Check out the meta-cinematic here.

Fans can experience a taste of Daisyland with a listening party in the Avakin Life metaverse from June 9th to June 16th. Metaverse agnostic, The Meta Daisies plan to bring their music to multiple platforms in the future, starting with Avakin Life.

“The metaverse is a new frontier for music, and what better place is there to keep the rock legacy alive?!” David Edwards, the band’s manager, says. “The Meta Daisies is an exciting new hard-rocking band that is boldly going where no band has gone before. They are bringing everything that we love about rock to a whole new generation, and ‘Radiance’ is just the beginning! We’re really looking forward to the next step of this journey, into Daisyland and the metaverse, bringing new and exclusive music to a new audience of fans. Keep your eyes peeled for more news soon!”

Behind this project are, David Lowy, The Dead Daisies guitarist and Australian financial magnate, and David Edwards the brains behind Spitfire Music Pty Ltd. They assembled an expert team, including Liviu Antoni of Altergaze (League of Legends, The War of The Worlds) and Dimoso (Marvel, Warner, Angry Birds). Key consultants were also partnered with, including Thomas Lee (Final Fantasy IX) and Kelly Vero (Tomb Raider, Transformers).

To find out more visit www.themetadaisies.com.

