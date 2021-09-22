Enabling secure cloud productivity in a work-from-anywhere world

BUI is pleased to announce it has added two new advanced specializations to its Microsoft portfolio: Cloud Security and Calling for Microsoft Teams.

The Cloud Security Advanced Specialization is awarded only to Gold Microsoft Partners with deep technical knowledge related to Microsoft’s cloud security products, and a successful track record of implementing comprehensive protection across Microsoft Azure and hybrid cloud environments.

To earn the Calling for Microsoft Teams Advanced Specialization, partners must have extensive experience deploying and managing voice solutions in Microsoft 365, and must be able to integrate modern telephony for customers who require end-to-end communication.

Success starts with security

As enterprises accelerate their digital transformation initiatives to enable remote and hybrid work, holistic security should be a key consideration, says BUI Managing Director Ryan Roseveare. “Cloud adoption is taking place at a rapid rate, but it’s also taking place at a time when cyber threats are more serious, more sophisticated, and more frequent than ever,” he notes. “A single mistake or misconfiguration could leave your enterprise vulnerable to attack, and you cannot afford such exposure when hackers are actively targeting businesses, almost constantly, every day.

“Here at BUI, our approach is ‘build secure and deploy secure’,” continues Roseveare. “We make security part of the process from day one. We work with our customers to understand their unique challenges, and we help them to make the most of Microsoft’s cloud security products so that their digital environments are fully protected. Our expertise, certified by this Cloud Security Advanced Specialization and several others, is what gives our customers the peace of mind to move to the cloud confidently,” he adds.

BUI, an award-winning Microsoft Azure Expert Managed Services Provider, already holds advanced specializations in Adoption and Change Management, Identity and Access Management, Microsoft Windows Virtual Desktop, Teamwork Deployment, Threat Protection, and Windows Server and SQL Server Migration to Microsoft Azure, as well as 16 Microsoft competencies in cloud productivity, cloud solutions and cyber security, among other solution areas.

A work-from-anywhere world

The Calling for Microsoft Teams Advanced Specialization recognises BUI’s capabilities in creating modern voice solutions for a work-from-anywhere world, explains Cloud Centre of Excellence Lead Dhiren Boodhia. “With remote and hybrid work here to stay for many enterprises, there’s a demand for phone-calling technologies that combine unified communications and teamwork,” he says.

Calling in Microsoft Teams has rich functionality to enable people to place and receive calls, transfer calls, and mute or unmute calls. “For end-users, the experience is similar to traditional telephony, but with additional features and the power and scale of the cloud,” continues Boodhia, describing how end-users can use a mobile device or a headset with a laptop or personal computer to place calls to anyone listed in their online address book.

“Calling in Microsoft Teams delivers truly seamless communication, but it must be deployed correctly and securely. The implementation process can be quite complex, especially if it involves Microsoft 365 service deployment, networking changes, and the provisioning or porting of large volumes of telephone numbers. Expert hands are needed, and that’s why our specialists are trusted to help enterprises transition from on-prem phone systems to cloud-based ones – as quickly, efficiently, and cost-effectively as possible,” concludes Boodhia.