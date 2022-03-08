Interactive Brokers Introduces Simple Mobile App for Global Stock Trading

Interactive Brokers (Nasdaq: IBKR), an automated global electronic broker, today launched IBKR GlobalTrader, a simple mobile trading application for investors to trade stocks around the world. With a streamlined design, the app is easy for novice investors to use, and powerful enough for experienced stock traders. Investors can open an account in minutes and start trading stocks on over 80 stock exchanges in North America, Europe and Asia. Investors trading with IBKR GlobalTrader benefit from Interactive Brokers’ global expertise serving over 1.75 million accounts in over 200 countries and territories.

Developed specifically for global investors, IBKR GlobalTrader conveniently lets investors make deposits in up to 23 different currencies. These deposits are automatically converted at interbank rates into the currency needed to buy and sell stocks across markets and geographies. For investors seeking global diversification but unsure of what to invest in, the IBKR GlobalAnalyst scanner helps investors identify investment opportunities worldwide. Investors can then use the IBKR GlobalTrader app to quickly take advantage of them.

“As a growing number of individuals around the world discover the benefits of actively participating in the financial markets, the need for a simple and easy to use stock trading app has never been greater,” said Steve Sanders, EVP of Marketing and Product Development at Interactive Brokers. “The IBKR GlobalAnalyst tool helps both beginners and advanced traders find investment opportunities, and then they can use the simple IBKR GlobalTrader app to trade stocks worldwide.”

Trading costs with IBKR GlobalTrader are transparent and low. For investors outside the U.S., commissions start at just USD 0.0035 per share and U.S. residents enjoy zero commissions on U.S. stocks. Commissions on Forex transactions are 3bps (0.03%) times the trade value, with no hidden spreads or markups.

Additional tools and features available on the IBKR GlobalTrader app include:

Fractional Shares: With fractional shares, investors can invest in U.S. shares with as little as $1, regardless of the stock price.

Swap: Switch positions in the same dollar amount from one security to another. With one tap, investors can buy the stocks they want and sell those they no longer want to own.

Crypto Trading: Trade Bitcoin (BTC), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Ethereum (ETH) or Litecoin (LTC) via Paxos Trust Company and the IBKR GlobalTrader app. Cryptocurrency trading is available to clients of IB LLC.

Free Educational Resources: Investors can continually learn more about the markets, trading and investing via IBKR Campus.

IBKR GlobalTrader is available for download in the Apple App Store and on Google Play. Investors can sign up for a free trial with no commitment.

For more information, please visit:

United States and countries served by IB LLC: https://globaltrader.interactivebrokers.com Canada: https://globaltrader.interactivebrokers.ca

United Kingdom: https://globaltrader.interactivebrokers.co.uk

Western Europe: https://globaltrader.interactivebrokers.ie

Central Europe: https://globaltrader.interactivebrokers.hu

Australia: https://globaltrader.interactivebrokers.com.au

Hong Kong: https://globaltrader.interactivebrokers.com.hk

India: https://globaltrader.interactivebrokers.co.in

Singapore: https://globaltrader.interactivebrokers.com.sg

Product eligibility and availability may vary depending on country of legal residence.