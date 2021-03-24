Most popular ways to earn Bitcoin

Bitcoin is the oldest among the crypto-currencies. While it might not share the same novelty as many of the new coins on the market that are currently getting attention, it’s still the most popular one you’ll find out there.



The beloved crypto-currency is constantly growing and evolving, whether that be in terms of how users can benefit from it, where they can use it, or how they can get it. If you’re a newbie to crypto-currency looking to get your hands on the highly-coveted Bitcoins, here are some of the most popular ways you can obtain a nice stash of Bitcoin today.

Bitcoin mining

Bitcoin mining is one of the first ways people could get their hands on Bitcoin. The activity was very popular back when Bitcoin was released, and while these days it might have seen a bit of a drop, it’s still a big hit with a lot of people.



Despite its popularity, Bitcoin mining is an activity that a lot of people still don’t quite understand. In essence, Bitcoin mining uses equipment, such as computers, to solve complex puzzles that help piece together information on the larger blockchain network. Unfortunately, this is a bit more complicated than it sounds.

Bitcoin mining was arguably the most popular way to get Bitcoin back in the day. Participating in it required some tech knowledge and a decent computer. Unfortunately, things aren’t as simple now. As a result of Bitcoin halving, an event that occurs once every few years and limits the amount of Bitcoin users can mine, the amount of Bitcoin people can mine in a certain time frame isn't that high. To mine an amount that might pay off in the long run, users will need some pretty high-tech equipment and lots of time.

Bitcoin trading

Just like Bitcoin mining, Bitcoin trading has been one of the top ways to earn Bitcoin since the very start. Unlike Bitcoin mining though, Bitcoin trading has only gotten more and more popular over the years. One of the biggest reasons for its growing popularity is the fact that Bitcoin trading is a very easy process. If you want to learn how to start trading Bitcoin on https://bitqs.app/, you can start by checking out investment blogs. These Web sites often offer great tools to help you get started and even include expert advice on more types of trading than just Bitcoin trading.

Of course, there are many other ways you can learn how to get into Bitcoin trading. With information on Bitcoin now widely available on the Internet, finding Bitcoin trading strategies, tips and information on what Bitcoin is online requires a simple browser search. With a bit of time and effort, anyone can learn to be a great trader. The simplicity of Bitcoin trading has encouraged lots of people to steer away from the often complicated traditional stock market trading option and give Bitcoin trading a fair shot.

Bitcoin interest

If you’re looking for a more traditional way to earn some Bitcoin, then this might be the best option for you. For those that already have a fair amount of Bitcoin in their crypto wallets, storing their stash in crypto interest accounts could earn them a steady amount the longer they have it stored. The method is fairly new but works the same as storing your money in a bank account and earning interest on it as time passes. If you do end up going for this option, we suggest doing a thorough check on the service provider as running into scammers is a real possibility.

Bitcoin games

When we say Bitcoin games, we don’t exactly mean the traditional video games you’ll find on most consoles. Sure, Bitcoin might be getting a bit friendlier with the Microsoft Xbox store and the PlayStation platform, but you won’t be earning any money by playing smash-hit console titles in your free time. As you might have guessed by now, the games you can earn Bitcoin from are somewhat riskier than these. Of course, that’s because Bitcoin games are essentially a different form of gaming.

If you’re willing to take the risk and place a bet on these games, there’s a chance to make a nice amount of Bitcoin. Luckily for those that are fans of this option, Bitcoin games come in all shapes and sizes. You can find a variety of them sporting different themes and gameplay styles, some of which closely resemble popular video game titles. The entertainment value of Bitcoin games is high, so even if you don’t manage to win anything, you’ll likely have a lot of fun during your attempt.

