Top ICT tenders: Home affairs looks to business continuity

It’s a bumper week for National Treasury’s eTender Portal, with over 700 advertisements featuring on the site. The increase in traffic, however, is driven by demand for solar power and other power backup solutions.

Although the ICT sector is still experiencing a decline in interest, the latest edition features several tenders of interest, with a strong showing from national departments.

The Department of Home Affairs kicks off the issue with a request for the implementation of a business continuity management (BCM) process over a three-year period. The contract requires the successful service provider to update prescripts for approval; conduct business impacts and risk assessment analysis; design BCM strategy; implementation and validation; create awareness and transfer skills; and create an enabling environment for continued implementation, support and monitoring of BCM post the project.

Other tenders that make this week’s top 10 include:

The Companies and Intellectual Property Commission returns this week with a request for a records/documents digitisation service. The commission notes in its tender documentation that in March 2023, its records/files were estimated to be at about 7.2 million (including paper and microfiche records).

The State Information Technology Agency (SITA) wishes to procure IP-Granite devices, software and licences with maintenance and support for a period of three years for e-Cabinet. SITA notes the IP-Granite VPN solution is used for the management and maintenance of all the network connections for its clients’ environment and ensures asecure connection between the e-Cabinet data centres and the endpoint users.



The Gauteng Department of e-Government continues its technology upgrades with an invitation for server hardware for domain controllers, distribution points servers and firewall for 36 months. The contract will include support and maintenance for a period of three years.



Gauteng’s Provincial Treasury follows with a request for robotic process automation (RPA) capabilities for the accounts payable supplier invoice processing across the provincial government. The goal of the project is to enhance the current e-invoicing system with RPA capabilities, or an alternative web-based system with the RPA capabilities, it says.



eThekwini Metropolitan Municipality says it requires the achievement of revenue management legislative compliance through the replacement of its current revenue management system, while addressing operational inefficiencies and compliance to the MSCOA framework in alignment to the legislation. The metro’s core business processes are required to ensure integration with the revenue value chain of the municipality and the billing processes and procedures; however, there is still a disjoint which the current system cannot maintain.



Staying with MSCOA requirements, eThekwini is advertising for a compliant cloud-based human capital management suite, including configuration, licensing, implementation and support for 36 months. The future of human capital requires new cutting-edge technologies to improve the employee experience and keep eThekwini Municipality competitive and at innovative advantage compared to similar industry setup, it says.



The metro is also calling for call centre storage and hardware maintenance. Its systems delivery and security services business units operate on virtualised technology hardware running VMware software to maintain and support the business needs. The eThekwini-wide call centre equipment is running on Huawei hardware technology, which is out of support maintenance, services and warranty, it says.



The Department of Health is looking for a service provider to manage, maintain, support and modernise its existing learning management system (LMS) for a period of three years. The LMS is a central, online platform connecting the public and private health workforce to relevant, high-quality, in-service training opportunities, the department says. It is led by the national Department of Health and is supported by provincial and district departments working to develop the capacity of all healthcare workers.



The Department of Defence requires a biometric key control system for the Air Transport and Maritime Systems Directorate. The system must be able to retain a full audit trail of key transactions, and bids are required to include training and a five-year maintenance plan.



The Department of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development closes off the issue with an amendment to last week’s request for the review of the compliance monitoring and enforcement tool for the implementation of spatial planning and the Land Use Management Act. The deadline for this tender has been pushed out to 22 June.



New tenders

Department of Home Affairs

The national department seeks a service provider for the implementation of a business continuity management process for a period of three years.

Non-compulsory briefing: 9 Jun – Microsoft Teams, Link.

Tender no: DHA07-2023

Information: B Motaung, Tel: 012 406 4283, E-mail: beatrice.motaung@dha.gov.za.

Closing date: 30 Jun 2023

­Tags: Services, professional services, business continuity

Companies and Intellectual Property Commission

The commission is looking for a service provider to provide a records/documents digitisation service.

Compulsory briefing: 20 Jun

Tender no: CIPC BID NUMBER: 05/2023/2024

Information: Ntombi Maqhula, Tel: 012 394 5344, E-mail: Nmaqhula@cipc.co.za.

Closing date: 11 Jul 2023

­Tags: Services, imaging, digitisation, document management, software, records management

State InformationTechnology Agency

SITA is advertising for the procurement of IP-Granite devices, software and licences with maintenance and support for e-Cabinet for a period of three years.

Non-compulsory briefing: 9 Jun

Tender no: RFB 2758_2023

Information: Bongeka Malinga, Tel: 012 482 3250, E-mail: bongeka.malinga@sita.co.za.

Closing date: 28 Jun 2023

­Tags: Hardware, software, software licensing, services, support and maintenance, security

Department of e-Government, Gauteng

The province is calling for server hardware (provision, support and maintenance) for domain controllers, distribution points servers and firewall for 36 months.

Tender no: GT/GDeG/029/2023

Information: Sizwe Sibisi, Tel: 011 689 8270, E-mail: Sizwe.sibisi2@gauteng.gov.za.

Closing date: 23 Jun 2023

­Tags: Software, hardware, servers, security, active directory, distribution points, firewall

Provincial Treasury, Gauteng

Bids are invited for the implementation of accounts payable supplier invoice processing with robotic process automation capabilities for the Gauteng Provincial Government for a period of 36 months.

Compulsory briefing: 9 Jun

Tender no: GT/GPT/024/2023

Information: Wilson Mudau, Tel: 011 689 6142, E-mail: wilson.mudau3@gauteng.gov.za.

Closing date: 14 Jul 2023

­Tags: Software, robotic process automation, invoice processing, digital, automation, web submission

eThekwini Metropolitan Municipality

The KwaZulu-Natal metro wishes to appoint a service provider to implement, configure, support and maintain billing system processes for MSCOA compliance of the revenue management system for a period of three years.

Note: There will be no clarification meeting.

Tender no: 1i-24034

Information: Technical: Dillon Naidoo, Tel: 031 311 4930. General: Mduduzi Mdletshe, Tel: 031 322 1265, E-mail: mduduzi.mdletshe@durban.gov.za.

Closing date: 7 Jul 2023

­Tags: Software, revenue management system, RMS, software development, billing system, services, support and maintenance

Provision of a cloud-based human capital management suite is also sought, including MSCOA processes configuration, licensing, implementation and support for 36 months.

Note: There will be no clarification meeting.

Tender no: 1i-24035

Information: Technical: Dillon Naidoo, Tel: 031 311 4930. General: Mduduzi Mdletshe, Tel: 031 322 1265, E-mail: mduduzi.mdletshe@durban.gov.za.

Closing date: 7 Jul 2023

­Tags: Software, human capital management, HR, payroll, software development, software licensing, services, support and maintenance

Ethekwini Metro is also calling for call centre storage and hardware maintenance.

Note: There will be no clarification meeting.

Tender no: 7i-24512

Information: Technical: Devan Govender, Tel: 031 311 1433. General: Vusumzi Kopo, Tel: 031 322 7850, E-mail: vusumzi.kopo@durban.gov.za.

Closing date: 7 Jul 2023

­Tags: Hardware, call centre, services, support and maintenance

Department of Health

The national department wishes to appoint a service provider to manage, maintain, support and modernise the existing learning management system for a period of three years.

Tender no: NDOH 08/2023-2024

Information: Mondli Botha, Tel: 012 395 8909, E-mail: tenders@health.gov.za.

Closing date: 12 Jun 2023

­Tags: Software, software development, services, support and maintenance, training and e-learning

Department of Defence

The supply, delivery and installation of a biometric key control system, including a five-year maintenance plan, is sought for the directorate of air transport and maritime systems.

Compulsory briefing: 14 Jun

Tender no: CPSC-B-PC-171-2022R

Information: Technical: Major SB Damoyi, Tel: 012 312 1371 or 082 385 4773. General: Major T Mokatsa, Tel: 012 649 6682, E-mail: invitationdodcpsc@gmail.com.

Closing date: 12 Jul 202

­Tags: Hardware, software, services, biometrics, access control, support and maintenance

Amendment

Department of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development

The national department wishes to appoint a service provider to review the compliance monitoring and enforcement tool for the implementation of spatial planning and the Land Use Management Act for a period of nine months.

Tender no: 5-2-2-1 DALRDD-0001 (2023-2024)

Information: Technical: Tshifhiwa Nekhwevha, Tel: 012 312 8015, E-mail: Tshifhiwa.Nekhwevha@dalrrd.gov.za. General: Kedumetse Modise; A Olyn, or B Lewele, E-mail: kedumetse.modise@dalrrd.gov.za, abie.olyn@dalrrd.gov.za, borna.lewele@dalrrd.gov.za.

New closing date: 22 Jun 2023

­Tags: Software, services, professional services, consulting