IQM and Keysight Sign MoU for On-Premises Quantum Computing Solution Collaboration

IQM Quantum Computer Design (Graphic: Business Wire)

IQM Quantum Computers (IQM), the European leader in building superconducting quantum computers, and Keysight Technologies, a leading provider of advanced design and validation solutions to help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to research the development of a quantum computing solution to enable on-premises high-performance computing (HPC).

With this collaboration, both companies will leverage their respective expertise in quantum computation and control systems to study the development of scalable on-premises quantum computers that may enable scientists and researchers to harness the power of quantum for HPC applications.

Keysight brings its infrastructure expertise to the collaboration with the world’s first fully digital quantum control system (QCS), electronic design automation (EDA) workflow software, as well as world-class quantum compilation, mitigation, and error diagnostic tools.

“Our goal is to provide our customers and potential users globally with access to various solutions, and this unique partnership with Keysight will enable us to create an industry-leading solution for HPC-compatible on-premises quantum computing systems,” said Dr. Peter Eder, Head of Partnerships at IQM Quantum Computers. “With our strong position as the European leader in superconducting quantum computing, we will continue to build on our expertise to advance industry solutions and grow the ecosystem.”

“We are delighted to partner with IQM to deliver an industry-leading, on-prem quantum computing solution to enable scientific workflows in high-performance computing,” said Dr. Eric Holland, Director of Strategic Growth Initiatives for Keysight’s Quantum Engineering Solutions (QES) group. “With Keysight’s vast global reach, history of high-performance products, and strong quantum team coupled with IQM’s reputation and pedigree make for a compelling joint on-prem quantum solution to enable scientific computation.”