Dell Technologies, Snowflake simplify data access, accelerate insights

Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL) and Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW), the data cloud company, will work together to connect data from Dell’s industry-leading enterprise storage portfolio(1) with the Snowflake Data Cloud. A first of its kind, this collaboration will help customers have greater flexibility operating in multicloud environments, meet data sovereignty requirements and easily turn data into insights.

Once available, Dell and Snowflake customers will be able to use on-premises data stored on Dell object storage with the Snowflake Data Cloud while keeping their data local or seamlessly copying it to public clouds. The companies will pursue product integrations and joint go-to-market efforts in the second half of 2022.

“As the industry leader in data storage, Dell Technologies provides customers with the tools needed to derive insights from their data wherever it resides,” said Jeff Boudreau, president, Dell Technologies Infrastructure Solutions Group. “With the industry’s first collaboration between on-premises storage systems and the Snowflake Data Cloud, we are able to expand Dell’s SaaS provider ecosystem for data insights on-premises and in public clouds.”

“Snowflake’s mission is to mobilise the world’s data by empowering organisations to eliminate silos and bring data together to unlock more value and deeper insights,” said Christian Kleinerman, Snowflake senior vice-president of product. “This collaboration with Dell will allow organisations to gain more value from their on-premises data while leveraging the performance and simplicity of Snowflake’s platform and the powerful collaboration capabilities of the Snowflake Data Cloud.”

(1) IDC Worldwide Quarterly Enterprise Storage Systems Tracker, 2021Q4, March 22, 2022