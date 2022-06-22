State Library of Victoria Entrusts Its Oracle Software Support and Security to Rimini Street (Photo: Business Wire)

Rimini Street, Inc. (Nasdaq: RMNI), a global provider of enterprise software products and services, the leading third-party support provider for Oracle and SAP software products, and a Salesforce partner, has announced that the State Library of Victoria (“Library”), Australia’s oldest library, has entrusted the support and maintenance of its Oracle E-Business software to Rimini Street.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220622005792/en/

Rimini Street is also providing the Library with its Advanced Database Security (ADS) and Advanced Application Middleware Security (AAMS) solutions, enabling an innovative approach to security that can block vulnerabilities in hours - unlike traditional and old vendor software patch models that can take months and significant testing costs to implement. Rimini Street’s cybersecurity solutions provide the Library with peace of mind that digital threats are being addressed.

“Our Finance team are very happy with the support and security that Rimini Street provides, which keeps our assets and our customers secure, and our finance services running,” said Bradley Vice, chief financial officer at the State Library of Victoria. “Rimini Street worked with our team to identify and provide solutions for the risks we face. The team enjoy the service we’re provided and are pleased with Rimini’s Street responsiveness and the security capability they provide.”

Disruptive Patching and Vendor Support Hinders Innovation

The State Library of Victoria is the oldest public library in Australia. With two million in-person visitors, and four million online visitors annually, it is one of the most frequented libraries in the world. The library collects items of historical significance to Victoria and the world, creating an archive which grows by 70,000 pieces each year. Its ‘Vision 2020’ redevelopment increased public access and the library has also grown its public online offerings, with the aim to be a leader in digital library developments.

Providing an outstanding and secure digital experience for their millions of visitors is a key priority for the library. The organization wanted to deliver enhancements to its offerings and move to more cloud-based services. However, it was paying for annual maintenance and support from the software vendor and did not believe that it was receiving the best value for money. Functional issues that needed to be addressed required outsourcing to external technicians, which was becoming expensive as the system aged and specialist capability becomes harder to find. Further, the rapid increase in digital visitors through the pandemic demanded an ability to respond rapidly to cyber threats and also required a strengthening of system controls. The library needed to ensure it remained protected to continue delivering its services, and system maintenance to patch software was proving to be disruptive to its operations.

The library began looking for ways to lower its costs to enable it to undertake more strategic initiatives while also looking for ways to limit the drain on resources required to regularly patch its system, address functional requirements and maintain security.

“Rimini Street provided an attractive proposal which stacked up favourably for what we needed,” said Vice. “The Rimini Street support team respond quickly which has allowed us to clear outstanding tickets and spend more resources on undertaking a number of other Library improvement projects.

“For example, in partnership with Rimini Street, we have developed functional enhancements and improved system controls, and we have also completed a proof of concept for an online invoicing management solution.”

Superior Support Frees Up Resources for New Strategic Initiatives

“Patches and upgrades require costly and time-consuming regression testing and downtime, and this level of disruption to fix a discovered security vulnerability simply leaves ERP customers exposed to attack,” said Daniel Benad, group vice president and regional general manager, Oceania, Rimini Street. “Large institutions such as the State Library of Victoria require fast solutions to vulnerabilities, and a more proactive approach is required to protect the database and application middleware than simply waiting for a code patch to be developed, tested and installed. Protecting with a virtual shield from the outside has proven to be a more effective security solution.”

Like all Rimini Street clients, the State Library of Victoria benefits from the company’s flexible, premium-level enterprise software support model, including its industry-leading Service Level Agreement of 10-minute response times for all critical Priority 1 cases. All clients are also assigned a Primary Support Engineer with an average of 20 years’ experience in the client’s enterprise software and backed by a team of functional and technical engineers.