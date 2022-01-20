Mavenir Brings Dynamic Network Slicing Innovation Through TM Forum Catalyst Ecosoft eHealth Program

Mavenir, the Network Software Provider building the future of networks with cloud-native software that runs on any cloud and transforms the way the world connects, today announced successful completion of dynamic network slicing and fulfillment as part of recently concluded 2021 TM Forum “Ecosoft eHealth” Catalyst program, that brings innovative solutions to important industry challenges.

This Catalyst will enable service delivery to medical facilities internationally via 5G slices and will address artificial intelligence (AI), virtual reality (VR) and the use of virtual intelligent counselling agents (VICA) in use cases including surgeries and remote patient care. To carry these out, 5G networks offering low latency and high performance are crucial in surgeries and remote patient care.

The “Ecosoft eHealth” Catalyst project which was demonstrated in collaboration with Orange, TIM, NTT, and other vendors, was focused on adopting dynamic network slicing and advanced service assurance capabilities in the field of medicine and healthcare. The project will continue to enhance future use cases with advanced integration and intelligence in different layers of the network.

Mavenir, Bejoy Pankajakshan, chief technology and strategy officer: “Catalyst projects provide a platform for innovation through industry collaboration. This engagement provides a proof point of 5G capabilities applicable in the field of healthcare. Not only are the global network resources needed for remote critical real time communication secured dynamically but they are also constantly monitored for Service Level Agreement (SLA) through Mavenir’s TM Forum compliant solutions allowing the application service provider to adjust delivery channels in case of any disruptions and meet their SLAs.”

TM Forum, George Glass, chief technology officer: “This project takes an intent-based approach to remote medical use cases to prioritize and secure mission critical traffic. Project goals include enabling operational automation and dynamic scalability of inter-carrier network resources. The Catalyst also addresses service ordering, provisioning, assurance, billing, and quality of experience (QoE).”

Mavenir is a TM Forum member with Bejoy Pankajakshan also serving on the Open Digital Framework Advisory Board. Mavenir, the industry’s only end-to-end, cloud-native network software provider also offers a full suite of cloud native BSS and OSS solutions that are essential to achieve the goals of the project with all integration based on standard TM Forum APIs.

Link to the project - https://myaccount.tmforum.org/networks/21-0-224/index.html