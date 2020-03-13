Latest Intelligent Access EDGE innovations position service providers for a world of 100G

Calix (NYSE: CALX) today announced new innovations for the Intelligent Access EDGE solution, which simplifies architectures by reducing the number of elements required to provision subscribers, manage services and maintain next-generation networks.

The first-quarter solution release includes significant upgrades to the E9-2 Intelligent Edge System. This high-density Access EDGE system now enables migration from 10G to 100G as well as aggregation and subscriber management for traditional layer two access networks utilising common operational procedures.

Based on the AXOS platform, the Intelligent Access EDGE solution delivers everything communications service providers (CSPs) need to transform their networks while providing the flexibility of an everyPON strategy. An everyPON strategy gives CSPs the flexibility to deploy the right technology to meet their needs today and an easy upgrade path to any PON technology required in the future.

Southeastern Minnesota-based Acentek recently leveraged the Intelligent Access EDGE to increase bandwidth across its network. At 10G, its access system uplinks were full to 50% or greater, preventing redundancy failover. The answer was upgrading to 100G access network uplinks with the E9-2 Intelligent Edge System. Now Acentek can manage its entire access network with common operational procedures and reduce their network elements.

“Given the increased demands of our subscribers, we needed to upgrade capacity to our access network from 10G to 100G,” said Ethan Webinger, chief technology officer for Acentek. “Simplifying our business is critical, and the common operational procedures provided by AXOS enable us to do that throughout the subscriber turn-up process. The expanded use case has simplified our network operations, which ensure we can continue to move faster when turning subscribers up and deploying the next-generation network services they demand.”

These latest innovations for the E9-2 Intelligent Edge System provide increased capacity, decreased power consumption and requires less rack space than alternative high capacity options. Additional enhancements include 64 10G SFP+ interfaces per chassis (32 per card) and eight QSFP-DD ports per chassis (enabling as many as 32 100G interfaces). This ensures CSPs like Acentek – either with existing layer two access networks or building distributed access networks – can leverage the Intelligent Access EDGE solution to consolidate subscriber management functions with simplified policies and services, executed from a single interface.

“Acentek is an innovative service provider committed to delivering high quality services and sees firsthand the need for increased network capacity as their subscribers’ needs evolve,” said Skip Hirvela, vice-president of sales for Calix. “Providing 100G capacity for the access network is critical now that PONs are filling up and service providers are moving to 10G PON. Acentek has been a longtime partner, and we appreciate the opportunity to collaborate with them on developing the innovative solutions they need to overcome competition and dominate their market.”

