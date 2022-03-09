Rimini Street Korea Named a Top 100 in KOREA Best Workplaces™ Including KOREA Best CEOs and KOREA Best Workplaces for Women Categories

Rimini Street, Inc. (Nasdaq: RMNI), a global provider of enterprise software products and services, the leading third-party support provider for Oracle and SAP software products, and a Salesforce partner, today announced it has been recognized in the Great Places to Work 2022 KOREA Best Workplaces™ Awards by the global consulting company Great Place to Work Institute (GPTW).

In addition to being named a KOREA Best Workplace™, Rimini Street also was recognized in the following categories: KOREA Best Workplaces in Technology™, KOREA Best Workplaces for Women™, and KOREA Best CEOs (Seth A. Ravin, CEO) – for a total of four distinguished awards.

“We are honored and humbled to be recognized as a best place to work in Korea. This recognition reflects our commitment to our extraordinary employees who deliver extraordinary solutions to our clients worldwide,” said Ravin. “Rimini Street believes that a workplace emphasizing diversity, inclusivity, equal opportunity and employee wellbeing leads to employee satisfaction, extraordinary client success and growth. It’s the reason we believe we can achieve our target of $1 billion in annual revenue by 2026.”

KOREA Best Workplaces™ is the global standard evaluation and awards system established in 2002. Utilizing the same criteria used in the USA’s Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For, certification takes place in 97 countries worldwide spanning the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It is the definitive global standard certification system to create a high-trust work experience for all employees.

GPTW performs a comprehensive evaluation of Trust Index (incorporating trust, respect, fairness, confidence, and camaraderie), Employee Engagement (employee and executive surveys), and Culture Audit (evaluating workplace and organizational culture) to identify and certify KOREA Best Workplaces™.

All Rimini Street Korea employees completed the employee survey, with the results yielding high marks in the Trust Index and Employee Engagement. During the evaluation, the Company earned the highest points possible across a host of employee engagement metrics for flexible workplace culture, fairness, camaraderie, and leadership effectiveness.

Ravin adds, “With International Women’s Day recently celebrated on March 8, this recognition is a timely reminder of how Rimini Street is focused on advancing women in technology and accelerating diversity at all levels in the workplace. At the end of the day, these awards are granted by our people – who are the most extraordinary in the world – so their acknowledgment of our strengths in these areas tells us we are fulfilling our purpose to ‘create a better world through equal opportunity for all.’”

Since the beginning of the global coronavirus pandemic, Rimini Street Korea has implemented work-from-home as the default condition for the safety of employees while offering flexible work hours and flex time (focused work hours). To strengthen work engagement and focus and foster positive working environments, the Company continuously offered a wide array of virtual employee welfare programs, showing its commitment to maintain an excellent workplace culture. With such a culture established and actively nurtured, Rimini Street colleagues – whether working remotely or in the office – benefit from innovative and productive work environments.