BUSINESS TECHNOLOGY MEDIA COMMUNITY
Companies
Sectors
Computing

PRASA fits e-trains with anti-crash system

Staff Writer
By Staff Writer, ITWeb
Johannesburg, 28 Aug 2023
Read time 1min 40sec
Comments (0)
PRASA intros modernised trains on the KwaMashu to Durban corridor. (Photograph by PRASA)
PRASA intros modernised trains on the KwaMashu to Durban corridor. (Photograph by PRASA)

To improve the safety of its commuter rail network, the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (PRASA) has introduced e-based motor units with an anti-crash system.

PRASA added the new electric motor units on the KwaMashu to Durban corridor, after receiving a no-objection certificate from the Railway Safety Regulator (RSR), it reveals.

In a statement, PRASA says the new, blue and white trains, popularly known as Isitimela Sabantu, feature on-board CCTV cameras, voice alert and information display systems.

It notes the trains began running from 25 August, during off-peak.

“The phased-rollout of the electric motor units on the recovered corridors is part of PRASA's wider strategy to modernise and improve passenger rail services across South Africa and make rail a safe, reliable and affordable mode of transport,” says Hishaam Emeran, PRASA group CEO.

“These trains are the most advanced passenger trains in the country and significantly improve the passenger experience.”

According to PRASA, the blue and white trains already run on the southern corridor between Durban and Umbogintwini, and Durban to Cato Ridge lines.

Peak services on the KwaMashu corridor will be announced in due time, subject to RSR approval, notes PRASA.

Additionally, plans are under way to recover the Durban to Crossmoor and Durban to Pinelands services in this financial year, it states.

In 2018, two Metrorail trains were involved in a rear-end collision at the Geldenhuys Train Station in Germiston, resulting in the injury of about 200 people.

At the time, RSR said PRASA does not have the means to prevent accidents from happening during degraded mode when manual authorisations are undertaken.

Figures from the 2016/17 financial year show PRASA's reliance on its manual signalling system accounted for 8% of collisions between trains, with direct costs increasing from R889 million to R961 million.

See also
ITWeb Africa Brainstorm Career Web ITWeb
Facebook icon Youtube play icon

ITWeb proudly displays the “FAIR” stamp of the Press Council of South Africa, indicating our commitment to adhere to the Code of Ethics for Print and online media which prescribes that our reportage is truthful, accurate and fair. Should you wish to lodge a complaint about our news coverage, please lodge a complaint on the Press Council’s website, www.presscouncil.org.za or email the complaint to enquiries@ombudsman.org.za. Contact the Press Council on 011 4843612.

Copyright © 1996 - 2023 ITWeb Limited. All rights reserved.