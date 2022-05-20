White paper: Digital transformation of ERP systems: implications for companies and banks

There is good news for CFOs, financial directors and procurement teams looking to reduce fraud and improve inefficient processes within their organisations. An innovative new product offering from enterprise resource planning (ERP) technology specialist, SYSPRO, together with Absa, brings into focus the growing closeness between technology and banking groups to deliver client-centric solutions.

Established in 1978, SYSPRO is recognised as a global leader in ERP software with a specific focus on manufacturing and distribution-related businesses that require world-class technology solutions that deliver increased business performance while reducing risk.

Absa is recognised as a leading pan-African banking group on the continent, delivering financial services to a vast array of businesses across a variety of different industries on the continent.

Please download our white paper to learn more.