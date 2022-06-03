HONOR Magic4 Pro with 100W fast charging powers up to 50% charge in just 15 minutes

HONOR recently announced the upcoming launch of its latest flagship smartphone, the HONOR Magic4 Pro in South Africa. Taking a huge leap forward in wireless charging technology, HONOR Magic4 Pro will be powered by 100W Wireless HONOR SuperCharge technology alongside its 100W Wired HONOR SuperCharge. By providing a wireless charging option that is as robust and compelling as its wired offering, the HONOR Magic4 Pro is ahead of the game when compared to existing smartphones in the market.

The HONOR Magic4 Pro is equipped with a large 4 600mAh battery,[i] delivering an ultra-long battery life and a hassle-free charging experience. Powered by 100W Wired HONOR SuperCharge, the HONOR Magic4 Pro juices up by 100% in just 30 minutes and is the first flagship in this price range to support 100W Wireless HONOR SuperCharge technology, which powers up the device to a 50% charge in just 15 minutes. The HONOR Magic4 Pro is designed to empower people around the world to go beyond and spend their time doing what they love most.

The adoption of wireless charging technology has increased dramatically as consumers seek the flexibility to work from anywhere and require all-day connectivity on their smartphones. A common solution to bolster wireless charging speeds is to boost input voltage, but that leads to heat generation. Because of this, many manufacturers have held off on developing fast wireless charging solutions that can compete with plug-in or wired chargers.

HONOR has solved this pain point by developing an innovative solution that improves charging efficiency while ensuring the device doesn’t heat up excessively. The 100W Wireless HONOR SuperCharge technology adopts a 3.5uH micro-coil technology, which generates 60% less coil resistance to minimise heat generation. It also features a new wireless charging pad, which supports a 40% increase in air volume to dissipate heat quickly, ensuring the device maintains a normal temperature.

[i] Only available on the standard version.