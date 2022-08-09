TNS Targets Global Growth with Strategic Acquisition of AGNITY Global

Transaction Network Services (TNS) has today announced the acquisition of AGNITY Global, a leading provider of intelligent business communication applications and infrastructure to organizations in the telecommunications and healthcare industry verticals.

The move strategically enhances TNS’ Communications Market global capabilities through AGNITY’s established channel partnerships business model that spans more than 12 countries. It will also enable TNS’ existing customers to benefit from a broader portfolio of next generation solutions.

Headquartered in Silicon Valley with development and support operations in Richardson, Texas and Noida, India, AGNITY powers the networks of many global Tier-1 service providers via its scalable, carrier-grade Communication Application Server (CAS). This network agnostic, multi-service software platform offers app components and open APIs that enable service providers to address network technology transition challenges as well as future-proofing their infrastructure to more rapidly introduce new services.

“AGNITY is a perfect strategic fit for TNS as we seek to invest in and evolve our carrier service offerings, channel partnerships and development capabilities,” said Bill Versen, President of TNS’ Communications Market business. “Combining AGNITY’s innovative technology with our proven solutions creates a superior portfolio that will enable us to help carriers modernize their networks and bridge legacy platforms with new technology, including 5G enablement services.”

Founded in 2008 by tech entrepreneur and CEO Sanjeev Chawla, AGNITY boasts 5G ready technology and has more than 30 out-of-the-box high value applications, including advanced call routing, evolved next gen intelligent networks and fraud protection. AGNITY’s Defend application combines call screening and audio CAPTCHA with a range of CDR, speech and biometric analysis to identify, filter and block fraudulent calls as required. AGNITY FlexYcharge service is a real-time rating, charging and balance management service for voice, data, messaging across VoIP, IMS and Legacy networks.

“Our objective has always been to facilitate telecom network transformation through efficient, future-proofed applications and adoption of the latest technologies,” said Mr. Chawla, who is remaining with the company as Chief Technology Officer for TNS’ Communications Market business, reporting to Mr. Versen. “Creating the AGNITY CAS, a single platform for legacy, LTE/IMS, 5G and Cloud hosted networks, has brought significant revenue opportunities, efficiency gains and operational cost reduction to our customers. Now, as part of TNS’ large and established footprint, we look forward to bringing our joint capabilities to a wider audience.”

“We are excited to have Sanjeev and his talented team on board,” added Versen. “Sanjeev will play a major role in the development of TNS as we drive forward with our long-term growth vision, including the introduction of our award-winning identity and protection solutions to the global marketplace. We will also now be able to conduct near 24/7 development with resources in the US and India focused on innovating and rolling out our products faster than ever before.”

TNS, a subsidiary of Koch Equity Development, is a leading global provider of Infrastructure-as-a-Service solutions to the communications, payments and financial markets. Its pioneering Communications Market business has been a continuous innovator interconnecting carrier networks efficiently, securely and reliably. Its solutions range from call analytics, which identifies unwanted robocalls while enabling enhanced mobile identity for legitimate callers, to interoperability, mobile roaming, clearing and settlement, and analytics for LTE and 5G.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.