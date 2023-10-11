ICASA employees accept 5% increase, R20K cash

Tshiamo Maluleka-Disemelo, ICASA CEO.

The Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (ICASA) and the National Education, Health and Allied Workers' Union (Nehawu) have agreed to end the strike that had lasted seven days.

The dispute between the telecoms regulator and labour body stemmed from failing to reach an agreement over salary increases for the 2023/24 financial year.

While ICASA offered a 4.4% salary increase, Nehawu demanded an 8% hike, and the union embarked on the industrial action amid the impasse.

Nehawu is the only union at ICASA, representing over 200 members of the 300-strong workforce.

Speaking to ITWeb, Nehawu spokesperson Lwazi Nkolonzi says: “We reached a settlement agreement with ICASA.”

According to Nkolonzi, this includes a cost-of-living adjustment of 5% for 2023/24 for employees in the bargaining unit. Furthermore, he adds, the employees received a once-off cash payment of R20 000.

“One of the major lessons from the strike is that once workers are united behind their demands and fight for those demands, certainly gains are achieved.

“This strike has taught us that we have to fight and struggle for our gains and that is exactly what workers did at ICASA.”

Nkolonzi points out the strike had an impact on the operations of ICASA and it’s on that basis the employer responded to Nehawu’s demands and no longer “displayed their arrogant posture they had displayed before the commencement of the strike”.

Providing an update, ICASA says that after “extensive discussions and negotiations with Nehawu, a mutual agreement has been reached to end the strike”.

According to the regulator, this agreement reflects ICASA’s commitment to fair and equitable working conditions within the authority.

“ICASA wishes to extend its heartfelt gratitude to all employees for their dedication and commitment during this challenging period,” says Tshiamo Maluleka-Disemelo, ICASA CEO.

“Your unwavering support has been instrumental in reaching this agreement, which we believe is a positive and progressive step towards ensuring a fair and harmonious working relationship for all.

“We are confident that with this resolution, ICASA and its employees can move forward, focused on our shared mission of regulating the communications industry in South Africa and serving the interests of all stakeholders.”