ICT tenders: Moving in multiples

It's a busy week for technology tenders, as procurement officers across the public sector look to fill tech requirements. This surge in requests is largely driven by organisations advertising multiple requirements rather than an increase in the number of advertisers.

Eskom continues with its increase in technology interest and leads the charts with 10 advertisements, two of which are requests for information.



The State IT Agency and Transnet come in at joint second with four tenders a piece, followed by the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa and Companies and Intellectual Property Commission with three requests respectively. A further 14 organisations across spheres of government feature two technology requirements on their shopping lists.

The resultant offering of opportunities for the ICT sector is plentiful, with the services sector in particular seeing a significant jump in interest from 48 requests to 61.



Demand for software still leads, however, as requests climb by eight to 67. The hardware sector also fares well this week, as tender invitations increase by 10 to 43.



Telecommunications is the only area to see a decline, with requests dropping to seven from last week's 10.

Moving to tender outcomes sees government revealing little progress in the finalisation of bid processes, with a single cancellation and no announcements of awards.

New tenders

State Information Technology Agency

SITA invites bids for the supply of Juniper equipment, installation, support and maintenance for the SAPS Shortfall Project.

Tender no: RFB 943

Information: Lekoetsi Makwela, Tel: (012) 482 3010, E-mail: Lekoetsi.Makwela@sita.co.za.

Closing date: 8 Sep 2021

Tags: Hardware, Services, Support and maintenance, Networking

Provision of maintenance and technical support is sought for the STRLab system for the South African Police Service for a period of 24 months.

Tender no: RFB 940

Information: Lekoetsi Makwela, Tel: (012) 482 3010, E-mail: Lekoetsi.Makwela@sita.co.za.

Closing date: 7 Sep 2021

Tags: Software, Services, Support and maintenance

SITA invites bids for accreditation for support, maintenance and installation for end-user computing infrastructure for a period of three years.

Tender no: RFA 952

Information: Cindy Kobe, Tel: (012) 482 2532, E-mail: cindy.kobe@sita.co.za.

Closing date: 13 Sep 2021

Tags: Hardware, Services, Support and maintenance, Computing, Mobility

The Department of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development requires supply, installation, maintenance and support of VMware software.

Tender no: RFB 930

Information: Emmah Mmatli, Tel: (012) 482 2673, E-mail: Emmah.Mmatli@sita.co.za.

Closing date: 6 Sep 2021

Tags: Software, Services, Support and maintenance

Dube TradePort Corporation

The organisation requires ICT security and cyber security services for a period of three years.

Tender no: DTP/RFP/31/CEO/10/2019

Information: Vanishree Naidoo, Tel: (032) 814 0096, E-mail: tenders@dubetradeport.co.za.

Closing date: 8 Sep 2021

Tags: Software, Services, Security, Cyber Security

South African National Energy Development Institute

Sanedi is advertising for the development of a monitoring and evaluation system for public sector energy-efficiency projects.

Compulsory briefing: 27 Aug – Microsoft Teams

Tender no: 171

Information: Nondumiso Buthelezi, Tel: (011) 038 4369, E-mail: enquiries.procurement@sanedi.org.za.

Closing date: 7 Sep 2021

Tags: Software, Software development, Monitoring, Evaluation, Energy

Thembisile Hani Local Municipality

The Mpumalanga municipality is looking for a professional service provider to provide data management solutions and a data verification system for a period of 36 months.

Tender no: THLM/SCM02/2021-2022/BTO 02

Information: O Ledwaba, Tel: (013) 986 9161, E-mail: ledwabao@thembisilehanil.gov.za.

Closing date: 2 Sep 2021

Tags: Software, Services, Data management, Data verification

Sentech Limited

Sentech requires the appointment of a service provider to develop machine learning and artificial intelligence-based content recommendation capability on a web and mobile audio platform.

Compulsory briefing: 27 Aug – Via Microsoft Teams, RSVP required.

Tender no: RFQ/Content Recommendation Capability 6000000520

Information: Tumelo Buang, Cell: 072 751 5036, E-mail: buangtp@sentech.co.za.

Closing date: 1 Sep 2021

Tags: Services, Software, Software development, Artificial intelligence, Machine learning, Internet, Mobile, Content

Department of Transport, KwaZulu-Natal

The province is looking for the supply and installation of a card printer and consumables.

Tender no: ZNQ01366/00000/00/HOD/GEN/21/T

Information: Sivanessan Munsami, Tel: (033) 394 0202, E-mail: Sivanessan.Munsami@gmail.com.

Closing date: 2 Sep 2021

Tags: Hardware, Printing

The department also invites bids for the repair and maintenance to the firearm card printing machine.

Tender no: ZNQ01294/00000/00/HOD/GEN/21/T

Information: Karen Bishop, Tel: (033) 355 0202, E-mail: Karen.Bishop@gmail.com.

Closing date: 1 Sep 2021

Tags: Hardware, Printing, Services, Support and maintenance

Saldanha Bay Municipality

The Western Cape municipality is looking for a service provider to conduct data management, revenue protection and token identifier roll-over for the period 1 November 2021 to 30 June 2024.

Tender no: SBM 02/21/22

Information: C Du Preez, Tel: (022) 701 7123, E-mail: cassie.dupreez@sbm.gov.za.

Closing date: 17 Sep 2021

Tags: Software, Services, Data management, Token identifier

The municipality also requires supply, installation and management of a STS-compliant prepayment electricity vending, data management, revenue protection and token identifier roll-over system for the period 1 July 2022 to 30 June 2027.

Tender no: SBM 03/21/22

Information: C Du Preez, Tel: (022) 701 7123, E-mail: cassie.dupreez@sbm.gov.za.

Closing date: 17 Sep 2021

Tags: Software, Data management, Token identifier

Sundays River Valley Municipality

Bids are invited for supply and installation of wireless access points.

Tender no: SRVM-RFQ-14/2022

Information: Sibulele Ntongana, Tel: (042) 230 7738, E-mail: sibulelen@srvm.gov.za.

Closing date: 31 Aug 2021

Tags: Hardware, Networking, Wireless, WiFi

Export Credit Insurance Corporation of South Africa Limited

Provision of a cloud-based PBX solution is sought for a period of 36 months.

Tender no: ECIC37Q-2021/22

Information: Ayanda Mdunge, Tel: (012) 471 3800, E-mail: procurement@ecic.co.za.

Closing date: 3 Sep 2021

Tags: Hardware, Cloud computing, Telecommunications, Telephony

Air Traffic and Navigation Services Company Limited

ATNS wishes to appoint a service provider for various computer hardware spares.

Tender no: ATNS/HO/RFP012/21.22/CAATS PROJECT

Information: Nokuthula Sangweni, Cell: 082 875 4809, E-mail: NokuthulaSa@atns.co.za.

Closing date: 14 Sep 2021

Tags: Hardware, Computing

Agrément South Africa

The organisation wishes to appoint a suitable service provider for the provision of an electronic board pack solution.

Tender no: ASA 02/2021

Information: Daniel Mamaregane, Tel: (012) 841 2735, E-mail: dmamaregane@agrement.co.za.

Closing date: 3 Sep 2021

Tags: Software

Pixley Ka Seme District Municipality

The Northern Cape municipality wishes to procure an automated risk management and internal audit software system.

Tender no: TD 03/2021

Information: Desmond Mqhum, Tel: (053) 631 0891, E-mail: dmqhum@pksdm.gov.za.

Closing date: 22 Sep 2021

Tags: Software, Risk management, Audit

South African Revenue Service

Bids are invited for the procurement and support of the PADS4 video and digital signage solution (smart displays) for 34 SARS branches.

Tender no: RFP 15/2021

Information: SARS Tender Office, Tel: (081) 037 9162, E-mail: tenderofffice@sars.gov.za.

Closing date: 15 Sep 2021

Tags: Hardware, Software, Digital, Video, Digital signage

Overberg Water

A professional service provider is sought for the provision of IT support services at Overberg Water Board for a period of 24 months.

Tender no: RFP OW-024/2021/22

Information: Nicholus Lehutso, Tel: (021) 851 2155, E-mail: nlehutso@overbergwater.co.za.

Closing date: 8 Sep 2021

Tags: Services, Support and maintenance

Gamagara Local Municipality

The Northern Cape municipality is advertising for provision of infrastructure-as-a-service and software-as-a-service for a period of 36 months.

Tender no: GM2021/35

Information: Tshenolo Tshekedi, Tel: (053) 723 6000, E-mail: tshekedit@gamagara.co.za.

Closing date: 22 Sep 2021

Tags: Services, Hardware, Software, Infrastructure-as-a-service, IaaS, Software-as-a-service, SaaS

Ithala SOC Limited

The organisation is looking for a service provider to provide a digital platform for its insurance department.

Compulsory briefing: 31 Aug – Virtual

Tender no: RFQ 18994

Information: Nokuthokoza Mbhele, Tel: (031) 366 2500, E-mail: quotes_ltd@ithala.co.za.

Closing date: 6 Sep 2021

Tags: Services, Software, Digital

Transnet SOC Ltd

Transnet is advertising for the design, supply, installation, commissioning, configuration and integration of all equipment, software and database for a full high-definition IP CCTV surveillance system at Witbank and Komatipoort Marshalling Yards for a period of 12 months. The entire installation shall function as a single integrated HD IP CCTV surveillance system.

Tender no: ERACKM_WGO-35482

Information: Dudu Mkhwebane, Tel: (012) 315 4121, E-mail: dudu.mkhwebane@transnet.net.

Closing date: 14 Sep 2021

Tags: Services, Hardware, Software, Security, CCTV

Bids are invited for the provision of a procurement process automation solution for a period of three years, with an option to extend for two years.

Non-compulsory briefing: 30 Aug – Link.

Tender no: GSM/21/05/2119

Information: Nomasomi Mgandela, Tel: (011) 308 2360, E-mail: Nomasomi.Mgandela@transnet.net.

Closing date: 21 Sep 2021

Tags: Software, Procurement, SCM, Supply chain management

Provision of application programming interface service is sought for mobile application developed for Transnet SOC Ltd operating as Transnet Port Terminals for a period of three years.

Tender no: iCLM HQ 610/TPT

Information: Nomathamsanqa Tammara Nyawose, Tel: (066) 133 0619, E-mail: nomathamsanqa.nyawose@transnet.net.

Closing date: 7 Sep 2021

Tags: Software, Services, Applications, Mobility, Application programming interface, API

Department of Defence

The department is advertising the rendering of a service provider in regards to Oryx Simulator training for a period of three years. Procurement plan number: DOD PROC PLAN 21-22/SAAF/662.

Tender no: CPSC-B-PC-019-2020

Information: Technical: Colonel IN Moreetsi or Lieutenant Colonel Munsami, Tel: (012) 312 2732. General: Major N Sobekwa, Tel: (012) 649 6682, E-mail: invitationdodcpsc@gmail.com.

Closing date: 27 Sep 2021

Tags: Hardware, Services, Software, Simulation, Virtual reality, Training and eLearning

Bids are invited for the maintenance and repair of the security systems within the SA Army Signal Formation and units for a period of three years. Procurement plan number: DOD PROC PLAN 21-22/SA ARMY/577.

Tender no: CPSC-B-PC-021-2020

Information: Technical: Major TJ Potgieter, Tel: (012) 529 0390, Cell: 081 324 4531. General: Major N Sobekwa, Tel: (012) 649 6682, E-mail: invitationdodcpsc@gmail.com.

Closing date: 27 Sep 2021

Tags: Hardware, Services, Software, Security, CCTV, Biometrics

Community Schemes Ombud Service

CSOS wishes to appoint a service provider for the provision of Eset licence renewal and support for a period of three years.

Tender no: CSOS010-2021R

Information: Jabulile Sithole, Tel: (010) 593 0533, E-mail: tenders@csos.org.za.

Closing date: 15 Sep 2021

Tags: Software, Software licensing, Services, Security, Support and maintenance, Internet

Inkomati Catchment Management Agency

The agency is looking for a service provider for the delivery, installation and configuration of VMware vSAN VxRail hyperconverged infrastructure and installation of new network switches compatible with the solution and provision of Microsoft Datacentre core-based, Windows Server CALS licences.

Tender no: IUCMA/007/NETWORK/2021-Re-Advert

Information: Ntokozo Hlatshwayo or L Skhosana, Tel: (013) 753 9000, E-mail: hlatshwayon@iucma.co.za.

Closing date: 31 Aug 2021

Tags: Hardware, Software, Server, Networking, Software licensing

Sekhukhune District Municipality

The Limpopo municipality requires service provider/s for back-end and front-end solutions for a period of three years.

Tender no: SK8/3/1-08/2021/2022

Information: Vicky Chabedi, Tel: (013) 262 7419, E-mail: chabediv@sekhukhune.gov.za.

Closing date: 8 Sep 2021

Tags: Software

Supply and delivery of 40 digital signature pads is also sought.

Tender no: SK8/3/1-09/2021/2022

Information: Vicky Chabedi, Tel: (013) 262 7419, E-mail: chabediv@sekhukhune.gov.za.

Closing date: 30 Aug 2021

Tags: Software, Hardware, Digital, Digital signature, Digital signature pads

Department of Public Works and Infrastructure

Port Elizabeth: The national Department of Public Works and Infrastructure wishes to procure 49 notebooks.

Tender no: PECL07/2021

Information: Peter Blouw, Tel: (041) 408 2076, E-mail: peter.blouw@dpw.gov.za.

Closing date: 31 Aug 2021

Tags: Hardware, Computing, Mobility

Department of Social Development, Northern Cape

The provincial department requires supply and delivery of computer peripherals, consumables, software and hardware.

Tender no: NC/SOC/006/2021

Information: Boingotlo Motshabi, Tel: (053) 874 9299, E-mail: bmotshabi@ncpg.gov.za.

Closing date: 3 Sep 2021

Tags: Software, Hardware, Computing, Peripherals

Alfred Duma Local Municipality

The KZN municipality invites bids for the installation, supply, maintenance and repairs to the bio-matrix system for a period of three years.

Tender no: PS 05/2021

Information: M Abdool, Tel: (036) 631 1777, E-mail: mabdool@alfredduma.gov.za.

Closing date: 15 Sep 2021

Tags: Software, Hardware, Security, Biometrics

Sarah Baartman District Municipality

The Eastern Cape municipality invites bids for the development, hosting, maintenance and support of website and intranet.

Compulsory briefing: 31 Aug – A request to join the meeting must be sent to cmabindla@sbdm.co.za and copied to dkramer@sbdm.co.za before 16h30 on Monday, 30 August. Any RSVP or show of interest received after 16h30 on 30 August will not be considered. If you did not RSVP by sending a request to join the virtual clarification meeting before the due date, your bid will not be considered.

Tender no: 22/2021

Information: Chuma Mabindla, Tel: (041) 508 7054, E-mail: cmabindla@sbdm.co.za.

Closing date: 21 Sep 2021

Tags: Software, Software development, Internet, Intranet, Services, Hosting, Support and maintenance

NamaKwa District Municipality

Bids are invited for the review, analysis and update of the rural roads asset management system (RRAMS).

Tender no: 10/2021

Information: Chaldon Osborne, Tel: (027) 712 8000, E-mail: chaldono@namakwa-dm.gov.za.

Closing date: 13 Sep 2021

Tags: Software, Software development

Department of Human Settlements

Terms of reference are sought to request for the appointment of a service provider to improve efficiency through business process management in the national department for a period of 24 months.

Tender no: VA49/711

Information: Mbulelo Camagu, Tel: (012) 444 9240, E-mail: mbulelo.camagu@dhs.gov.za.

Closing date: 10 Sep 2021

Tags: Software, Services, Consulting, Business process management, BPM

Department of Mineral Resources and Energy

Bids are invited for the appointment of a service provider to design, supply and install an electronic surveillance and access control system, including support, repair and maintenance service of the same system for a period of 36 months at the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy Polokwane (Landros Mare building) and Witbank (old Absa building) regional offices.

Tender no: DMRE/007/2021/22

Information: Lucia Nkhethoa, Tel: (012) 444 3778, E-mail: Lucia.Nkhethoa@dmre.gov.za.

Closing date: 8 Sep 2021

Tags: Software, Services, Hardware, Access control, Security, Biometrics, Electronic surveillance

The department also wishes to appoint a panel of consultants to render forensic audit, information system audit and internal audit services for a period of three years.

Tender no: DMRE/008/2021/22

Information: Samuel Msiza, Tel: (012) 406 7910, E-mail: Samuel.msiza@dmre.gov.za.

Closing date: 15 Sep 2021

Tags: Software, Services, Security, Consulting, Forensics, Auditing

King Sabata Dalindyebo Local Municipality

The Eastern Cape municipality is looking for a service provider for the supply, installation and management of a pre-payment electricity vending system for three years.

Tender no: SCM:009/2021/22

Information: Ms Lunika, Tel: (047) 501 4427, E-mail: xoliswal@ksd.gov.za.

Closing date: 16 Sep 2021

Tags: Services, Software, Pre-payment, Electricity vending

Supply, installation, maintenance and training on a revenue management and debt collection system is also sought for three years.

Tender no: SCM:010/2021/22

Information: Ms Lunika, Tel: (047) 501 4427, E-mail: xoliswal@ksd.gov.za.

Closing date: 16 Sep 2021

Tags: Services, Software, Support and maintenance, Revenue management, Debt collection

Media, Information and Communication Technologies Sector Education and Training Authority

The authority wishes to appoint a service provider for the supply, installation, and maintenance of managed printing solutions on an operating lease for a period of 36 months.

Tender no: RFQ/MICT/50/2021

Information: SCM, Tel: (011) 207 2600, E-mail: rfqs@mict.org.za.

Closing date: 3 Sep 2021

Tags: Services, Hardware, Printing, Managed printing

The SETA is also looking for a service provider for the provision, supply and maintenance of telephone system rental to for a period of three years.

Compulsory briefing: 6 Sep – Microsoft Teams

Tender no: RFQ/MICT/TEL/006/2021

Information: Bid queries, Tel: (011) 207 2600, E-mail: bidqueries@mict.org.za.

Closing date: 15 Sep 2021

Tags: Services, Hardware, Telecommunications, Telephony, Support and maintenance

Mossel Bay Municipality

Supply and installation of a vehicle tracking and management system is sought.

Tender no: TDR222/2021/2022

Information: Dawie Zwiegelaar, Tel: (044) 606 5275, E-mail: dzwiegelaar@mosselbay.gov.za.

Closing date: 17 Sep 2021

Tags: Software, Vehicle management

National Research Foundation

Provision of wireless access points and VSAT equipment is sought for farmhouses in the Karoo Astronomy advantage areas, for a period of three years.

Tender no: NRF/SARAO SAGA/20/2021-22

Information: Anwuli Okecha, Tel: (021) 506 7300, E-mail: anwuli@ska.ac.za.

Closing date: 31 Aug 2021

Tags: Telecommunications, Networking

The NRF is re-advertising its wish to appoint a contractor to design and increase capacity of the long-haul fibre from the existing fibre link in Carnarvon POP to the SKA site in Northern Cape and provide fibre drop-offs to new sites.

Tender no: NRF/SARAO SNET/07/2021-22

Information: Sipho Ngunyule, Tel: (021) 506 7300, E-mail: sngunyule@sarao.ac.za.

Closing date: 6 Sep 2021

Tags: Telecommunications, Fibre

National Housing Finance Corporation Limited

The NHFC invites proposals for the business process and implementation plan of the revised finance linked individual subsidy programme policy.

Compulsory briefing: 27 Aug – Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, the briefing session will be conducted virtually on Zoom. Link. Meeting ID: 828 0788 9299. Passcode: 107857.

Tender no: MS/08/2021

Information: Pumza Nsukwini, Tel: (011) 644 9814, E-mail: pumzan@nhfc.co.za.

Closing date: 2 Sep 2021

Tags: Services, Consulting, Business process management, BPM

National Home Builders Registration Council

The council is looking for a suitable service provider for the supply, installation and support of a multimedia streaming solution for a period of five years.

Tender no: NHBRC 12/2021

Information: Paballo Relela or Bernard Kekana, Tel: (011) 317 0144, E-mail: Tenders@nhbrc.org.za.

Closing date: 3 Sep 2021

Tags: Software, Services, Multi-media, Streaming

The NHBRC is also requesting proposals for the appointment of a suitable service provider to render project management for digital services for a period of two years.

Tender no: NHBRC 13/2021

Information: Paballo Relela or Bernard Kekana, Tel: (011) 317 0114, E-mail: Tenders@nhbrc.org.za.

Closing date: 7 Sep 2021

Tags: Services, Digital, Consulting, Project management

Department of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development

The Office of the Valuer General requires a service provider to provide enterprise risk management services for a period of 36 months.

Tender no: OVG (08) 2021/22

Information: Buti Matjila, Cell: 082 385 4570, E-mail: Buti.Matjila@dalrrd.gov.za.

Closing date: 6 Sep 2021

Tags: Software, Services, Consulting

A service provider is sought for annual software support and maintenance for Safe software licences at the Chief Directorate: National Geo-Spatial Information, Western Cape for a period of three years.

Tender no: SSC WC Q05 2021/2022 DALRRD

Information: Charles Mamabolo, Tel: (021) 409 0526, E-mail: charles.mamabolo@dalrrd.gov.za.

Closing date: 10 Sep 2021

Tags: Software, Services, Support and maintenance

Wholesale and Retail Sector Education and Training Authority

The authority wishes to appoint an accredited SAGE 300 People service provider.

Tender no: WRSCM-2021/2022-0024

Information: Dawn, Tel: (012) 622 9500, E-mail: tenders@wrset.org.za.

Closing date: 1 Sep 2021

Tags: Software, Services

Department of Education, Free State

The department is advertising for the once-off upgrading and installation of security infrastructure, as well as service and maintenance of security infrastructure for a period of three years (from date of approval) at examination centres, nodal, storage and distribution facilities in the province.

Tender no: E1/2021/2022

Information: L Maekiso, Tel: (051) 404 4026, E-mail: l.maekiso@fseducation.gov.za.

Closing date: 10 Sep 2021

Tags: Hardware, Software, Security, Services, Biometrics, CCTV, Support and maintenance

Mnquma Local Municipality

The municipality is calling for installation of a fleet management system for a period of three years.

Tender no: MNQ/SCM/98/20-21

Information: S Qwaka, Tel: (047) 050 1155, E-mail: sqwaka@mnquma.gov.za.

Closing date: 6 Sep 2021

Tags: Software, Fleet management

Kouga Municipality

The municipality is advertising for the supply, delivery and installation of fixed LED display screens for brand visibility, advertising and marketing.

Tender no: 157/2021

Information: N Makupula, Tel: (042) 200 2200, E-mail: nmakupula@kouga.gov.za.

Closing date: 13 Sep 2021

Tags: Hardware

Department of Community Safety, Security and Liaison, Mpumalanga

The province wishes to appoint a service provider to supply, implement, maintain and support a backup solution.

Tender no: SS/067/21/MP

Information: SCD Lekhuleni, Tel: (013) 766 4076, E-mail: clekhuleni@mpg.gov.za.

Closing date: 15 Sep 2021

Tags: Hardware, Software, Services, Back-up, Support and maintenance

Provincial Treasury, Mpumalanga

The province is advertising for a panel of service providers to supply asset bar-coding and scanning equipment inclusive of training and related items to various Mpumalanga provincial government departments, for a period of three years.

Tender no: MPPT007/21/01

Information: A Vermeulen, Tel: (013) 766 8706, E-mail: avermeulen@mpg.gov.za.

Closing date: 13 Sep 2021

Tags: Hardware, Barcode, Asset management, Services, Training

The treasury is also in need of the supply, implementation, maintenance and support a backup solution for the Department of Community Safety, Security and Liaison.

Tender no: SS/067/21/ MP

Information: NS Nkosi, Tel: (013) 766 4076, E-mail: ntokozon@mpg.gov.za.

Closing date: 15 Sep 2021

Tags: Hardware, Software, Services, Support and maintenance, Security, Back-up

Bloem Water

A professional service provider is sought to implement an ERP information system.

Compulsory briefing: 30 Aug – Virtual

Tender no: BW269/ERPIS/21

Information: Thato Lekhu, Tel: (051) 403 0800, E-mail: thatol@bloemwater.co.za.

Closing date: 24 Sep 2021

Tags: Software, ERP. Enterprise resource planning

Ports Regulator of South Africa

The regulator is advertising for professional consultancy services to develop a knowledge management system (KMS) by which organisational knowledge, learnings and processes can be captured, codified, shared and used to enhance the outputs of the organisation.

Tender no: PRSA004-2021: RFP-002-Knowledge Management System

Information: SCM, Tel: (031) 365 7800, E-mail: tenders@portsregulator.org.

Closing date: 3 Sep 2021

Tags: Software, Services, Consulting, Knowledge management

Elias Motsoaledi Local Municipality

The Limpopo municipality is offering a three-year rent-to-own contract for red light/stop/speed cameras, handheld scanning devices and licence plate recognition system with a fully functional back-office to manage all traffic-related infringements and offences at no capital cost to council.

Compulsory briefing: 1 Sep

Tender no: EMLM 05/2022

Information: Collin Coetzee, Tel: (013) 262 3056, E-mail: ccoetzee@emlm.gov.za.

Closing date: 17 Sep 2021

Tags: Hardware, Services, Software

The municipality is also advertising for the supply and installation of licence plate recognition cameras and CCTV surveillance monitoring systems on a 36-month full maintenance lease agreement with a fully-functional back-office and security cleared personnel.

Compulsory briefing: 1 Sep

Tender no: EMLM 06/2022

Information: Collin Coetzee, Tel: (013) 262 3056, E-mail: ccoetzee@emlm.gov.za.

Closing date: 17 Sep 2021

Tags: Hardware, Services, Software, Support and maintenance

Govan Mbeki Local Municipality

The Mpumalanga municipality requires provision and licensing of a prepaid electricity vending system.

Tender no: 8/3/1- 17/2021

Information: Jakes Mahlangu, Tel: (017) 620 6090, E-mail: jakes.m@govanmbeki.gov.za.

Closing date: 20 Sep 2021

Tags: Software, Software licensing, Electricity, Vending

South African Post Office Limited

SAPO wishes to appoint a reputable card scheme for issuing of Postbank (SASSA) cards for a period of five years.

Compulsory briefing: 27 Aug – Link.

Tender no: RFP 01/01/2021

Information: Nokulunga Moloi, Tel: (012) 407 7639, E-mail: Nokulunga.Moloi@postoffice.co.za.

Closing date: 3 Sep 2021

Tags: Software, Hardware, Smart cards

Rand West Local Municipality

An accredited service provider is sought for the licensing and technical support of the EPMS system for a period of 12 months.

Tender no: RWCLM-8/001/2021/2022

Information: Keletsamaile Mkhehlane, Tel: (011) 411 0200, E-mail: keletsamaile.mkhehlane@randwestcity.gov.za.

Closing date: 31 Aug 2021

Tags: Software, Services, Software licensing, Support and maintenance, EPMS

Matzikama Municipality

A service provider is sought for the provision of traffic law enforcement equipment, back-office systems and related services for a period ending 30 June 2024.

Tender no: T4/2021-2022

Information: Esau Everts, Tel: (027) 201 3439, E-mail: esaue@matzikama.gov.za.

Closing date: 30 Aug 2021

Tags: Software, Hardware, Services, Support and maintenance

Garden Route District Local Municipality

The municipality requires ICT hardware and software MISG funding for a period of three years.

Tender no: GRDM/05/21-22

Information: Bukelwa Ndzinde, Tel: (044) 803 1338, E-mail: bukelwa@gardenroute.gov.za.

Closing date: 14 Sep 2021

Tags: Software, Hardware, Services, Consulting

National Student Financial Aid Scheme

Supply and delivery of two backup devices with support and maintenance is sought for a period of three years.

Tender no: SCMN016/2021

Information: SCM Unit, Tel: (021) 763 3200, E-mail: SCM@nsfas.org.za.

Closing date: 3 Sep 2021

Tags: Hardware, Storage, Back-up

The Innovation Hub Management Centre

The centre invites bids for the supply, installation and configuration of a hosted voice telecommunication systems services with maintenance and support for a period of 36 months.

Tender no: TIHMC/2021/01

Information: Fulufhelo Ravele, Tel: (012) 844 0074, E-mail: scm@theinnovationhub.com.

Closing date: 6 Sep 2021

Tags: Software, Hardware, Hosting, Services, Telecommunications, Voice, Telephony, Support and maintenance

Eskom

The company is re-issuing its request for the provision of the supply, install, test and commission of an access control system according to specifications at each substation, namely Sterrekus substation and Kappa substation in the Eskom Western Cape transmission grid.

Tender no: E/ZM3863 – LD(R)

Information: Zodwa Mwadira, Tel: (021) 980 3691, E-mail: Mwadirz@eskom.co.za.

Closing date: 14 Sep 2021

Tags: Software, Services, Hardware, Access control, Biometrics, Security

Eskom also invites bids for the installation, testing and commissioning of an enterprise endpoint security solution, including maintenance and support.

Tender no: CORP 5450

Information: Herman Mhlongo, Tel: (011) 516 7653, E-mail: Mhlongh@eskom.co.za.

Closing date: 1 Sep 2021

Tags: Software, Services, Security, Support and maintenance

RedHat annual subscriptions are also sought for a duration of four years.

Tender no: CORP 5525

Information: Violet Beetha, Tel: (011) 800 3012, E-mail: BeethaVM@eskom.co.za.

Closing date: 1 Sep 2021

Tags: Software, Software licensing, Open source

The utility also requires finite element analysis software licences, maintenance and support, training and migration of data.

Tender no: CORP 5511

Information: Motlagae Mokoka, Tel: (011) 800 2165, E-mail: mokokam@eskom.co.za.

Closing date: 17 Sep 2021

Tags: Software, Software licensing, Services, Support and maintenance, Data migration, Training and eLearning

Bids are invited for hosting in a vendor-neutral data centre for a period of five years.

Tender no: CORP 5426R

Information: Thomas Manaka, Tel: (011) 800 5471, E-mail: manakamt@eskom.co.za.

Closing date: 7 Sep 2021

Tags: Services, Hosting, Data centre

Provision of technical support is sought for servers, storage and backups for Eskom-owned infrastructure.

Tender no: CORP 5527

Information: Wendy Molele, Tel: (011) 800 4824, E-mail: molelew@eskom.co.za.

Closing date: 17 Sep 2021

Tags: Services, Servers, Storage, Hardware, Back-up, Support and maintenance

Eskom requires computational fluid dynamics software licences, maintenance and support, training and data migration.

Tender no: CORP 5512

Information: Motlagae Mokoka, Tel: (011) 800 2165, E-mail: mokokam@eskom.co.za.

Closing date: 16 Sep 2021

Tags: Software, Software licensing, Services, Support and maintenance, Data migration, Training and eLearning

Bids are invited for the provision of internet bandwidth management and control devices, maintenance and support, professional services, training and all licensing as required for a period of five years.

Non-compulsory briefing: 30 Aug – via Microsoft Teams.

Tender no: CORP 5537

Information: Tamara Mda, Tel: (011) 800 3599, E-mail: MdaT@eskom.co.za.

Closing date: 28 Sep 2021

Tags: Services, Storage, Hardware, Software, Support and maintenance, Internet, Bandwidth, Professional services, Training and eLearning, Software licensing

Companies and Intellectual Property Commission

Proposals are invited for the appointment of a XBRL taxonomy development, maintenance and training service provider.

Tender no: CIPC BID NUMBER: 07/2021/2022

Information: Ntombi Maqhula, Tel: (012) 394 5344, E-mail: Nmaqhula@cipc.co.za.

Closing date: 30 Aug 2021

Tags: Software, Software development, Services, Support and maintenance

The commission also wishes to appoint an ICT service provider to provide a privilege access management solution - installation, implementation, maintenance and support services.

Tender no: CIPC BID NUMBER: 08/2021/2022

Information: Ntombi Maqhula, Tel: (012) 394 5344, E-mail: Nmaqhula@cipc.co.za.

Closing date: 30 Aug 2021

Tags: Software, Security, Services, Support and maintenance, Privilege access management

An ICT services provider is sought to provide installation, configuration, support and maintenance of a next-generation firewall solution.

Tender no: CIPC BID NUMBER: 09/2021/2022

Information: Ntombi Maqhula, Tel: (012) 394 5344, E-mail: Nmaqhula@cipc.co.za.

Closing date: 3 Sep 2021

Tags: Software, Security, Services, Support and maintenance, Hardware, Firewall

Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa

Bids are invited for the implementation of an enterprise network for PRASA.

Tender no: HO/ICT/406/06/2021

Information: Daluxolo Qabaka, Tel: (012) 748 7299, E-mail: dqabaka@prasa.com.

Closing date: 17 Sep 2021

Tags: Services, Telecommunications, Hardware, Networking

Metrorail KZN's ICT department requires supply and deliver of cache batteries and hard drives.

Tender no: PR 10324634/01

Information: Cornelia Pieterse, Tel: (031) 813 0194, E-mail: cpieterse2@metrorail.co.za.

Closing date: 3 Sep 2021

Tags: Hardware, Storage, Cache battery

The agency is also advertising for the servicing/maintaining and calibration of telecoms equipment/tools as and when required.

Tender no: KZN/RAIL/07/2021/005/Q-2

Information: Sphamandla Zondi, Tel: (031) 813 0082, E-mail: sphamandla.zondi@prasa.com.

Closing date: 3 Sep 2021

Tags: Hardware, Telecommunications, Services, Support and maintenance

Council for Medical Schemes

The council is looking for a service provider to supply technical support for broker training webinars.

Tender no: RFQ/CMS/SHR/010820

Information: Mmatsie Mpshane, Tel: (012) 431 0434, E-mail: m.mpshane@medicalschemes.co.za.

Closing date: 30 Aug 2021

Tags: Software, Services, Support and maintenance, Webinars

National Prosecuting Authority

Bids are invited to participate in a panel of digital forensic services to the NPA for a period of three years.

Tender no: NPA 06- 21/22

Information: Halala Nsibande, Tel: (012) 845 6255, E-mail: tenders@npa.gov.za.

Closing date: 6 Sep 2021

Tags: Services, Consulting, Forensics, Digital, Security

Development Bank of Southern Africa

DBSA is looking for a service provider to supply laptops, desktops and peripherals to the IPP office.

Tender no: RFP219/2021

Information: Victor Phalafala, Tel: (011) 313 3500, E-mail: Victorscm@dbsa.org.

Closing date: 13 Sep 2021

Tags: Hardware, Mobility, Computing

Human Sciences Research Council

The HSRC wishes to appoint a service provider for provision of business innovation survey for a period of two years.

Tender no: HSRC/06/2021/22

Information: Hilton Tsibande, Tel: (012) 302 2362, E-mail: htsibande@hsrc.ac.za.

Closing date: 10 Sep 2021

Tags: Services, Consulting, Innovation, Research and analysis

Nkangala District Municipality

The Mpumalanga municipality is setting up a panel of specialised service providers to undertake various forensic investigations for three years (re-advert).

Tender no: Not provided

Information: A Twala, Tel: (013) 249 2168, E-mail: twalaad@nkangaladm.gov.za.

Closing date: 30 Aug 2021

Tags: Services, Consulting, Security, Forensics

Independent Communications Authority of South Africa

ICASA is looking for a service provider for the supply and installation of modular server chassis, 4 blade servers and 2 rack servers on an 80/20 PPPFA 2000, Preferential Procurement Regulation: 2017.

Non-compulsory briefing: 30 Aug – Microsoft Teams

Tender no: ICASA 19/2021

Information: Bid Administration, Tel: (012) 568 3604, E-mail: BidAdministration@icasa.org.za.

Closing date: 9 Sep 2021

Tags: Hardware, Servers

A suitable service provider is sought to administer a 360-degree online assessment annually for ICASA for a period of three years on an 80/20 PPPFA 2000, Preferential Procurement Regulation: 2017.

Tender no: ICASA 34/2021

Information: Bid Administration, Tel: (012) 568 3604, E-mail: BidAdministration@icasa.org.za.

Closing date: 2 Sep 2021

Tags: Services, Software, Support and maintenance, HR

Request for information

Eskom

The company invites information on customer data enrichment.

Tender no: E/SR3902LD (R)

Information: Safeeyah Richards, Tel: (021) 980 3370, E-mail: Dhansas@eskom.co.za.

Closing date: 7 Sep 2021

Tags: Software, Services, Consulting, Data

Information is also required on an unified communications (ie, video and telephony) solution.

Tender no: CORP 5541

Information: Tamara Mda, Tel: (011) 800 3599, E-mail: MdaT@eskom.co.za.

Closing date: 29 Sep 2021

Tags: Software, Unified communications, Telephony, Video conferencing

Umgeni Water

Technical information is requested for a water meter remote reader handheld device or system.

Tender no: IDMS-01-2021/22

Information: Sphamandla Mthembu, Tel: (033) 341 1325, E-mail: Spha.mthembu@umgeni.co.za.

Closing date: 15 Sep 2021

Tags: Software, Hardware, Mobile, Remote computing

South African Revenue Service

SARS requires information on a performance manager solution.

Tender no: RFI 0052/2021

Information: Andre Taljaard, Tel: (012) 647 9569, E-mail: tenderofffice@sars.gov.za.

Closing date: 10 Sep 2021

Tags: Software, Performance management, HR

Ammendments

Transnet SOC Ltd

The supply, installation, configuration and migration of a replacement of the NMS server hardware and SevOne standard annual maintenance renewal for PAS with 7500 Objects is sought.

Tender no: SAZ 4023/2021

Information: Mandisa Liwani, Tel: (021) 940 1840, E-mail: mandisa.liwani@transnet.net.

New closing date: 14 Sep 2021

Tags: Services, Hardware, Software, Support and maintenance, Servers, Networking

Cancellations

Eskom

Finite element analysis software licences, maintenance and support, training and migration of data.

Tender no:CORP5511