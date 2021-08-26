ICT tenders: Moving in multiples
It's a busy week for technology tenders, as procurement officers across the public sector look to fill tech requirements. This surge in requests is largely driven by organisations advertising multiple requirements rather than an increase in the number of advertisers.
Eskom continues with its increase in technology interest and leads the charts with 10 advertisements, two of which are requests for information.
The State IT Agency and Transnet come in at joint second with four tenders a piece, followed by the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa and Companies and Intellectual Property Commission with three requests respectively. A further 14 organisations across spheres of government feature two technology requirements on their shopping lists.
The resultant offering of opportunities for the ICT sector is plentiful, with the services sector in particular seeing a significant jump in interest from 48 requests to 61.
Demand for software still leads, however, as requests climb by eight to 67. The hardware sector also fares well this week, as tender invitations increase by 10 to 43.
Telecommunications is the only area to see a decline, with requests dropping to seven from last week's 10.
Moving to tender outcomes sees government revealing little progress in the finalisation of bid processes, with a single cancellation and no announcements of awards.
New tenders
State Information Technology Agency
SITA invites bids for the supply of Juniper equipment, installation, support and maintenance for the SAPS Shortfall Project.
Tender no: RFB 943
Information: Lekoetsi Makwela, Tel: (012) 482 3010, E-mail: Lekoetsi.Makwela@sita.co.za.
Closing date: 8 Sep 2021
Tags: Hardware, Services, Support and maintenance, Networking
Provision of maintenance and technical support is sought for the STRLab system for the South African Police Service for a period of 24 months.
Tender no: RFB 940
Information: Lekoetsi Makwela, Tel: (012) 482 3010, E-mail: Lekoetsi.Makwela@sita.co.za.
Closing date: 7 Sep 2021
Tags: Software, Services, Support and maintenance
SITA invites bids for accreditation for support, maintenance and installation for end-user computing infrastructure for a period of three years.
Tender no: RFA 952
Information: Cindy Kobe, Tel: (012) 482 2532, E-mail: cindy.kobe@sita.co.za.
Closing date: 13 Sep 2021
Tags: Hardware, Services, Support and maintenance, Computing, Mobility
The Department of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development requires supply, installation, maintenance and support of VMware software.
Tender no: RFB 930
Information: Emmah Mmatli, Tel: (012) 482 2673, E-mail: Emmah.Mmatli@sita.co.za.
Closing date: 6 Sep 2021
Tags: Software, Services, Support and maintenance
Dube TradePort Corporation
The organisation requires ICT security and cyber security services for a period of three years.
Tender no: DTP/RFP/31/CEO/10/2019
Information: Vanishree Naidoo, Tel: (032) 814 0096, E-mail: tenders@dubetradeport.co.za.
Closing date: 8 Sep 2021
Tags: Software, Services, Security, Cyber Security
South African National Energy Development Institute
Sanedi is advertising for the development of a monitoring and evaluation system for public sector energy-efficiency projects.
Compulsory briefing: 27 Aug – Microsoft Teams
Tender no: 171
Information: Nondumiso Buthelezi, Tel: (011) 038 4369, E-mail: enquiries.procurement@sanedi.org.za.
Closing date: 7 Sep 2021
Tags: Software, Software development, Monitoring, Evaluation, Energy
Thembisile Hani Local Municipality
The Mpumalanga municipality is looking for a professional service provider to provide data management solutions and a data verification system for a period of 36 months.
Tender no: THLM/SCM02/2021-2022/BTO 02
Information: O Ledwaba, Tel: (013) 986 9161, E-mail: ledwabao@thembisilehanil.gov.za.
Closing date: 2 Sep 2021
Tags: Software, Services, Data management, Data verification
Sentech Limited
Sentech requires the appointment of a service provider to develop machine learning and artificial intelligence-based content recommendation capability on a web and mobile audio platform.
Compulsory briefing: 27 Aug – Via Microsoft Teams, RSVP required.
Tender no: RFQ/Content Recommendation Capability 6000000520
Information: Tumelo Buang, Cell: 072 751 5036, E-mail: buangtp@sentech.co.za.
Closing date: 1 Sep 2021
Tags: Services, Software, Software development, Artificial intelligence, Machine learning, Internet, Mobile, Content
Department of Transport, KwaZulu-Natal
The province is looking for the supply and installation of a card printer and consumables.
Tender no: ZNQ01366/00000/00/HOD/GEN/21/T
Information: Sivanessan Munsami, Tel: (033) 394 0202, E-mail: Sivanessan.Munsami@gmail.com.
Closing date: 2 Sep 2021
Tags: Hardware, Printing
The department also invites bids for the repair and maintenance to the firearm card printing machine.
Tender no: ZNQ01294/00000/00/HOD/GEN/21/T
Information: Karen Bishop, Tel: (033) 355 0202, E-mail: Karen.Bishop@gmail.com.
Closing date: 1 Sep 2021
Tags: Hardware, Printing, Services, Support and maintenance
Saldanha Bay Municipality
The Western Cape municipality is looking for a service provider to conduct data management, revenue protection and token identifier roll-over for the period 1 November 2021 to 30 June 2024.
Tender no: SBM 02/21/22
Information: C Du Preez, Tel: (022) 701 7123, E-mail: cassie.dupreez@sbm.gov.za.
Closing date: 17 Sep 2021
Tags: Software, Services, Data management, Token identifier
The municipality also requires supply, installation and management of a STS-compliant prepayment electricity vending, data management, revenue protection and token identifier roll-over system for the period 1 July 2022 to 30 June 2027.
Tender no: SBM 03/21/22
Information: C Du Preez, Tel: (022) 701 7123, E-mail: cassie.dupreez@sbm.gov.za.
Closing date: 17 Sep 2021
Tags: Software, Data management, Token identifier
Sundays River Valley Municipality
Bids are invited for supply and installation of wireless access points.
Tender no: SRVM-RFQ-14/2022
Information: Sibulele Ntongana, Tel: (042) 230 7738, E-mail: sibulelen@srvm.gov.za.
Closing date: 31 Aug 2021
Tags: Hardware, Networking, Wireless, WiFi
Export Credit Insurance Corporation of South Africa Limited
Provision of a cloud-based PBX solution is sought for a period of 36 months.
Tender no: ECIC37Q-2021/22
Information: Ayanda Mdunge, Tel: (012) 471 3800, E-mail: procurement@ecic.co.za.
Closing date: 3 Sep 2021
Tags: Hardware, Cloud computing, Telecommunications, Telephony
Air Traffic and Navigation Services Company Limited
ATNS wishes to appoint a service provider for various computer hardware spares.
Tender no: ATNS/HO/RFP012/21.22/CAATS PROJECT
Information: Nokuthula Sangweni, Cell: 082 875 4809, E-mail: NokuthulaSa@atns.co.za.
Closing date: 14 Sep 2021
Tags: Hardware, Computing
Agrément South Africa
The organisation wishes to appoint a suitable service provider for the provision of an electronic board pack solution.
Tender no: ASA 02/2021
Information: Daniel Mamaregane, Tel: (012) 841 2735, E-mail: dmamaregane@agrement.co.za.
Closing date: 3 Sep 2021
Tags: Software
Pixley Ka Seme District Municipality
The Northern Cape municipality wishes to procure an automated risk management and internal audit software system.
Tender no: TD 03/2021
Information: Desmond Mqhum, Tel: (053) 631 0891, E-mail: dmqhum@pksdm.gov.za.
Closing date: 22 Sep 2021
Tags: Software, Risk management, Audit
South African Revenue Service
Bids are invited for the procurement and support of the PADS4 video and digital signage solution (smart displays) for 34 SARS branches.
Tender no: RFP 15/2021
Information: SARS Tender Office, Tel: (081) 037 9162, E-mail: tenderofffice@sars.gov.za.
Closing date: 15 Sep 2021
Tags: Hardware, Software, Digital, Video, Digital signage
Overberg Water
A professional service provider is sought for the provision of IT support services at Overberg Water Board for a period of 24 months.
Tender no: RFP OW-024/2021/22
Information: Nicholus Lehutso, Tel: (021) 851 2155, E-mail: nlehutso@overbergwater.co.za.
Closing date: 8 Sep 2021
Tags: Services, Support and maintenance
Gamagara Local Municipality
The Northern Cape municipality is advertising for provision of infrastructure-as-a-service and software-as-a-service for a period of 36 months.
Tender no: GM2021/35
Information: Tshenolo Tshekedi, Tel: (053) 723 6000, E-mail: tshekedit@gamagara.co.za.
Closing date: 22 Sep 2021
Tags: Services, Hardware, Software, Infrastructure-as-a-service, IaaS, Software-as-a-service, SaaS
Ithala SOC Limited
The organisation is looking for a service provider to provide a digital platform for its insurance department.
Compulsory briefing: 31 Aug – Virtual
Tender no: RFQ 18994
Information: Nokuthokoza Mbhele, Tel: (031) 366 2500, E-mail: quotes_ltd@ithala.co.za.
Closing date: 6 Sep 2021
Tags: Services, Software, Digital
Transnet SOC Ltd
Transnet is advertising for the design, supply, installation, commissioning, configuration and integration of all equipment, software and database for a full high-definition IP CCTV surveillance system at Witbank and Komatipoort Marshalling Yards for a period of 12 months. The entire installation shall function as a single integrated HD IP CCTV surveillance system.
Tender no: ERACKM_WGO-35482
Information: Dudu Mkhwebane, Tel: (012) 315 4121, E-mail: dudu.mkhwebane@transnet.net.
Closing date: 14 Sep 2021
Tags: Services, Hardware, Software, Security, CCTV
Bids are invited for the provision of a procurement process automation solution for a period of three years, with an option to extend for two years.
Non-compulsory briefing: 30 Aug – Link.
Tender no: GSM/21/05/2119
Information: Nomasomi Mgandela, Tel: (011) 308 2360, E-mail: Nomasomi.Mgandela@transnet.net.
Closing date: 21 Sep 2021
Tags: Software, Procurement, SCM, Supply chain management
Provision of application programming interface service is sought for mobile application developed for Transnet SOC Ltd operating as Transnet Port Terminals for a period of three years.
Tender no: iCLM HQ 610/TPT
Information: Nomathamsanqa Tammara Nyawose, Tel: (066) 133 0619, E-mail: nomathamsanqa.nyawose@transnet.net.
Closing date: 7 Sep 2021
Tags: Software, Services, Applications, Mobility, Application programming interface, API
Department of Defence
The department is advertising the rendering of a service provider in regards to Oryx Simulator training for a period of three years. Procurement plan number: DOD PROC PLAN 21-22/SAAF/662.
Tender no: CPSC-B-PC-019-2020
Information: Technical: Colonel IN Moreetsi or Lieutenant Colonel Munsami, Tel: (012) 312 2732. General: Major N Sobekwa, Tel: (012) 649 6682, E-mail: invitationdodcpsc@gmail.com.
Closing date: 27 Sep 2021
Tags: Hardware, Services, Software, Simulation, Virtual reality, Training and eLearning
Bids are invited for the maintenance and repair of the security systems within the SA Army Signal Formation and units for a period of three years. Procurement plan number: DOD PROC PLAN 21-22/SA ARMY/577.
Tender no: CPSC-B-PC-021-2020
Information: Technical: Major TJ Potgieter, Tel: (012) 529 0390, Cell: 081 324 4531. General: Major N Sobekwa, Tel: (012) 649 6682, E-mail: invitationdodcpsc@gmail.com.
Closing date: 27 Sep 2021
Tags: Hardware, Services, Software, Security, CCTV, Biometrics
Community Schemes Ombud Service
CSOS wishes to appoint a service provider for the provision of Eset licence renewal and support for a period of three years.
Tender no: CSOS010-2021R
Information: Jabulile Sithole, Tel: (010) 593 0533, E-mail: tenders@csos.org.za.
Closing date: 15 Sep 2021
Tags: Software, Software licensing, Services, Security, Support and maintenance, Internet
Inkomati Catchment Management Agency
The agency is looking for a service provider for the delivery, installation and configuration of VMware vSAN VxRail hyperconverged infrastructure and installation of new network switches compatible with the solution and provision of Microsoft Datacentre core-based, Windows Server CALS licences.
Tender no: IUCMA/007/NETWORK/2021-Re-Advert
Information: Ntokozo Hlatshwayo or L Skhosana, Tel: (013) 753 9000, E-mail: hlatshwayon@iucma.co.za.
Closing date: 31 Aug 2021
Tags: Hardware, Software, Server, Networking, Software licensing
Sekhukhune District Municipality
The Limpopo municipality requires service provider/s for back-end and front-end solutions for a period of three years.
Tender no: SK8/3/1-08/2021/2022
Information: Vicky Chabedi, Tel: (013) 262 7419, E-mail: chabediv@sekhukhune.gov.za.
Closing date: 8 Sep 2021
Tags: Software
Supply and delivery of 40 digital signature pads is also sought.
Tender no: SK8/3/1-09/2021/2022
Information: Vicky Chabedi, Tel: (013) 262 7419, E-mail: chabediv@sekhukhune.gov.za.
Closing date: 30 Aug 2021
Tags: Software, Hardware, Digital, Digital signature, Digital signature pads
Department of Public Works and Infrastructure
Port Elizabeth: The national Department of Public Works and Infrastructure wishes to procure 49 notebooks.
Tender no: PECL07/2021
Information: Peter Blouw, Tel: (041) 408 2076, E-mail: peter.blouw@dpw.gov.za.
Closing date: 31 Aug 2021
Tags: Hardware, Computing, Mobility
Department of Social Development, Northern Cape
The provincial department requires supply and delivery of computer peripherals, consumables, software and hardware.
Tender no: NC/SOC/006/2021
Information: Boingotlo Motshabi, Tel: (053) 874 9299, E-mail: bmotshabi@ncpg.gov.za.
Closing date: 3 Sep 2021
Tags: Software, Hardware, Computing, Peripherals
Alfred Duma Local Municipality
The KZN municipality invites bids for the installation, supply, maintenance and repairs to the bio-matrix system for a period of three years.
Tender no: PS 05/2021
Information: M Abdool, Tel: (036) 631 1777, E-mail: mabdool@alfredduma.gov.za.
Closing date: 15 Sep 2021
Tags: Software, Hardware, Security, Biometrics
Sarah Baartman District Municipality
The Eastern Cape municipality invites bids for the development, hosting, maintenance and support of website and intranet.
Compulsory briefing: 31 Aug – A request to join the meeting must be sent to cmabindla@sbdm.co.za and copied to dkramer@sbdm.co.za before 16h30 on Monday, 30 August. Any RSVP or show of interest received after 16h30 on 30 August will not be considered. If you did not RSVP by sending a request to join the virtual clarification meeting before the due date, your bid will not be considered.
Tender no: 22/2021
Information: Chuma Mabindla, Tel: (041) 508 7054, E-mail: cmabindla@sbdm.co.za.
Closing date: 21 Sep 2021
Tags: Software, Software development, Internet, Intranet, Services, Hosting, Support and maintenance
NamaKwa District Municipality
Bids are invited for the review, analysis and update of the rural roads asset management system (RRAMS).
Tender no: 10/2021
Information: Chaldon Osborne, Tel: (027) 712 8000, E-mail: chaldono@namakwa-dm.gov.za.
Closing date: 13 Sep 2021
Tags: Software, Software development
Department of Human Settlements
Terms of reference are sought to request for the appointment of a service provider to improve efficiency through business process management in the national department for a period of 24 months.
Tender no: VA49/711
Information: Mbulelo Camagu, Tel: (012) 444 9240, E-mail: mbulelo.camagu@dhs.gov.za.
Closing date: 10 Sep 2021
Tags: Software, Services, Consulting, Business process management, BPM
Department of Mineral Resources and Energy
Bids are invited for the appointment of a service provider to design, supply and install an electronic surveillance and access control system, including support, repair and maintenance service of the same system for a period of 36 months at the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy Polokwane (Landros Mare building) and Witbank (old Absa building) regional offices.
Tender no: DMRE/007/2021/22
Information: Lucia Nkhethoa, Tel: (012) 444 3778, E-mail: Lucia.Nkhethoa@dmre.gov.za.
Closing date: 8 Sep 2021
Tags: Software, Services, Hardware, Access control, Security, Biometrics, Electronic surveillance
The department also wishes to appoint a panel of consultants to render forensic audit, information system audit and internal audit services for a period of three years.
Tender no: DMRE/008/2021/22
Information: Samuel Msiza, Tel: (012) 406 7910, E-mail: Samuel.msiza@dmre.gov.za.
Closing date: 15 Sep 2021
Tags: Software, Services, Security, Consulting, Forensics, Auditing
King Sabata Dalindyebo Local Municipality
The Eastern Cape municipality is looking for a service provider for the supply, installation and management of a pre-payment electricity vending system for three years.
Tender no: SCM:009/2021/22
Information: Ms Lunika, Tel: (047) 501 4427, E-mail: xoliswal@ksd.gov.za.
Closing date: 16 Sep 2021
Tags: Services, Software, Pre-payment, Electricity vending
Supply, installation, maintenance and training on a revenue management and debt collection system is also sought for three years.
Tender no: SCM:010/2021/22
Information: Ms Lunika, Tel: (047) 501 4427, E-mail: xoliswal@ksd.gov.za.
Closing date: 16 Sep 2021
Tags: Services, Software, Support and maintenance, Revenue management, Debt collection
Media, Information and Communication Technologies Sector Education and Training Authority
The authority wishes to appoint a service provider for the supply, installation, and maintenance of managed printing solutions on an operating lease for a period of 36 months.
Tender no: RFQ/MICT/50/2021
Information: SCM, Tel: (011) 207 2600, E-mail: rfqs@mict.org.za.
Closing date: 3 Sep 2021
Tags: Services, Hardware, Printing, Managed printing
The SETA is also looking for a service provider for the provision, supply and maintenance of telephone system rental to for a period of three years.
Compulsory briefing: 6 Sep – Microsoft Teams
Tender no: RFQ/MICT/TEL/006/2021
Information: Bid queries, Tel: (011) 207 2600, E-mail: bidqueries@mict.org.za.
Closing date: 15 Sep 2021
Tags: Services, Hardware, Telecommunications, Telephony, Support and maintenance
Mossel Bay Municipality
Supply and installation of a vehicle tracking and management system is sought.
Tender no: TDR222/2021/2022
Information: Dawie Zwiegelaar, Tel: (044) 606 5275, E-mail: dzwiegelaar@mosselbay.gov.za.
Closing date: 17 Sep 2021
Tags: Software, Vehicle management
National Research Foundation
Provision of wireless access points and VSAT equipment is sought for farmhouses in the Karoo Astronomy advantage areas, for a period of three years.
Tender no: NRF/SARAO SAGA/20/2021-22
Information: Anwuli Okecha, Tel: (021) 506 7300, E-mail: anwuli@ska.ac.za.
Closing date: 31 Aug 2021
Tags: Telecommunications, Networking
The NRF is re-advertising its wish to appoint a contractor to design and increase capacity of the long-haul fibre from the existing fibre link in Carnarvon POP to the SKA site in Northern Cape and provide fibre drop-offs to new sites.
Tender no: NRF/SARAO SNET/07/2021-22
Information: Sipho Ngunyule, Tel: (021) 506 7300, E-mail: sngunyule@sarao.ac.za.
Closing date: 6 Sep 2021
Tags: Telecommunications, Fibre
National Housing Finance Corporation Limited
The NHFC invites proposals for the business process and implementation plan of the revised finance linked individual subsidy programme policy.
Compulsory briefing: 27 Aug – Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, the briefing session will be conducted virtually on Zoom. Link. Meeting ID: 828 0788 9299. Passcode: 107857.
Tender no: MS/08/2021
Information: Pumza Nsukwini, Tel: (011) 644 9814, E-mail: pumzan@nhfc.co.za.
Closing date: 2 Sep 2021
Tags: Services, Consulting, Business process management, BPM
National Home Builders Registration Council
The council is looking for a suitable service provider for the supply, installation and support of a multimedia streaming solution for a period of five years.
Tender no: NHBRC 12/2021
Information: Paballo Relela or Bernard Kekana, Tel: (011) 317 0144, E-mail: Tenders@nhbrc.org.za.
Closing date: 3 Sep 2021
Tags: Software, Services, Multi-media, Streaming
The NHBRC is also requesting proposals for the appointment of a suitable service provider to render project management for digital services for a period of two years.
Tender no: NHBRC 13/2021
Information: Paballo Relela or Bernard Kekana, Tel: (011) 317 0114, E-mail: Tenders@nhbrc.org.za.
Closing date: 7 Sep 2021
Tags: Services, Digital, Consulting, Project management
Department of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development
The Office of the Valuer General requires a service provider to provide enterprise risk management services for a period of 36 months.
Tender no: OVG (08) 2021/22
Information: Buti Matjila, Cell: 082 385 4570, E-mail: Buti.Matjila@dalrrd.gov.za.
Closing date: 6 Sep 2021
Tags: Software, Services, Consulting
A service provider is sought for annual software support and maintenance for Safe software licences at the Chief Directorate: National Geo-Spatial Information, Western Cape for a period of three years.
Tender no: SSC WC Q05 2021/2022 DALRRD
Information: Charles Mamabolo, Tel: (021) 409 0526, E-mail: charles.mamabolo@dalrrd.gov.za.
Closing date: 10 Sep 2021
Tags: Software, Services, Support and maintenance
Wholesale and Retail Sector Education and Training Authority
The authority wishes to appoint an accredited SAGE 300 People service provider.
Tender no: WRSCM-2021/2022-0024
Information: Dawn, Tel: (012) 622 9500, E-mail: tenders@wrset.org.za.
Closing date: 1 Sep 2021
Tags: Software, Services
Department of Education, Free State
The department is advertising for the once-off upgrading and installation of security infrastructure, as well as service and maintenance of security infrastructure for a period of three years (from date of approval) at examination centres, nodal, storage and distribution facilities in the province.
Tender no: E1/2021/2022
Information: L Maekiso, Tel: (051) 404 4026, E-mail: l.maekiso@fseducation.gov.za.
Closing date: 10 Sep 2021
Tags: Hardware, Software, Security, Services, Biometrics, CCTV, Support and maintenance
Mnquma Local Municipality
The municipality is calling for installation of a fleet management system for a period of three years.
Tender no: MNQ/SCM/98/20-21
Information: S Qwaka, Tel: (047) 050 1155, E-mail: sqwaka@mnquma.gov.za.
Closing date: 6 Sep 2021
Tags: Software, Fleet management
Kouga Municipality
The municipality is advertising for the supply, delivery and installation of fixed LED display screens for brand visibility, advertising and marketing.
Tender no: 157/2021
Information: N Makupula, Tel: (042) 200 2200, E-mail: nmakupula@kouga.gov.za.
Closing date: 13 Sep 2021
Tags: Hardware
Department of Community Safety, Security and Liaison, Mpumalanga
The province wishes to appoint a service provider to supply, implement, maintain and support a backup solution.
Tender no: SS/067/21/MP
Information: SCD Lekhuleni, Tel: (013) 766 4076, E-mail: clekhuleni@mpg.gov.za.
Closing date: 15 Sep 2021
Tags: Hardware, Software, Services, Back-up, Support and maintenance
Provincial Treasury, Mpumalanga
The province is advertising for a panel of service providers to supply asset bar-coding and scanning equipment inclusive of training and related items to various Mpumalanga provincial government departments, for a period of three years.
Tender no: MPPT007/21/01
Information: A Vermeulen, Tel: (013) 766 8706, E-mail: avermeulen@mpg.gov.za.
Closing date: 13 Sep 2021
Tags: Hardware, Barcode, Asset management, Services, Training
The treasury is also in need of the supply, implementation, maintenance and support a backup solution for the Department of Community Safety, Security and Liaison.
Tender no: SS/067/21/ MP
Information: NS Nkosi, Tel: (013) 766 4076, E-mail: ntokozon@mpg.gov.za.
Closing date: 15 Sep 2021
Tags: Hardware, Software, Services, Support and maintenance, Security, Back-up
Bloem Water
A professional service provider is sought to implement an ERP information system.
Compulsory briefing: 30 Aug – Virtual
Tender no: BW269/ERPIS/21
Information: Thato Lekhu, Tel: (051) 403 0800, E-mail: thatol@bloemwater.co.za.
Closing date: 24 Sep 2021
Tags: Software, ERP. Enterprise resource planning
Ports Regulator of South Africa
The regulator is advertising for professional consultancy services to develop a knowledge management system (KMS) by which organisational knowledge, learnings and processes can be captured, codified, shared and used to enhance the outputs of the organisation.
Tender no: PRSA004-2021: RFP-002-Knowledge Management System
Information: SCM, Tel: (031) 365 7800, E-mail: tenders@portsregulator.org.
Closing date: 3 Sep 2021
Tags: Software, Services, Consulting, Knowledge management
Elias Motsoaledi Local Municipality
The Limpopo municipality is offering a three-year rent-to-own contract for red light/stop/speed cameras, handheld scanning devices and licence plate recognition system with a fully functional back-office to manage all traffic-related infringements and offences at no capital cost to council.
Compulsory briefing: 1 Sep
Tender no: EMLM 05/2022
Information: Collin Coetzee, Tel: (013) 262 3056, E-mail: ccoetzee@emlm.gov.za.
Closing date: 17 Sep 2021
Tags: Hardware, Services, Software
The municipality is also advertising for the supply and installation of licence plate recognition cameras and CCTV surveillance monitoring systems on a 36-month full maintenance lease agreement with a fully-functional back-office and security cleared personnel.
Compulsory briefing: 1 Sep
Tender no: EMLM 06/2022
Information: Collin Coetzee, Tel: (013) 262 3056, E-mail: ccoetzee@emlm.gov.za.
Closing date: 17 Sep 2021
Tags: Hardware, Services, Software, Support and maintenance
Govan Mbeki Local Municipality
The Mpumalanga municipality requires provision and licensing of a prepaid electricity vending system.
Tender no: 8/3/1- 17/2021
Information: Jakes Mahlangu, Tel: (017) 620 6090, E-mail: jakes.m@govanmbeki.gov.za.
Closing date: 20 Sep 2021
Tags: Software, Software licensing, Electricity, Vending
South African Post Office Limited
SAPO wishes to appoint a reputable card scheme for issuing of Postbank (SASSA) cards for a period of five years.
Compulsory briefing: 27 Aug – Link.
Tender no: RFP 01/01/2021
Information: Nokulunga Moloi, Tel: (012) 407 7639, E-mail: Nokulunga.Moloi@postoffice.co.za.
Closing date: 3 Sep 2021
Tags: Software, Hardware, Smart cards
Rand West Local Municipality
An accredited service provider is sought for the licensing and technical support of the EPMS system for a period of 12 months.
Tender no: RWCLM-8/001/2021/2022
Information: Keletsamaile Mkhehlane, Tel: (011) 411 0200, E-mail: keletsamaile.mkhehlane@randwestcity.gov.za.
Closing date: 31 Aug 2021
Tags: Software, Services, Software licensing, Support and maintenance, EPMS
Matzikama Municipality
A service provider is sought for the provision of traffic law enforcement equipment, back-office systems and related services for a period ending 30 June 2024.
Tender no: T4/2021-2022
Information: Esau Everts, Tel: (027) 201 3439, E-mail: esaue@matzikama.gov.za.
Closing date: 30 Aug 2021
Tags: Software, Hardware, Services, Support and maintenance
Garden Route District Local Municipality
The municipality requires ICT hardware and software MISG funding for a period of three years.
Tender no: GRDM/05/21-22
Information: Bukelwa Ndzinde, Tel: (044) 803 1338, E-mail: bukelwa@gardenroute.gov.za.
Closing date: 14 Sep 2021
Tags: Software, Hardware, Services, Consulting
National Student Financial Aid Scheme
Supply and delivery of two backup devices with support and maintenance is sought for a period of three years.
Tender no: SCMN016/2021
Information: SCM Unit, Tel: (021) 763 3200, E-mail: SCM@nsfas.org.za.
Closing date: 3 Sep 2021
Tags: Hardware, Storage, Back-up
The Innovation Hub Management Centre
The centre invites bids for the supply, installation and configuration of a hosted voice telecommunication systems services with maintenance and support for a period of 36 months.
Tender no: TIHMC/2021/01
Information: Fulufhelo Ravele, Tel: (012) 844 0074, E-mail: scm@theinnovationhub.com.
Closing date: 6 Sep 2021
Tags: Software, Hardware, Hosting, Services, Telecommunications, Voice, Telephony, Support and maintenance
Eskom
The company is re-issuing its request for the provision of the supply, install, test and commission of an access control system according to specifications at each substation, namely Sterrekus substation and Kappa substation in the Eskom Western Cape transmission grid.
Tender no: E/ZM3863 – LD(R)
Information: Zodwa Mwadira, Tel: (021) 980 3691, E-mail: Mwadirz@eskom.co.za.
Closing date: 14 Sep 2021
Tags: Software, Services, Hardware, Access control, Biometrics, Security
Eskom also invites bids for the installation, testing and commissioning of an enterprise endpoint security solution, including maintenance and support.
Tender no: CORP 5450
Information: Herman Mhlongo, Tel: (011) 516 7653, E-mail: Mhlongh@eskom.co.za.
Closing date: 1 Sep 2021
Tags: Software, Services, Security, Support and maintenance
RedHat annual subscriptions are also sought for a duration of four years.
Tender no: CORP 5525
Information: Violet Beetha, Tel: (011) 800 3012, E-mail: BeethaVM@eskom.co.za.
Closing date: 1 Sep 2021
Tags: Software, Software licensing, Open source
The utility also requires finite element analysis software licences, maintenance and support, training and migration of data.
Tender no: CORP 5511
Information: Motlagae Mokoka, Tel: (011) 800 2165, E-mail: mokokam@eskom.co.za.
Closing date: 17 Sep 2021
Tags: Software, Software licensing, Services, Support and maintenance, Data migration, Training and eLearning
Bids are invited for hosting in a vendor-neutral data centre for a period of five years.
Tender no: CORP 5426R
Information: Thomas Manaka, Tel: (011) 800 5471, E-mail: manakamt@eskom.co.za.
Closing date: 7 Sep 2021
Tags: Services, Hosting, Data centre
Provision of technical support is sought for servers, storage and backups for Eskom-owned infrastructure.
Tender no: CORP 5527
Information: Wendy Molele, Tel: (011) 800 4824, E-mail: molelew@eskom.co.za.
Closing date: 17 Sep 2021
Tags: Services, Servers, Storage, Hardware, Back-up, Support and maintenance
Eskom requires computational fluid dynamics software licences, maintenance and support, training and data migration.
Tender no: CORP 5512
Information: Motlagae Mokoka, Tel: (011) 800 2165, E-mail: mokokam@eskom.co.za.
Closing date: 16 Sep 2021
Tags: Software, Software licensing, Services, Support and maintenance, Data migration, Training and eLearning
Bids are invited for the provision of internet bandwidth management and control devices, maintenance and support, professional services, training and all licensing as required for a period of five years.
Non-compulsory briefing: 30 Aug – via Microsoft Teams.
Tender no: CORP 5537
Information: Tamara Mda, Tel: (011) 800 3599, E-mail: MdaT@eskom.co.za.
Closing date: 28 Sep 2021
Tags: Services, Storage, Hardware, Software, Support and maintenance, Internet, Bandwidth, Professional services, Training and eLearning, Software licensing
Companies and Intellectual Property Commission
Proposals are invited for the appointment of a XBRL taxonomy development, maintenance and training service provider.
Tender no: CIPC BID NUMBER: 07/2021/2022
Information: Ntombi Maqhula, Tel: (012) 394 5344, E-mail: Nmaqhula@cipc.co.za.
Closing date: 30 Aug 2021
Tags: Software, Software development, Services, Support and maintenance
The commission also wishes to appoint an ICT service provider to provide a privilege access management solution - installation, implementation, maintenance and support services.
Tender no: CIPC BID NUMBER: 08/2021/2022
Information: Ntombi Maqhula, Tel: (012) 394 5344, E-mail: Nmaqhula@cipc.co.za.
Closing date: 30 Aug 2021
Tags: Software, Security, Services, Support and maintenance, Privilege access management
An ICT services provider is sought to provide installation, configuration, support and maintenance of a next-generation firewall solution.
Tender no: CIPC BID NUMBER: 09/2021/2022
Information: Ntombi Maqhula, Tel: (012) 394 5344, E-mail: Nmaqhula@cipc.co.za.
Closing date: 3 Sep 2021
Tags: Software, Security, Services, Support and maintenance, Hardware, Firewall
Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa
Bids are invited for the implementation of an enterprise network for PRASA.
Tender no: HO/ICT/406/06/2021
Information: Daluxolo Qabaka, Tel: (012) 748 7299, E-mail: dqabaka@prasa.com.
Closing date: 17 Sep 2021
Tags: Services, Telecommunications, Hardware, Networking
Metrorail KZN's ICT department requires supply and deliver of cache batteries and hard drives.
Tender no: PR 10324634/01
Information: Cornelia Pieterse, Tel: (031) 813 0194, E-mail: cpieterse2@metrorail.co.za.
Closing date: 3 Sep 2021
Tags: Hardware, Storage, Cache battery
The agency is also advertising for the servicing/maintaining and calibration of telecoms equipment/tools as and when required.
Tender no: KZN/RAIL/07/2021/005/Q-2
Information: Sphamandla Zondi, Tel: (031) 813 0082, E-mail: sphamandla.zondi@prasa.com.
Closing date: 3 Sep 2021
Tags: Hardware, Telecommunications, Services, Support and maintenance
Council for Medical Schemes
The council is looking for a service provider to supply technical support for broker training webinars.
Tender no: RFQ/CMS/SHR/010820
Information: Mmatsie Mpshane, Tel: (012) 431 0434, E-mail: m.mpshane@medicalschemes.co.za.
Closing date: 30 Aug 2021
Tags: Software, Services, Support and maintenance, Webinars
National Prosecuting Authority
Bids are invited to participate in a panel of digital forensic services to the NPA for a period of three years.
Tender no: NPA 06- 21/22
Information: Halala Nsibande, Tel: (012) 845 6255, E-mail: tenders@npa.gov.za.
Closing date: 6 Sep 2021
Tags: Services, Consulting, Forensics, Digital, Security
Development Bank of Southern Africa
DBSA is looking for a service provider to supply laptops, desktops and peripherals to the IPP office.
Tender no: RFP219/2021
Information: Victor Phalafala, Tel: (011) 313 3500, E-mail: Victorscm@dbsa.org.
Closing date: 13 Sep 2021
Tags: Hardware, Mobility, Computing
Human Sciences Research Council
The HSRC wishes to appoint a service provider for provision of business innovation survey for a period of two years.
Tender no: HSRC/06/2021/22
Information: Hilton Tsibande, Tel: (012) 302 2362, E-mail: htsibande@hsrc.ac.za.
Closing date: 10 Sep 2021
Tags: Services, Consulting, Innovation, Research and analysis
Nkangala District Municipality
The Mpumalanga municipality is setting up a panel of specialised service providers to undertake various forensic investigations for three years (re-advert).
Tender no: Not provided
Information: A Twala, Tel: (013) 249 2168, E-mail: twalaad@nkangaladm.gov.za.
Closing date: 30 Aug 2021
Tags: Services, Consulting, Security, Forensics
Independent Communications Authority of South Africa
ICASA is looking for a service provider for the supply and installation of modular server chassis, 4 blade servers and 2 rack servers on an 80/20 PPPFA 2000, Preferential Procurement Regulation: 2017.
Non-compulsory briefing: 30 Aug – Microsoft Teams
Tender no: ICASA 19/2021
Information: Bid Administration, Tel: (012) 568 3604, E-mail: BidAdministration@icasa.org.za.
Closing date: 9 Sep 2021
Tags: Hardware, Servers
A suitable service provider is sought to administer a 360-degree online assessment annually for ICASA for a period of three years on an 80/20 PPPFA 2000, Preferential Procurement Regulation: 2017.
Tender no: ICASA 34/2021
Information: Bid Administration, Tel: (012) 568 3604, E-mail: BidAdministration@icasa.org.za.
Closing date: 2 Sep 2021
Tags: Services, Software, Support and maintenance, HR
Request for information
Eskom
The company invites information on customer data enrichment.
Tender no: E/SR3902LD (R)
Information: Safeeyah Richards, Tel: (021) 980 3370, E-mail: Dhansas@eskom.co.za.
Closing date: 7 Sep 2021
Tags: Software, Services, Consulting, Data
Information is also required on an unified communications (ie, video and telephony) solution.
Tender no: CORP 5541
Information: Tamara Mda, Tel: (011) 800 3599, E-mail: MdaT@eskom.co.za.
Closing date: 29 Sep 2021
Tags: Software, Unified communications, Telephony, Video conferencing
Umgeni Water
Technical information is requested for a water meter remote reader handheld device or system.
Tender no: IDMS-01-2021/22
Information: Sphamandla Mthembu, Tel: (033) 341 1325, E-mail: Spha.mthembu@umgeni.co.za.
Closing date: 15 Sep 2021
Tags: Software, Hardware, Mobile, Remote computing
South African Revenue Service
SARS requires information on a performance manager solution.
Tender no: RFI 0052/2021
Information: Andre Taljaard, Tel: (012) 647 9569, E-mail: tenderofffice@sars.gov.za.
Closing date: 10 Sep 2021
Tags: Software, Performance management, HR
Ammendments
Transnet SOC Ltd
The supply, installation, configuration and migration of a replacement of the NMS server hardware and SevOne standard annual maintenance renewal for PAS with 7500 Objects is sought.
Tender no: SAZ 4023/2021
Information: Mandisa Liwani, Tel: (021) 940 1840, E-mail: mandisa.liwani@transnet.net.
New closing date: 14 Sep 2021
Tags: Services, Hardware, Software, Support and maintenance, Servers, Networking
Cancellations
Eskom
Finite element analysis software licences, maintenance and support, training and migration of data.
Tender no:CORP5511