Lenovo ThinkPad E15 Gen 2 – conferencing made better

Samantha Cook, Lenovo product specialist at DCC.

Lenovo’s ThinkPad E15 Gen 2 laptop series is now available from official distributor, Drive Control Corporation (DCC). The ThinkPad E15 is packed with productivity features optimised for meetings and collaboration with colleagues.

For example, the 15.6-inch ThinkPad E15’s AI-based noise cancellation, coupled with the embedded microphone, enhances the virtual meeting experience. Also, choose between predefined modes for seamless conferencing – whether on the go or working remotely in a home office.

Plus, when making conference calls, users can easily answer, make and disconnect from calls by using the F9-F11 function keys.

“With the ThinkPad 15 Gen 2, Lenovo has gone out of its way to design a laptop that optimises the meeting and collaboration process. It is the ideal machine for today’s hybrid working environments,” says Samantha Cook, Lenovo product specialist at DCC.

The ThinkPad E15 Gen 2 laptops offer full-HD resolution with up to 300 nits of brightness for outdoor use as well as an antiglare panel with a 100% sRGB colour gamut for clear visuals.

Additional ThinkPad E15 Gen 2 features include:

11th Gen Intel Core processors (i5 and i7 options along with DDR4 memory and optional discrete NVIDIA graphics.

Modern Standby – receive e-mails, IM notifications, updates and calls with the lid closed.

Wake-on-Voice – the system goes back to work with voice control and connects to the internet instantaneously on waking.

Smart Power On – log in and boot up with one touch.

Assessed against 12 military-grade requirements with more than 200 quality checks: from the Arctic wilderness to desert dust storms.

The Lenovo ThinkPad 15 Gen 2 ships with a basic one-year warrantee, upgradeable to five-year premier support.