Zynga and StarLark Celebrate Golf Rival’s Fourth Anniversary

Today, StarLark, a subsidiary of Zynga Inc., announced it is celebrating the fourth anniversary of its popular fantasy-themed mobile golf game, Golf Rival, with multiple upcoming in-game events for players. To celebrate the title’s exciting growth, StarLark is sharing important milestones from the past four years as it looks to the future.

Four-year Anniversary Milestones

Golf Rival provides mobile golf enthusiasts around the world with adrenaline-packed player vs. player (PvP) competition filled with over-the-top moments like long-distance dunk shots and trick shots. Since its launch in 2018, the game has achieved the following milestones:

Over 30 Million Game Downloads to date : And still growing!

: And still growing! 5 Million Matches in One Day : A new landmark achieved in 2021

: A new landmark achieved in 2021 Designed Over 250 Gorgeous Courses : Each course features spectacular scenery and fun shot strategies set over 26 themed locations across the globe

: Each course features spectacular scenery and fun shot strategies set over 26 themed locations across the globe 250+ Special Balls : Special balls give players another layer of strategy for various course conditions

: Special balls give players another layer of strategy for various course conditions Ongoing Live Events : Fresh content keeps players engaged with over 150 Challenges, 125 Tournaments and 35 Kingdom seasons shared to date

: Fresh content keeps players engaged with over 150 Challenges, 125 Tournaments and 35 Kingdom seasons shared to date Over 17 Million Holes-in-One: Giving players millions of reasons to celebrate

“We believe Golf Rival has hit a hole-in-one with players because it appeals to both golf fans and casual gamers with a competitive, yet fantasy-driven golf experience,” said Henry You, StarLark Founder and General Manager. “We want to thank our players for the success we have achieved over the past four years and look forward to adding even more fun to the game through dynamic new content that our team is creating.”

Anniversary in-game events

A Golf Rival anniversary event is held each year at the ancient Isle of Goff, a fictional island paradise in the Golf Rival world where top competitors come to play. This spring, players will compete in two events held in an area of the island previously hidden by clouds – the majestic new Cloud Sea Golf Course that overlooks the ocean.

Sky Walker Challenge: a 12-round PvP challenge on the Cloud Sea course that will run over two weekends (Mar 25-28 and Apr 2-4, 2022). Players that complete the challenge will be rewarded with ultimate chest prizes that contain a variety of coins, gems, club cards, golf balls and legendary clubs.

Cloud Nine Tournament: For players who prefer a solo challenge, Cloud Sea will also be open for an 18-hole standalone event (Mar 26-28, Mar 28-30, and Apr 1-4, 2022). In the contest, golfers can try to master the course to achieve new personal best records and earn special prizes.

“I never fail to be amazed by the passion and dedication the Golf Rival team brings every day,” said Yaron Leyvand, Executive Vice President, Games at Zynga. “They continuously engage mobile golfers worldwide by creating over-the-top fantasy golf experiences that consistently raise the quality bar and surprise and delight our players with each new content drop.”

For additional information on this and future in-game events, please visit Golf Rival on Facebook.

