Blue Turtle demonstrates ongoing investment, confidence in Ivanti

Ryan Martin.

Blue Turtle Technologies, which positions itself as a leading provider and systems integrator of enterprise solutions, is proud to announce the appointment of Ryan Martin as the Ivanti Product Manager. This strategic move highlights Blue Turtle's unwavering commitment to investing in the power of Ivanti's comprehensive suite of solutions to deliver streamlined and hyper-automated experiences to customers worldwide.

Blue Turtle Technologies recognises the pivotal role that Ivanti plays in empowering enterprises to achieve optimal performance. With a focus on delivering exceptional enterprise asset management, IT service management, endpoint and patch and remediation solutions, Blue Turtle remains at the forefront of providing innovative and efficient technologies to its customers by delivering Ivanti solutions.

"At Blue Turtle, we are dedicated to offering our customers cutting-edge solutions that address their most pressing challenges in the digital landscape," said Simon Shaw, Head of IT Operations at Blue Turtle Technologies. "With the appointment of Ryan as our Ivanti Product Manager, we are reinforcing our commitment to delivering Ivanti solutions that enable the 'everywhere workplace'. Ryan's expertise and deep understanding of our customers' needs will be instrumental in driving our growth and ensuring our clients continue receiving unparalleled value and service."

Martin brings a wealth of experience and expertise to his new role as the Ivanti Product Manager at Blue Turtle. With a strong background in presales, IT asset management, patch and remediation, endpoint management, mobile device management and solution selling, Martin is well-positioned to drive innovation and success in the Ivanti product portfolio.

Before rejoining Blue Turtle, Martin served five years at local Ivanti distributor NetTrace, in presales, technical support and product management. Additionally, he was Senior Technical Account Manager, overseeing the Department of International Relations and Co-operation's (DIRCO) implementation of the NetTrace Asset Management System. Before that, Martin spent nearly nine years at Blue Turtle Technologies as a Presales Technical Consultant, specialising in infrastructure and operations.

The Ivanti suite of solutions, including Ivanti Neurons, unified endpoint management, network and endpoint security, service and asset management and supply chain capabilities, delivers a unified IT platform that ensures devices are secure, self-healing, and empowers users to self-service. By seamlessly connecting these industry-leading solutions, Blue Turtle provides enterprises with a single pane of glass for securing and healing devices while delivering superior end-user experiences.

Ivanti makes the 'everywhere workplace' possible, enabling employees to access IT applications and data from any device, anywhere. The Ivanti Neurons automation platform unifies endpoint management, zero trust security and enterprise service management, allowing devices to self-heal and self-secure while empowering users to self-service.

“Blue Turtle Technologies remains dedicated to driving digital transformation and empowering enterprises with Ivanti solutions that enhance productivity, security and service delivery. With the appointment of Ryan Martin as the Ivanti Product Manager, Blue Turtle is poised to continue its growth trajectory and provide customers with unparalleled innovation and support,” ends Shaw.

