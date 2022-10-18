HUAWEI nova Y90 proves entry-level smartphones can be exceptional

In 2022, people have high expectations for their smartphones. People no longer just use their phones to make calls, send messages and access the internet or social media. Many, especially young users, expect their phones to be multifunctional.



A large portion of them also use smartphones as the go-to camera in their everyday life. Most importantly, they need a large and brilliant display but that is not the end of it.

SuperCharge features that include intelligent in-built charging management, long-lasting battery and sufficient storage also play a large role in having an efficient smartphone. This might seem like a lot to ask for in an entry-level smartphone, right? Well, HUAWEI has surprised everyone with the addition of the latest HUAWEI nova Y90.

The FullView Display for a borderless view

Phone screens are getting bigger and bigger for a reason. With a bigger screen, you can watch videos, play games and text with fewer typos. The new HUAWEI nova Y90 comes with a stunning and expansive 6.7-inch HUAWEI Edgeless FullView Display that lets you view everything bigger and better.



The design of the screen itself is chic and classic: flat sides, smaller notch and the ultra-narrow bezels that measure only 1.05mm. Together with a high screen-to-body ratio of 94%, the device gives you a richer, and more immersive visual experience. Additionally, the phone brings a smooth experience to users with its 90Hz display refresh rate and 270Hz touch sampling rate. Whether it is browsing web pages or playing mobile games, the device offers a fast and smooth experience.

The new HUAWEI nova Y90 has even brought new smart features for eye protection. It automatically adjusts the screen’s brightness according to the ambient light to make it easy for the eyes. Moreover, the smooth screen dimming control feature records and generates users’ preferences in light intensity according to their usage habits. To reduce eye fatigue, the device also features eye comfort mode and e-book mode, which optimises the display colour temperature to give a paper-like reading experience, making reading more relaxing and comfortable.

The 40W HUAWEI SuperCharge

Another amazing feature of the HUAWEI nova Y90 is the 40W HUAWEI SuperCharge. You can charge the smartphone up by 50% in just 30 minutes. Plugging in the smartphone for just around 10 minutes allows you to enjoy up to 6.7 hours of talking on the phone, three hours of watching videos online and even 19.9 hours of listening to music.

The HUAWEI nova Y90 not only charges efficiently but it does so in a way that is smart and safe for its users. Through its in-built smart charging management, the HUAWEI nova Y90 can recognise the device’s charging status and intelligently regulate its charging capacity. In doing so, it both protects and prolongs the battery life of the HUAWEI nova Y90 and also ensures the smartphone is fully synced with the charging habits of its users.



You can also rejoice with the HUAWEI nova Y90’s battery health assistant function. Comprising of a built-in battery health detection algorithm, this handy function enables the HUAWEI nova Y90 to intelligently detect the battery health status of the device and issue a battery abnormality reminder to its users.

It is additionally reassuring to see the level of care and thought that has gone into the HUAWEI nova Y90’s safety protection systems. Boasting an eight-layer fast charging safety protection function, the 40W HUAWEI SuperCharge is equipped to identify non-standard charging cables and chargers, thereby limiting battery temperature and voltage.



This, teamed with the HUAWEI nova Y90’s 13-layer charging protection system, provides users with additional safety mechanisms, including over-discharge and low-voltage protection, as well as charging over-current and high-current shutdown protection.

Power up with long-lasting battery life

You can enjoy an unrivalled long-lasting battery life with a large 5 000mAh battery. In other words, just kick back, relax and enjoy your latest gaming session, knowing that your smartphone will not die on you.



So, whether you’re gearing up for a day of travelling, watching dramas in the comfort of your own home, or simply playing games, there is no need to worry about the possibility of your entertainment being cut short.

Plenty of storage for all your files

Thanks to the 128GB large storage of the HUAWEI nova Y90, storing even large files on your smartphone is seamless. You can easily store up to 170 episodes of a drama series, 12 000 high-quality songs and over 60 HD movies. With a larger internal storage capacity, clearing phone caches will no longer be an issue. Instead of having to delete your old files to make space for new ones, you can keep all your precious memories on your phone.

Innovative shooting with 50MP AI Triple Camera

The HUAWEI nova Y90 sports a 50MP AI Triple Camera system. With the help of the High-Res Mode, images taken with the 50MP camera that have been cropped or zoomed in will retain their clear and natural picture quality. From the rich, jewel-like tones of flower petals to the morning dewdrops on the leaves, the HUAWEI nova Y90 will make sure your experiences of the world and its beauty are preserved in their entirety.



Additionally, the 2MP Depth Camera and 2MP Macro Camera will help you capture the world from a unique perspective and augment your creativity.

Oftentimes, the best and most brilliant images are the ones that capture those sudden moments of beauty. Luckily, with the aid of AI Snapshot, users can capture life’s moments and all the lively motions they contain. AI Snapshot uses its advanced algorithm to adjust the shutter speed and instantly capture fast motion shots by intelligently recognising various motion scenes and perceiving the amplitude of moving people and objects.



Those that have experienced frustration photographing at night can find reassurance with the HUAWEI nova Y90’s excellent Super Night Mode. Through the use of the RAW multi-frame fusion algorithm, the new Super Night Mode produces night-time shots that are bright and clear.

For those that are fond of videos, there is the Front and Rear Dual Video. Building upon social media trends, the HUAWEI nova Y90’s Front and Rear Dual-view Video offers users a two-way image display that is deal for live streaming events or producing vlog content. This Front and Rear Dual-view Video is further furnished with a Continuous Front/Rear Recording, offering a seamless switch between the front and rear cameras.

If you’re looking for a smartphone to purchase, the HUAWEI nova Y90 offers well-designed features and functions. From the FullView Display, convenience of the 40W HUAWEI SuperCharge, the ultra-long battery life and the AI powered camera, the HUAWEI nova Y90 has it all.

You can purchase the new HUAWEI nova Y90 for R5 799 from the Huawei online store and at selected retailers.

